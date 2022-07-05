Rob Searle

Rob’s expertise is focused on analyzing the battery raw materials markets, with a specific focus on cobalt, including the construction of supply and demand models, which underpin our short- and long-term forecasts. He joins Fastmarkets from ICIS, where he served as a petrochemical analyst. His responsibilities at the company included developing and publishing price forecast reports, regular client engagement and presenting at company conferences.

While at ICIS, Rob’s coverage included technologies for energy storage systems such as green methanol and ammonia. Prior to ICIS, Rob worked at Petroleum Development Consultants where he aided in advising the International Chamber of Commerce. Rob’s professional experience also includes work at SAFT Batteries. Rob graduated from Imperial College London with an MEng in Chemical Engineering.