Recycling requirements under new European Union battery regulations could see exports of black mass from Europe fall close to zero as soon as 2025, Fastmarkets heard at the E-waste World battery recycling conference in Frankfurt last week
More financial investment is needed in upstream lithium mining to tackle a structural lithium deficit expected in the coming years
Increased prices for key battery raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium are continuing to assist demand for shredded nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) lithium-ion batteries
As uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) skyrockets, we look at some of the key trends in the lithium battery recycling and black mass markets
A new lithium chemicals refinery in Germany will use recycled feedstock for half of its capacity by 2030, according to its owner, Livista Energy Europe
The US Department of Energy announced on Monday June 12 that it was allocating more than $192 million in new funding for recycling batteries from consumer products
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the specifications for its weekly payable indicators for black mass in South Korea.
Asian spot payables for black mass, formed from recycled nickel cobalt manganese (NCM)-lithium-ion batteries, have risen over the last seven days amid a warmer battery raw materials complex, sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday June 7
The outlook of the global electric vehicle (EV) market, the importance of battery recycling and challenges in battery value chains were among the key topics discussed at the China International Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Week held in Shanghai on May 15-19
Finland-headquartered Fortum Battery Recycling has signed an agreement with refinery AMG Lithium for the supply of recycled lithium hydroxide, the two companies said on Wednesday May 24