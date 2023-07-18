Methodology Contact us Login

US OCC prices in Asia edge up on restocking at Southeast Asian recycled pulp mills and Indian plants
A combination of low generation and depleted stocks drove prices up for US OCC imports
July 18, 2023
 · 
Nick Chang
