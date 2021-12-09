Renewable energy forecasts

Contact Us Login

Equip your planners and strategists with our short- to long-term forecasts into the markets at the leading edge of the energy transition. Experts at analyzing the drivers of supply and demand of commodities used in clean energy, lithium, cobalt, copper, biofuels and more, we’ll help you design for this rapid shift to sustainability.
Browse forward-looking renewable energy insights
Industrial lithium consumers may face struggle image
Industrial lithium consumers may face struggle to maintain supply as battery sector steals scene
Lithium market participants have voiced concern about the ability to secure supply of industrial-grade lithium compounds due to an increasingly larger share of the market being taken up by the battery sector
December 09, 2021 05:08 AM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
painted symbol on road of electric vehicle and charger
Carmakers focus on securing EV battery cathodes, but graphite anodes also critical
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers
December 08, 2021 11:23 AM
 · 
Amy Bennett
A woman is working on a tablet
Energy transition metals price outlook 2022
Covid-19 pandemic was period of high highs, low lows for battery raw materials, copper, aluminium – 2022 looks set to be smoother year for prices, supply, demand
December 01, 2021 12:17 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
The boom – bust – boom cycle taking place in the lithium market
Following the 2021 Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Markets event, head of commodity market research for base metals and battery raw material, Will Adams provides his no-nonsense view on what has happened and what lies ahead for the global lithium market
December 01, 2021 10:02 AM
 · 
William Adams
Lithium mica lepidolite, red lithium tourmaline elbaite and brownish lithium mineral spodumene
Fastmarkets amends specs of battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices
After a three-month consultation period, Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of two battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices to daily from weekly, with the first daily prices assessed on Wednesday, December 1
December 01, 2021 08:50 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
Lithium mineral lepidolite
Lithium market participants seek new ways to price seaborne term contracts amid supply crunch
Lithium market participants across the supply chain are increasingly keen to move away from fixed prices or trade data-linked indices in their long-term contracts for seaborne units and toward a floating pricing mechanism. This comes at a time when the lithium market is estimated to remain at a deficit in 2022, sources said
December 01, 2021 05:55 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
China decarbonization infographic
China’s largest smelters, steelmakers take first concrete steps toward carbon neutrality
China, the world’s largest carbon producer, has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
November 30, 2021 04:27 AM
 · 
Siyi Liu
david-cote-former-chairman-ceo-honeywell.jpg
Success comes from accomplishing both short-, long-term goals, Honeywell’s ex-CEO Cote says
For companies and business leaders, the trick to success is to figure out how to accomplish short- and long-term goals at the same time that are “seemingly conflicting,” according to David Cote, former chairman and chief executive officer at Honeywell.
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Siyi Liu
Air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions concept. Hand holding and charging Electric car with blur city view background.
Transport emissions and fuels take center stage at COP26
Cleaner, greener fuel is one of the key issues on the agenda for UN climate talks in Glasgow as leaders meet to discuss emissions cuts and net-zero commitments
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
John McGarrity
Lithium mineral spodumene, major source of lithium
Why the lithium market needs to take a leap of faith on pricing
Fastmarkets index manager Peter Hannah asks the question, “which lithium prices best reflect market condition?” and explores the value of spot price
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Peter Hannah
