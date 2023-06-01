Methodology Contact us Login

Outer view of a big isolated operating paper factory
The cost of mill downtime: how low operating rates can impact mill costs and profitability
Fastmarkets’ Derek Mahlburg analyzes the inflationary effect of low operating rates on paper and board mills
June 1, 2023
 · 
Derek Mahlburg
Large group of stacked boxes
Paper packaging prices in a volatile market: How to keep on top of changes using price and cost indices
Learn how to monitor the evolution of your box price through index modelling
May 18, 2023
Paper mill Poland
How European pulp and paper mills adapted to the new energy transition reality
After a year of record-high inflation, we look at how European pulp and paper mills have adapted to the new reality, with examples of energy-transition-related investments announced or completed in 2022
May 11, 2023
 · 
Ville Henttonen
ECO FRIENDLY PACKAGING, cardboard and shredded paper.
Paper packaging price and cost: What happened when production costs surged in 2022?
Understand how box prices have evolved by modelling cost and price indices for paperboard material
May 2, 2023
Empty supermarket aisle,motion blur
Private Papers: Confessions of an FMCG packaging procurement professional
We speak to a packaging procurement professional from the FMCG sector about inflation, logistics and meeting sustainability targets
January 11, 2023
European forest products and the natural gas crisis - Part 2.png
How will the natural gas crisis affect the European tissue industry?
Understand how Europe’s energy crisis is impacting tissue producers as they face cost and availability issues in the second article of our multi-part series
January 10, 2023
 · 
Philipp Jaki
Boxboard and paper food containers
What does the future hold for the worldwide boxboard industry?
With as many unexpected challenges as there are new opportunities, it’s an interesting time for the boxboard industry
November 10, 2022
 · 
Steven Honeyman
FP - Steven Honeyman interview thumbnail.png
Boxboard market update: post-pandemic demand, capacity changes and cost pressures
Steven Honeyman shares his analysis on boxboard price trend drivers and how capacity is changing in the market
November 9, 2022
European forest products and the natural gas crisis - Part 1.png
How will the natural gas crisis affect the European paper and board industry? Dependence, policy and shortage
Take a deep dive into the natural gas crisis and its potential impact on European paper and board industry in this introductory article of a multi-part series.
September 15, 2022
 · 
Philipp Jaki
Papelão ondulado
How fiber and energy mixes impact containerboard price
Here’s how volatile energy prices and fiber availability within each region impact containerboard cost competitiveness
May 2, 2022
 · 
Sampsa Veijalainen
