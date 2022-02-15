Get insider expertise on the global soy market

After hitting multi-year highs in 2021 and 2022, soy prices remain well supported as a result of smaller production out of the US along with late harvests and dry weather in Brazil. Like any agriculture commodity, soy faces challenges with extreme weather, freight and logistics issues and the impacts of inflation. In China, soybeans are one of two agriculture staples, and import demand is heavily impacted by surging oilseed prices across the globe, freight costs rising, and a dip in hog values as the sector recovers after African swine fever outbreaks.

