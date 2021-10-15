Frequently asked questions
The most common Fastmarkets Platform questions answered
Thank you for choosing to use Fastmarkets Platform, which includes the following to help you discover richer, more flexible mechanisms to securely access our data:
- Fastmarkets Dashboard (desktop application)
- Fastmarkets Dashboard (via web browser)
- Mobile App
- Excel Add-in
The Dashboard provides the ultimate flexibility in accessing, comparing and monitoring Fastmarkets Metals & Mining news and prices.
This guide is intended to answer questions you may have around the Fastmarkets Platform and your data license.
Please refer to the accompanying support pages and guides for further information on the specific products:
Fastmarkets Platform – https://www.fastmarkets.com/platform-support
- Fastmarkets Dashboard user guide - https://www.fastmarkets.com/dashboard-user-guide
- Fastmarkets Dashboard installation guide - https://www.fastmarkets.com/dashboard-support
- Fastmarkets Excel Add-in user guide - https://www.fastmarkets.com/support/excel-add-in/user-guide
- Fastmarkets Excel Add-in technical guide - https://www.fastmarkets.com/support/excel-add-in
- Fastmarkets Excel Add-in security FAQ - https://www.fastmarkets.com/support/excel-add-in
If, after reading these instructions, you have further questions about how to use Fastmarkets Dashboard, please contact your account manager.
EMEA: +44 20 3855 5581 | Asia: +65 3163 3458 | Americas: +1 708 329 2641
Email: customersuccess@fastmarkets.com
How can I see what is included in the data package for my Fastmarkets data license?
In order to use the Fastmarkets Platform, which includes the Fastmarkets Dashboard, Excel Add-in and Mobile App, you need to be a licensed user of Fastmarkets Metals & Mining prices. To view which prices are part of your data package, please refer to the following:
Some of the market pages are grayed out and I see error messages for specific prices. Why do I not have access to this?
Market pages are pre-populated workspaces by market area created by our editors as guide to key prices, raw materials and news for a specific market or commodity.
Access to content within the market pages is determined by the data package you subscribe to; you can access any market pages that contain at least one price to which you subscribe. If you subscribe to a Base Metals data package, you will have access to base metals prices within market pages. Any market pages for which you do not have any subscribed content will be “grayed out” or specific content within a market page will appear with the following error message:
What news is available to me through the Dashboard?
Along with your data licensed prices, if you also subscribe to a Fastmarkets news package the dashboard will continue to provide news as part of your subscription from Fastmarkets MB, Fastmarkets AMM or Fastmarkets IM. You can create, display and export custom news searches via the News List Widget in the dashboard.
Please note: Market news is not available through the Mobile App
Can I see exchange pricing?
The following previous-day exchange pricing is available via the Fastmarkets Dashboard:
Pre-configured widgets:
- LME Official Prices widget – displays previous day’s LME Official Prices without the need to search or configure data fields
- LME Unofficial Prices widget - displays previous day’s LME Unofficial Prices without the need to search or configure data fields
- CME Settlement Prices widget - displays CME Settlement Prices for the first four contract months without the need to search or configure data fields
- SHFE Closing Prices widget - displays SHFE Closing Prices for the first contract month without the need to search or configure data fields
