American Metal Market is part of Fastmarkets

If you’re looking for the latest metals news and prices, you’ve come to the right place

We’re excited to announce that amm.com is now part of fastmarkets.com.

A new look and an improved experience means you can still stay ahead of this fast-moving metals market with price data, news and market intelligence right here on Fastmarkets.

Discover more than 2000 prices, news and analysis in primary and secondary metals markets. We cover base metals, industrial minerals, ores and alloys, steel, scrap and steel raw materials.

If you already have a Fastmarkets account, you’ll still have uninterrupted access to your markets by logging in with your current details.

Proposal to adjust Detroit turnings decision
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets has realigned its consumer buying price for ferrous scrap turnings in Detroit, effective the July 2022 monthly settlement.
July 8, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
Hydro announces new investments to meet growing low-carbon aluminium demands from auto sector
July 8, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Alumina market grapples with rising costs, Atlantic differential may switch direction
July 7, 2022
 · 
Carrie Bone
Aluminium mating season: Three reasons why the 2023 negotiations won’t be like any other
July 6, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Fastmarkets to roll over steel price assessments affected by Eid al-Adha
July 6, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo

