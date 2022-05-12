Callum Perry

Availability and the costs of trucking are now starting to significantly impact the flow of material in continental Europe, putting pressures on supply chains and keeping base metals premiums elevated, participants have told Fastmarkets
Nickel cathode premiums in the United States declined amid weaker prices of the metal on the London Metal Exchange in the week to Tuesday May 10, while spot trading activity was also low in Europe and China
Global commodity producer and trader Glencore has announced a strategic partnership with battery recycling firm Li-Cycle, which will secure Glencore an off-take for products produced by Li-Cycle in North America
Spot premiums for nickel briquettes continued to rise, in line with higher estimates and offers in a busy European market in the week to Tuesday April 19, but activity was scarce in the United States and China
Increased concerns over the potential impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and volatile price action in LME official nickel prices has caused spot premiums for nickel to surge in Europe while participants seek to secure material