After hitting multi-year highs in 2021 and 2022, soy prices remain well supported as a result of smaller production out of the US along with late harvests and dry weather in Brazil. Like any agriculture commodity, soy faces challenges with extreme weather, freight and logistics issues and the impacts of inflation. In China, soybeans are one of two agriculture staples, and import demand is heavily impacted by surging oilseed prices across the globe, freight costs rising, and a dip in hog values as the sector recovers after African swine fever outbreaks.

Global and regional forces will continue to shape the industry’s output. Our news, prices and analysis will help you anticipate how the market will continue to shift.

China washes out Brazilian soybeans amid poor crush margins
Surging futures, skyrocketing premiums and negative crush margins were three reasons China washed out at least five Brazilian soybean cargoes
February 15, 2022 05:06 PM
Eduardo Tinti
Brazil’s soybean output set to fall further as dry weather persists
Tough weather conditions mean lower yields for Brazil’s soybean crops
February 03, 2022 06:27 PM
Marcela Caetano
Corn and soybean farmers in Brazil hit by huge losses amid droughts
The agriculture sector in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul is expecting $6.6 billion in soybean and corn losses due to dry and warm conditions
January 27, 2022 04:39 PM
Eduardo Tinti

