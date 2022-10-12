Nickel
Keep track of the dynamics and volatility in the nickel market
As a critical component in the battery technology used for electric vehicles, nickel’s strong demand and supply growth have created a volatile market. Uncertainties about the near-term supply-demand balance for the metal have been the primary driver of this volatility, but the long-term outlook is strong.
As well as its use in batteries for electric vehicles, about 70% of global production is for stainless steel – particularly in China. End-use markets for stainless steel are strong, including construction and automotive, as well as appliances and flatware. Our news, price data and analysis will give you in-depth insights into the nickel market and its role in building a more sustainable future.
Get the latest nickel news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.
Whether you’re interested in learning how to become a customer from our sales teams or looking to get in touch with one of our reporters, we’re here for you.
Head over to our insights page to browse through the latest news and analysis from our experts in your markets.