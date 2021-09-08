Contact Us Login

Timothy Worledge

Editorial director, agriculture

Tim is a publishing specialist drawing on thirty years of experience working in a range of media, from early teletext subtitles to cable and satellite channels through to price reporting.

A late arrival in the commodity space, he worked for a decade at the world’s biggest price reporting agency, spanning front-line price reporting in clean oil products, through to leading the global agriculture team. Tim left to co-found Census Commodity Data, a specialist price reporting agency targeting emerging opportunities in the agriculture and bio-energy space, which was later acquired by Fastmarkets.

