Why use Fastmarkets’ corn prices?

Corn prices continue to experience significant fluctuations, primarily driven by a combination of supply and demand dynamics, global trade patterns, climate change and geopolitics. The interplay of these factors leads to a nuanced market environment with implications for farmers, consumers, procurers and traders.

Additionally, global demand for corn, particularly from the livestock and biofuel sectors, in the form of ethanol, remains robust. The market is having to promptly respond to all these challenges, which is why staying up-to-date with daily news and prices is crucial.

Our corn prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions and are intended to be used as price references for negotiation and in physical spot and future contracts, as well as the settlement price of financial derivatives. Our price data is unbiased, verified and IOSCO-compliant.