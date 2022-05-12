Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Callum Perry

Price reporter
Related articles
aerial view of trucks in traffic lanes
‘Extreme’ trucking tightness in Europe underpins elevated base metals premiums
Availability and the costs of trucking are now starting to significantly impact the flow of material in continental Europe, putting pressures on supply chains and keeping base metals premiums elevated, participants have told Fastmarkets
May 12, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
businessman_dominoes_risk-management
US nickel cathode premiums tumble amid weaker LME prices
Nickel cathode premiums in the United States declined amid weaker prices of the metal on the London Metal Exchange in the week to Tuesday May 10, while spot trading activity was also low in Europe and China
May 11, 2022
 · 
Yingchi Yang
Energy Storage
Increased focus on battery recycling as Glencore announces strategic partnership with Li-Cycle
Global commodity producer and trader Glencore has announced a strategic partnership with battery recycling firm Li-Cycle, which will secure Glencore an off-take for products produced by Li-Cycle in North America
May 6, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
Nickel Cathode Sheets
European nickel briquette premiums at record highs; US, China markets quiet
Spot premiums for nickel briquettes continued to rise, in line with higher estimates and offers in a busy European market in the week to Tuesday April 19, but activity was scarce in the United States and China
April 20, 2022
 · 
Yingchi Yang
Packed coils of steel sheet
Dwindling stocks hinted nickel nightmare was around corner
“Concerning” situation building in the nickel market for some time means disorder could be ahead
March 9, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
Stacked of Aluminium Bar in Aluminium Profiles Factory.
Spot premiums for nickel surge in Europe amid significant volatility
Increased concerns over the potential impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and volatile price action in LME official nickel prices has caused spot premiums for nickel to surge in Europe while participants seek to secure material
March 8, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
3D illustration of mine with nickel in copy over the top
Nickel’s awkward position in the sustainability landscape: 2022 preview
With the energy transition underway globally, governments and companies have begun to set ambitious environmental goals for reducing emissions and operating in a sustainable way
January 6, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed