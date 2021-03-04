Contact Us Login

Patrick Fitzgerald

Supply woes, scrap gains propel US HRC price to $63/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have hit another all-time high, driven by supply shortages and strength in domestic ferrous scrap pricing.
March 04, 2021 10:10 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index passes $62/cwt
The hot-rolled coil price has hit a new high in the United States, moving above $62 per hundredweight.
March 01, 2021 10:11 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index closes in on $1,240/t
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States continue to hit record highs, with further upside expected, Fastmarkets understands.
February 25, 2021 10:51 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index jumps over $1,190/t
Confirmed deals have driven hot-rolled coil prices in the United States over $59.50 per hundredweight ($1,190 per short ton), to an all-time high.
February 11, 2021 10:33 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index remains at historic high
Spot hot-rolled coil prices in the United States remained stable to begin the week.
February 08, 2021 11:10 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index soars past $59/cwt to all-time high
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have reached an all-time high, supported by strong demand and extremely tight supply, Fastmarkets has learned.
February 04, 2021 11:26 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index steady ahead of domestic ferrous scrap trade
Hot-rolled coiled prices in the United States held essentially flat to begin February.
February 01, 2021 10:19 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
Increased demand pushes HRC past $57/cwt in US
Ongoing tight supply amid strengthening end-market demand has boosted the price for hot-rolled coil in the United States.
January 28, 2021 10:24 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil prices moderating; demand remains firm
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have eased somewhat after soaring to a record high one week ago.
January 21, 2021 11:05 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
US hot-rolled coil index hits all-time high of $58/cwt
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have reached their highest level in at least 60 years, Fastmarkets has learned.
January 14, 2021 11:11 PM
Patrick Fitzgerald
