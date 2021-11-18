Methodology Contact us Login

Corn prices continue to experience significant fluctuations, primarily driven by a combination of supply and demand dynamics, global trade patterns, climate change and geopolitics. The interplay of these factors leads to a nuanced market environment with implications for farmers, consumers, procurers and traders.

Additionally, global demand for corn, particularly from the livestock and biofuel sectors, in the form of ethanol, remains robust. The market is having to promptly respond to all these challenges, which is why staying up-to-date with daily news and prices is crucial.

Our corn prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions and are intended to be used as price references for negotiation and in physical spot and future contracts, as well as the settlement price of financial derivatives. Our price data is unbiased, verified and IOSCO-compliant.

On the Fastmarkets platform, you can find daily spot price assessments reflecting the fair market value at the most liquid point of the nearby market and forward curves, reflecting the fair market value of physical cargo for loading or delivery up to 9 months forward.

Market description Source Status    
Corn CIF Vietnam $/mt Fastmarkets Active
Corn CIF Japan $/mt Fastmarkets Active
Corn CIF Japan Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CIF Korea $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CIF Korea Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CIF China $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CIF China Permium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CIF Vietnam Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine Handy $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB Ukraine Handy Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CPT Ukraine $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB CVB ‚Ç¨/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CIF NW Europe $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB Argentina $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB Argentina Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB Brazil $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB Brazil Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB US Gulf $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB US Gulf Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB US PNW $/mt Fastmarkets Active  
Corn FOB US PNW Premium ¬¢/bu Fastmarkets Active  

Fastmarkets’ mission is to meet the market’s data requirements honestly and independently, acting with integrity and care to ensure that the trust and confidence placed in the reliability of our pricing methodologies is maintained.
Why use a price reporting agency?

Global corn markets are continuously affected by a number of factors that act at a local and regional level – like weather, governmental legislation and geopolitical relations. Due to a more complex scenario characterized by climate change and war, we’re likely to see shifting production forecasts and price changes more frequently. Mitigating financial risk when trading in corn commodities is becoming more challenging.

By using a price reporting agency (PRA). You can:

  • Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
  • Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
  • Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
  • Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
  • View and download accessible price data through an automated platform
  • Ensure trusted, critical short- and long-term forecasts

