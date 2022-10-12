Methodology Contact us Login

Nickel

Keep track of the dynamics and volatility in the nickel market

As a critical component in the battery technology used for electric vehicles, nickel’s strong demand and supply growth have created a volatile market. Uncertainties about the near-term supply-demand balance for the metal have been the primary driver of this volatility, but the long-term outlook is strong.

As well as its use in batteries for electric vehicles, about 70% of global production is for stainless steel – particularly in China. End-use markets for stainless steel are strong, including construction and automotive, as well as appliances and flatware. Our news, price data and analysis will give you in-depth insights into the nickel market and its role in building a more sustainable future.

What’s happening in the nickel market?

Get the latest nickel news and analysis from our team of expert price reporters.

China new energy vehicles_energy transition
GM to collaborate with Queensland Pacific Metals for nickel and cobalt supply
United States automotive firm General Motors (GM) announced it has entered a collaboration agreement with Australia-based miner Queensland Pacific Metals (QPM) for nickel and cobalt sulfate supply
October 12, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
Steel production, metallurgical steel plant, hot metal casting.
Eagle Metals forced to diversify copper, stainless suppliers
Eagle Metals Inc is looking to diversify its copper and stainless steel supply chains in the face of soaring energy costs and rising demand, which could create supply deficits, according to the specialty reroll mill’s top executive
September 26, 2022
 · 
Grace Asenov
Stock trading
LME base metals remain under pressure from strong dollar, demand worries
Base metals prices on the London Metal Exchange were mostly lower during morning trading on Monday September 26, with the strong dollar and demand concerns still weighing on the market
September 26, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Natural gas tank in gas factory with European union flag
Metals companies call on EU leaders for emergency action on energy prices
The heads of 40 metals companies and a number of industry associations have called on European Union leaders to take emergency action to temporarily reduce gas prices in order to alleviate costs and help continued production at their sites
September 7, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Copper elements ready to be used for the production of electric motors
SHFE base metals stocks exhibit mixed moves; copper climbs 12%
Deliverable stocks of base metals at Shanghai Futures Exchange-registered warehouses were on divergent paths in the week to Friday August 26, with copper topping the gains in percentage terms, while tin led the declines
August 26, 2022
 · 
Sally Zhang
Electric motor part in factory
Concerns build among traders about LME warehouse stocks
Physical metal and London Metal Exchange warrant traders have voiced increasing concerns to Fastmarkets over the current low stock levels in LME-listed warehouses globally
August 22, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
