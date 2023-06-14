Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
HotterThumb_Cobalt_490x275.png.png
Livista’s lithium chemicals refinery to use 50% recycled feedstock by 2030 | Hotter Commodities
A new lithium chemicals refinery in Germany will use recycled feedstock for half of its capacity by 2030, according to its owner, Livista Energy Europe
June 14, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_NewGen_490x275.png
Lithium supply crunch could impact battery gigafactories | Hotter Commodities
The lithium industry is facing a supply crunch that could leave gigafactories lacking the batteries they are set up for, according to the chief strategy officer of lithium chemicals producer Livent
June 12, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Lithium_490x275.png.png
Automakers overhauling approach to battery supply chains, Livent exec says | Hotter Commodities
The chief strategy officer for US-based lithium chemicals producer, Livent, says automotive manufacturers are overhauling their approach to the battery supply chain, including the way they view and price raw materials like lithium
June 8, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Aluminium1_490x275.png
Glencore beefs up industrial aluminium activities | Hotter Commodities
Glencore has started to beef up its aluminium business unit with the acquisition of stakes in bauxite and alumina assets
April 28, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Aluminium2_490x275.png
Copper fundamentals support current price levels | Hotter Commodities
Current copper prices are appropriate, based on existing supply-demand fundamentals, the chief executive officer of Chilean miner Antofagasta has said
April 27, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Nickel_490x275.png.png
Has copper demand been unaffected by financing costs and volatility? | Hotter Commodities
Copper demand so far has been unaffected by uncertain macroeconomic outlook, but volatility and issues around financing need to be monitored, Patricio Hidalgo, chief executive officer of Anglo American Chile, says
April 27, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Copper_490x275.png.png
Copper sector M&A inevitable, but not central to Freeport, CEO says | Hotter Commodities
An increase in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity in the copper sector was inevitable but did not form a central part of the strategy of Freeport-McMoRan, its chairman and chief executive officer has told Fastmarkets
April 27, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Metals_490x275.png.png
Teck comes close, but not close enough | Hotter Commodities
Teck Resources has called off a shareholder vote on its proposed separation at the last minute, saying it would instead pursue a more simplified plan in the future
April 26, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_Copper_490x275.png.png
Copper deals frenzy doesn’t resolve supply issues | Hotter Commodities
The copper industry is about to be shaken up, but it does not resolve the anticipated supply shortfall in the long run
April 24, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
HotterThumb_NewGen_490x275.png
Aurubis well-supplied with copper inputs, ample availability of concentrates and recycling | Hotter Commodities
The copper market is well-supplied from the perspective of a European custom-smelter, with ample availability of concentrates and recycling inputs, the chief executive officer of Germany’s Aurubis, Roland Harings said to Fastmarkets
April 20, 2023
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed