Renewable energy forecasts

Lithium market participants have voiced concern about the ability to secure supply of industrial-grade lithium compounds due to an increasingly larger share of the market being taken up by the battery sector
Automotive manufacturers globally have been setting up joint ventures to secure cathode active materials for the batteries they fit into their electric vehicles (EVs), but they have yet to engage with the equally important graphite active anode suppliers
Covid-19 pandemic was period of high highs, low lows for battery raw materials, copper, aluminium – 2022 looks set to be smoother year for prices, supply, demand
Following the 2021 Fastmarkets Lithium Supply & Markets event, head of commodity market research for base metals and battery raw material, Will Adams provides his no-nonsense view on what has happened and what lies ahead for the global lithium market
After a three-month consultation period, Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of two battery-grade seaborne Asian lithium prices to daily from weekly, with the first daily prices assessed on Wednesday, December 1
Lithium market participants across the supply chain are increasingly keen to move away from fixed prices or trade data-linked indices in their long-term contracts for seaborne units and toward a floating pricing mechanism. This comes at a time when the lithium market is estimated to remain at a deficit in 2022, sources said
China, the world’s largest carbon producer, has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
For companies and business leaders, the trick to success is to figure out how to accomplish short- and long-term goals at the same time that are “seemingly conflicting,” according to David Cote, former chairman and chief executive officer at Honeywell.
Cleaner, greener fuel is one of the key issues on the agenda for UN climate talks in Glasgow as leaders meet to discuss emissions cuts and net-zero commitments
Fastmarkets index manager Peter Hannah asks the question, “which lithium prices best reflect market condition?” and explores the value of spot price
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
