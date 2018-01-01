Excel Add-in user guide

Currency and Unit of Measure Conversion

The Fastmarkets Excel Add-in enables you to convert the assessed currency and/or unit of measure for prices so you can compare them on a like-for-like basis.

Our currency conversion uses foreign exchange rates provided by a range of suppliers for current and historical pricing. Daily rates on current pricing are provided by Morningstar and update intraday on an hourly basis until 23:00 UTC. Historical prices are converted using the conversion rate of the day the price was originally assessed, which has been provided by different foreign exchange rate providers.

For further information about how our currency converter works please contact customersuccess@fastmarkets.com.

The following examples provide instructions on how to convert prices in your spreadsheet into the currency and/or unit of measure of your choice using the GetPrice(), GetLatestPrice() and GetPriceHistory() functions. You may wish to use the 2 new functions GetAvailableCurrencyConversions() and GetAvailableUnitofMeasureConversions() explained above to provide the necessary input parameters for your chosen TargetCurrency and TargetUnitOfMeasure.

Note: You may need to adjust the decimal place formatting to the returned results to display all decimal places. Any calculations based on those cells will calculate to the full available number of decimal places regardless of display formatting.

Convert the latest price data for one or more symbols to a different currency and unit of measure using the GetLatestPrice function

This example shows how to convert the different assessed currencies and units of measure for a table of prices into US cents per pound for ease of comparison. (If you only wish to convert either currency or unit of measure the TargetCurrency or TargetUnitOfMeasure parameters can be left blank at Step 5. If left blank the assessed currency or unit of measure will be returned.

Note: You may wish to use the GetAvailableCurrencyConversions() and GetAvailableUnitOfMeasureConversions() to check the available inputs for this example as available conversions for currency and unit of measure will differ depending on the assessed prices in your list.

1. Add the symbols for which you want to get the latest prices and paste them into a new sheet. For this example, we’ve chosen five aluminium premiums.

2. Fill in the column headers with the required price fields. Fastmarkets’ Excel Add-in supports the fields outlined in the table in the Appendix. For the example shown in the following screenshot, we’ve chosen Description, Low, High, Mid, AssessmentDate, Currency and UnitOfMeasure for our fields.

3, Select the cell where you want the first price to be inserted (for example, B2).

4. Click on the “function wizard” icon (fx). Choose the “Fastmarkets” category and select the “GetLatestPrice” function.

5. Fill in the following parameters as shown:

Symbol: Type the cell reference where the first price symbol has been inserted and apply the dollar sign ($) to the column (for this example, type $A2, since that’s where symbol MB-AL-0231 has been inserted). Applying the $ will allow you to copy the formula over to other cells to fill out the table.

PriceCalculationType: This parameter enables you to determine the type of data to return for the symbol (physical pricing or averages). The parameter is optional; if left blank, it will return “Actual” for physical pricing. In this example, we will leave it blank.

Field: Type the cell reference where the first price field has been inserted and apply the dollar sign ($) to the row (for this example, type B$1, since that’s where “Description” has been inserted). Applying the $ will allow you to copy the formula over to other cells.

TargetCurrency: If left blank it will return the assessed currency, if a target currency is entered that is what will be displayed. In this example we will enter “USd” for all prices to be converted to US cents. Note: to find the available conversions for your chosen symbols please refer to the GetAvailableCurrencyConversions function section.

TargetUnitOfMeasure: If left blank it will return the assessed unit of measure; if a target unit of measure is entered, that is what will be displayed. In this example we will enter “Pound”. Note: To find the available units of measure for your chosen symbols, please refer to the GetAvailableUnitofMeasureConversions() function section.

6. Click OK.

The description of the instrument has now been inserted into cell B2, as shown below.

7. Copy the formula over to get the information for all of the data fields you’re seeking (see following screenshot). You can either grab the little square in the corner of the cell with the function in it and drag it across and down to highlight your entire table; or you can copy and paste the cell with the function in it into your entire table. Because you applied the dollar sign ($) in the formula, all retrieved data will point to one of the price symbols in Column A and to one of the fields in Row 1.

The prices will return converted into US cents per pound, and the Currency and UnitOfMeasure fields will return USd and Pound respectively.

Return converted price history for monthly average prices for assessment dates with default data fields

This example uses the GetPriceHistory() function and shows how to convert the historical monthly average prices from the assessed currency and units of measure (US cents per pound) for one price into US dollars per tonne. It uses the default fields returned by the GetPriceHistory() function, and this example will return historical prices for assessment dates. Please refer to the GetPriceHistory() function section for more information on how to work with specific data fields or to return historical prices for actual physical price assessments instead of averages.

If you only wish to convert either currency, the TargetUnitOfMeasure parameter ay be left blank at Step 3. If you only wish to convert the unit of measure, the TargetCurrency parameter may be left blank at Step 3. If the parameters are left blank, the assessed currency and unit of measure will be returned.

Note: You may wish to use the GetAvailableCurrencyConversions and GetAvailableUnitOfMeasureConversions to check the available inputs for this example as available conversions for currency and unit of measure will differ depending on the assessed prices in your list.

1. Select the cell where you want the price history to be inserted (for example, B4).

2. Click on the “function wizard” icon (fx), choose the “Fastmarkets” category, select the “GetPriceHistory” function and click OK.

3. Fill in the parameters as below:

4. Once you have finished populating the fields, click OK. The historical price table will flow into the sheet according to the specified parameters. As shown below, the Low, Mid and High price fields have been converted into US Dollars per tonne and the Currency and UnitOfMeasure fields are displaying the target currency and unit of measure selected selected.

Convert price(s) for a specific date into a specified currency or unit of measure using the GetPrice() function

This example enables you to view converted prices for multiple symbols and price calculation types as of a given date in a currency and/or unit of measure you choose. The assessed currency for all symbols in this example is US dollars, and the unit of measure is either kilogram or pound. Here, we will convert all of the selected prices into euros per pound.

Please refer to the Get Price History function section for more information on how to work with specific data fields or to return prices for averages for this function.

1. If you only wish to convert the currency, the TargetUnitOfMeasure parameter may be left blank at Step 3. If you only wish to convert the unit of measure, the TargetCurrency parameter may be left blank at Step 3. If the parameters are left blank, the assessed currency and unit of measure will be returned. Note: You may wish to use the GetAvailableCurrencyConversions and GetAvailableUnitOfMeasureConversions to check the available inputs for this example as available conversions for currency and unit of measure will differ depending on the assessed prices in your list.

2. Copy and paste the required symbol(s) into a new sheet. For this example, we’re using symbols “MB-FEU-0001, “MB-FEV-0001,” “MB-FEV-0002” and “MB-FEV-0003.”

3. Insert the date for which you want to display the price(s). For this example, we’re using June 26, 2018.

4. Fill in the column headers with the required price fields. Fastmarkets’ Excel Add-in supports the fields outlined in the table in the Appendix. For this example, we’re using Low, High, Mid, Currency, UnitOfMeasure and AssessmentDate.

5. Select the cell where you want the first price to be inserted (for example, C2).

Click on the “function wizard” icon (fx), choose the “Fastmarkets” category and select the “GetPrice” function. Then click OK.

6. Fill in the parameters as below:

Symbol: Click on the cell where the first price symbol has been inserted (in this example, A2). Apply the dollar sign ($) sign to the column ($A2). This will allow you to copy the formula to other cells.

Field: Click on the cell where the first price field – “Low” – has been inserted (in this example, C1). Apply the dollar sign ($) sign to the row (C$1). This will allow you to copy the formula to other cells.

Date: Click on the cell where the date has been inserted (in this example, B2). Apply the dollar sign ($) sign to the row ($B2). This will allow you to copy the formula to other cells.

TargetCurrency: If left blank it will return the assessed currency, if a target currency is entered that is what will be displayed. In this example we will enter “EUR” for all prices to be converted to euros. Note: To find the available conversions for your chosen symbols please refer to the GetAvailableCurrencyConversions() function section.

TargetUnitOfMeasure: If left blank, it will return the assessed unit of measure, if a target unit of measure is entered that is what will be displayed. In this example, we will enter “Pound”. Note: To find the available unit of measure for your chosen symbols please refer to the GetAvailableUnitofMeasureConversions() function section.

7. Click OK.

8. The low price for the first symbol – “MB-FEU-0001” – will appear in cell C2, as shown below.

9. Copy the formula over to get the information for all of the data fields you’re seeking (see following screenshot). You can either grab the little square in the corner of the cell with the function in it and drag it across and down to highlight your entire table; or you can copy and paste the cell with the function in it into your entire table. Because you applied the dollar sign ($) sign in the formula, all retrieved data will point to one of the price symbols in Column A and to one of the fields in Row 1.

The prices that are returned will be in euros per pound, and the Currency and UnitOfMeasure fields will return EUR and Pound respectively.

