Corn prices
Daily price assessments, charts, analysis and forecasts
Corn prices continue to experience significant fluctuations, primarily driven by a combination of supply and demand dynamics, global trade patterns, climate change and geopolitics. The interplay of these factors leads to a nuanced market environment with implications for farmers, consumers, procurers and traders.
Additionally, global demand for corn, particularly from the livestock and biofuel sectors, in the form of ethanol, remains robust. The market is having to promptly respond to all these challenges, which is why staying up-to-date with daily news and prices is crucial.
Our corn prices are market-reflective, assessing both the buy- and sell-side of transactions and are intended to be used as price references for negotiation and in physical spot and future contracts, as well as the settlement price of financial derivatives. Our price data is unbiased, verified and IOSCO-compliant.
On the Fastmarkets platform, you can find daily spot price assessments reflecting the fair market value at the most liquid point of the nearby market and forward curves, reflecting the fair market value of physical cargo for loading or delivery up to 9 months forward.
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Corn CIF Vietnam $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF Japan $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF Japan Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF Korea $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF Korea Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF China $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF China Permium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF Vietnam Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine HIPP Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine Handy $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB Ukraine Handy Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CPT Ukraine $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB CVB ‚Ç¨/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF NW Europe $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB Argentina $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB Argentina Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB Brazil $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB Brazil Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF US Gulf Barge $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn CIF US Gulf Barge Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB US Gulf $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB US Gulf Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB US PNW $/mt
|Fastmarkets
|Active
|Corn FOB US PNW Premium ¬¢/bu
|Fastmarkets
|Active
Global corn markets are continuously affected by a number of factors that act at a local and regional level – like weather, governmental legislation and geopolitical relations. Due to a more complex scenario characterized by climate change and war, we’re likely to see shifting production forecasts and price changes more frequently. Mitigating financial risk when trading in corn commodities is becoming more challenging.
By using a price reporting agency (PRA). You can:
- Ensure that you have the prices you can use that reflect supply and demand conditions
- Provide a reference for transactions in exchange-based contracts and trades
- Give confidence to contract counterparties that the prices used are impartial
- Improve efficiency when renegotiating contracts
- View and download accessible price data through an automated platform
- Ensure trusted, critical short- and long-term forecasts
Fastmarkets’ agriculture products give market participants and investors the transparency and clarity to make critical and strategic business decisions.
