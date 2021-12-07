Contact Us Login

Agriculture forecasts

Anticipate global market trends and dynamics

Deep insights into what’s ahead of your markets

Our team of senior analysts gathers information on the fundamental drivers of the global economy including consumption, production and inflation to give you a 360° view of the agriculture market. Whether you’re a buyer, seller, grower or policymaker, these real-world inputs provide you with long, mid and short-term forecasts so you can plan with clarity.

Featured forecasts and trends
Palm oil

Soymeal

Corn

Agriculture market insights

Know what’s moving your markets and the forces driving change

lightning over the meadow. stormy sky over rural landscape
A changing agriculture landscape
Fundamental changes in agriculture markets make return to “normal” unlikely
December 07, 2021 03:57 PM
Harvesting of soybean field with combine
China pays high prices to buy 81% of Brazil’s October soybeans
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
corn grain elevator aerial view
Margins in processing corn to ethanol improve to reach new highs
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Jocelyn Garcia
soybean meal crushing
Brazil’s corn and soybeans: a look inside the market
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
Eduardo Tinti
Pig in field
Tough outlook for Vietnam’s feed imports as hog price falls
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM

Discover our agriculture expertise
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
