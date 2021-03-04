Contact Us
Login
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Menu
Markets we serve
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Our products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Fastmarkets platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Our insights
Our events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and accreditations
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Patrick Fitzgerald
Related articles
Supply woes, scrap gains propel US HRC price to $63/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have hit another all-time high, driven by supply shortages and strength in domestic ferrous scrap pricing.
March 04, 2021 10:10 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index passes $62/cwt
The hot-rolled coil price has hit a new high in the United States, moving above $62 per hundredweight.
March 01, 2021 10:11 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index closes in on $1,240/t
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States continue to hit record highs, with further upside expected, Fastmarkets understands.
February 25, 2021 10:51 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index jumps over $1,190/t
Confirmed deals have driven hot-rolled coil prices in the United States over $59.50 per hundredweight ($1,190 per short ton), to an all-time high.
February 11, 2021 10:33 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index remains at historic high
Spot hot-rolled coil prices in the United States remained stable to begin the week.
February 08, 2021 11:10 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index soars past $59/cwt to all-time high
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have reached an all-time high, supported by strong demand and extremely tight supply, Fastmarkets has learned.
February 04, 2021 11:26 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index steady ahead of domestic ferrous scrap trade
Hot-rolled coiled prices in the United States held essentially flat to begin February.
February 01, 2021 10:19 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
Increased demand pushes HRC past $57/cwt in US
Ongoing tight supply amid strengthening end-market demand has boosted the price for hot-rolled coil in the United States.
January 28, 2021 10:24 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil prices moderating; demand remains firm
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have eased somewhat after soaring to a record high one week ago.
January 21, 2021 11:05 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index hits all-time high of $58/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have reached their highest level in at least 60 years, Fastmarkets has learned.
January 14, 2021 11:11 PM
·
Patrick Fitzgerald
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed