Frequently asked questions

Introduction

Thank you for choosing to use Fastmarkets Platform, which includes the following to help you discover richer, more flexible mechanisms to securely access our data:

- Fastmarkets Dashboard (desktop application)

- Fastmarkets Dashboard (via web browser)

- Mobile App

- Excel Add-in

The Dashboard provides the ultimate flexibility in accessing, comparing and monitoring Fastmarkets Metals & Mining news and prices.

This guide is intended to answer questions you may have around the Fastmarkets Platform and your data license.

Please refer to the accompanying support pages and guides for further information on the specific products:

Fastmarkets Platform – https://www.fastmarkets.com/platform-support

- Fastmarkets Dashboard user guide - https://www.fastmarkets.com/dashboard-user-guide

- Fastmarkets Dashboard installation guide - https://www.fastmarkets.com/dashboard-support

- Fastmarkets Excel Add-in user guide - https://www.fastmarkets.com/support/excel-add-in/user-guide

- Fastmarkets Excel Add-in technical guide - https://www.fastmarkets.com/support/excel-add-in

- Fastmarkets Excel Add-in security FAQ - https://www.fastmarkets.com/support/excel-add-in

If, after reading these instructions, you have further questions about how to use Fastmarkets Dashboard, please contact your account manager.

EMEA: +44 20 3855 5581 | Asia: +65 3163 3458 | Americas: +1 708 329 2641

Email: customersuccess@fastmarkets.com

