A new wave of frost raises concerns for the state of the corn market in Brazil.
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
Plunging corn futures have unlocked selling activity in Ukraine’s corn market, with the number of FOB cargo offers increasing...
US ethanol and biodiesel producers could find themselves facing an uncertain future no matter what the outcome of the US...
The sight of cash offers in BrazilвЂ™s FOB Santos hub reaching premiums of 200 cents over the December contract was the...
Lower than expected feed demand is likely to reduce Mexico’s corn imports in 2020, with local consultancy firm Grupo...
The president of one of BrazilвЂ™s truck unions has warned in local media that upcoming strike action, scheduled for February 1...
US-based analysts have cited another reason for the surprise shortfall in the expected planted area of corn, with some...
Reports that Chinese crushers could be looking to buy US soybeans for February lifting could provide competition for corn...