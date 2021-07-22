Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Brazil safrinha output estimate
Historic crop loss expected as new frosts hit Brazilian corn areas
A new wave of frost raises concerns for the state of the corn market in Brazil.
July 22, 2021 05:00 PM
OPINION: China demand to lift corn futures into 2021
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
October 19, 2020 02:12 PM
 · 
Terry Reilly
Argentina’s Jan-Oct corn exports hit 34.5m mt record: chamber
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
December 03, 2020 07:27 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
Ukraine’s corn exporters boost FOB offers as futures shed 3%
Plunging corn futures have unlocked selling activity in Ukraine’s corn market, with the number of FOB cargo offers increasing...
October 28, 2020 05:10 PM
 · 
Masha Belikova
US biofuels sector faces squeeze as presidential outlooks collide
US ethanol and biodiesel producers could find themselves facing an uncertain future no matter what the outcome of the US...
November 03, 2020 07:10 PM
 · 
John McGarrity
ANALYSIS: Fears mount over South American corn supply crunch
The sight of cash offers in BrazilвЂ™s FOB Santos hub reaching premiums of 200 cents over the December contract was the...
October 16, 2020 05:12 PM
 · 
Thomas Hughes
Lower feed demand cuts Mexico’s 2020 corn import outlook: GCMA
Lower than expected feed demand is likely to reduce Mexico’s corn imports in 2020, with local consultancy firm Grupo...
November 04, 2020 06:46 PM
 · 
Juan Pedro Tomas
Brazil truckers invoke memory of 2018 amid Feb 1 strike action
The president of one of BrazilвЂ™s truck unions has warned in local media that upcoming strike action, scheduled for February 1...
January 14, 2021 09:18 AM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
US corn outlook вЂvery concerning’ as drought adds to planting woe
US-based analysts have cited another reason for the surprise shortfall in the expected planted area of corn, with some...
April 12, 2021 04:47 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
US corn exporters cool despite China February soybean rumours
Reports that Chinese crushers could be looking to buy US soybeans for February lifting could provide competition for corn...
December 18, 2020 03:52 PM
 · 
Timothy Worledge
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed