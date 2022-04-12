Contact Us
Login
Markets
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Metal Market Magazine
Platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Insights
Events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
Agriculture events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and assurances
Become a customer
Menu
Markets
Agriculture
Energy transition
Forest products
Metals and mining
Products
Price data
News and market analysis
Forecasting and analysis
Futures contracts
Cost and asset analysis
Consulting
Metal Market Magazine
Platform
Fastmarkets platform support
Fastmarkets dashboard
Excel Add-in
Mobile app
API
Insights
Events
Forest products events
Renewable energy events
Steel events
Agriculture events
About us
Careers
Our people
Methodology and assurances
Become a customer
Become a customer
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Regina Koh
Related articles
Ukraine conflict intensifies wheat market, Brazil’s wheat production and export to hit record highs
The headlines on wheat prices, Brazil’s harvests and Ukraine grain exports from around the globe this week, April 12, 2022
April 12, 2022
·
Sharon Levrez
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
Proceed