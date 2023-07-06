Methodology Contact us Login

LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery cell, prismatic pack Li-Ion batteries supply manufacturing for electric vehicle (EV) concept, industrial energy storage car technology 3D rendering illustration
European battery regulations to restrict black mass exports to secure raw materials
Recycling requirements under new European Union battery regulations could see exports of black mass from Europe fall close to zero as soon as 2025, Fastmarkets heard at the E-waste World battery recycling conference in Frankfurt last week
July 6, 2023
Ross Yeo
Underground mine passage angle shot
More investment needed in upstream lithium mining while structural supply deficit looms
More financial investment is needed in upstream lithium mining to tackle a structural lithium deficit expected in the coming years
June 27, 2023
Dalila Ouerghi
Battery supply concept
Black mass demand in South Korea gets further support from battery raw materials prices
Increased prices for key battery raw materials such as nickel, cobalt and lithium are continuing to assist demand for shredded nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) lithium-ion batteries
June 26, 2023
Lee Allen
Recycling hub header NEW
Six key trends in the battery recycling market
As uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) skyrockets, we look at some of the key trends in the lithium battery recycling and black mass markets
June 19, 2023
Julia Harty
HotterThumb_Cobalt_490x275.png.png
Livista’s lithium chemicals refinery to use 50% recycled feedstock by 2030 | Hotter Commodities
A new lithium chemicals refinery in Germany will use recycled feedstock for half of its capacity by 2030, according to its owner, Livista Energy Europe
June 14, 2023
Andrea Hotter
Electric Car Charging
US Department of Energy announces new funding for lithium-ion battery recycling
The US Department of Energy announced on Monday June 12 that it was allocating more than $192 million in new funding for recycling batteries from consumer products
June 13, 2023
Yasemin Esmen
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend specifications for South Korea black mass payable indicators
Fastmarkets proposes to amend the specifications for its weekly payable indicators for black mass in South Korea.
June 9, 2023
Lee Allen
Repair power bank, high current 18650 lithium-ion batteries
Black mass payables in Asia rise amid firmer battery raw material markets
Asian spot payables for black mass, formed from recycled nickel cobalt manganese (NCM)-lithium-ion batteries, have risen over the last seven days amid a warmer battery raw materials complex, sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday June 7
June 8, 2023
Lee Allen
electric car model charging
Key takeaways from China li-ion Battery Recycling Week 2023
The outlook of the global electric vehicle (EV) market, the importance of battery recycling and challenges in battery value chains were among the key topics discussed at the China International Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Week held in Shanghai on May 15-19
June 6, 2023
Tianran Zhao
Repair power bank, high current 18650 lithium-ion batteries
Fortum Battery Recycling, AMG Lithium refinery sign supply deal for recycled lithium hydroxide
Finland-headquartered Fortum Battery Recycling has signed an agreement with refinery AMG Lithium for the supply of recycled lithium hydroxide, the two companies said on Wednesday May 24
May 31, 2023
Dalila Ouerghi
