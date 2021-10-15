Physical Prices API Support

Content

Those buying, selling and trading commodities require absolute clarity in the prices they use. Our pricing data is backed by transparent methodologies, with verified and auditable processes, that bring true value to our clients.

The Fastmarkets Physical Prices API provides access to our physical metals and mining prices, averages and historical data. You can find the latest list of prices included (depending on your access) below:

Data Licence Packages -

- Base Metals

- Steel

- Steel Raw Materials

- Scrap and secondary

- Ores & Alloys

- Minor Metals

- Industrial Minerals

Click here to download a list of prices and symbols for each Fastmarkets Data Licence Package

Click here for pricing information

Click here for Fastmarkets Methodologies

What types of data can I retrieve using the Physical Prices API? Instrument data – This data contains details of the instruments on which price assessments are based. This includes properties such as its description, commodity classification, location, currency, incoterms, pricing frequency amongst others.

Price data – Price data can be for one or many instruments and includes the low, mid and high values of the latest assessment available or for a specified date. Other available properties include a pricing rational description and values indicating the change since the previous assessment.

Prices history data – Price data can also be requested by specifying a date range. This will return a time series of prices for a specified instrument or instruments.

Reference data – Data such as all available currencies, units of measure and incoterms can also be requested.

Do you have a pricing schedule so I can understand when to request the prices I need in a timely manner?

Pricing may be assessed by Fastmarkets on varying schedules from daily, twice weekly, monthly, quarterly or yearly. The latest pricing is available via the Fastmarkets Physical Prices API as soon as it is assessed and published.

We are not able to provide an exact schedule for every single price and there is no set day of the week for pricing to update (customer gave an example e.g. the third Thursday of the month for Monthly prices)

Our methodology documents provide the specifics for each price and can be found here –

Click here for Fastmarkets Methodologies

You can request the frequency for each price this can be done via the Instruments endpoint. However, this does not give the specifics of which day of the month, week etc.

Our prices in buckets by time zones (Asia & Iron Ore pricing around 11:00-12:00 London time, European prices 16:00-17:00 and US prices by 23:59 London). We recommend requesting several times a day to cover this for daily data which is the most frequent update for prices.

What should I consider as end-of-day?

We consider 23:59 London time as a closing point for the day.

How are price corrections or revisions handled via the Physical Prices API?

Fastmarkets will rectify and republish any incorrectly published price as soon as possible. In the rare event correction has occurred, the affected price data will include an updated Revision value along with the revised price. If no revision has occurred, this value would be 0 (zero). For each revision, this numeric value will increment by one. Prices will be corrected and updated via the API. Please review our Corrections policy at the bottom of the Fastmarkets Methodology page:

Click here for Fastmarkets Methodologies

What is the source of your currency conversion? How frequently do your FX rates update?

Our currency conversion uses foreign exchange rates provided by a range of suppliers for current and historical pricing. Daily rates on current pricing are provided by Morningstar and update intraday on an hourly basis until 23:00 UTC.

Historical prices are converted using the conversion rate for the day the price was originally assessed, which is provided by different foreign exchange rate providers.

How can I understand when prices are added or removed?

A Pricing Notice is issued for all methodology changes, price launches, price discontinuations and corrections. There is also a “Status” field in the Instruments endpoint to denote if a price is Active or Discontinued. After 30 days prices will be no longer be available via the API at which point an error response will be returned. Error responses for the API can be found in the User Guide or model section of each Endpoint in the Swagger UI.

A list of symbols contained in Fastmarkets price packages can be found above.

Where can I find specific methodology for your price assessments?

Our methodology documents provide the specifics for each price and can be found here – https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

Can I get exchange pricing via the API?

The Physical Prices API delivers our metals and mining prices. For exchange data feeds please reach out to your Account Manager for further information.