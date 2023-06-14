A new lithium chemicals refinery in Germany will use recycled feedstock for half of its capacity by 2030, according to its owner, Livista Energy Europe
The lithium industry is facing a supply crunch that could leave gigafactories lacking the batteries they are set up for, according to the chief strategy officer of lithium chemicals producer Livent
The chief strategy officer for US-based lithium chemicals producer, Livent, says automotive manufacturers are overhauling their approach to the battery supply chain, including the way they view and price raw materials like lithium
Glencore has started to beef up its aluminium business unit with the acquisition of stakes in bauxite and alumina assets
Current copper prices are appropriate, based on existing supply-demand fundamentals, the chief executive officer of Chilean miner Antofagasta has said
Copper demand so far has been unaffected by uncertain macroeconomic outlook, but volatility and issues around financing need to be monitored, Patricio Hidalgo, chief executive officer of Anglo American Chile, says
An increase in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity in the copper sector was inevitable but did not form a central part of the strategy of Freeport-McMoRan, its chairman and chief executive officer has told Fastmarkets
Teck Resources has called off a shareholder vote on its proposed separation at the last minute, saying it would instead pursue a more simplified plan in the future
The copper industry is about to be shaken up, but it does not resolve the anticipated supply shortfall in the long run
The copper market is well-supplied from the perspective of a European custom-smelter, with ample availability of concentrates and recycling inputs, the chief executive officer of Germany’s Aurubis, Roland Harings said to Fastmarkets