Animal fats, oil and proteins
If you trade in animal fats, oils and protein, our price discovery methods will give you the tools you need to make up-to-date decisions
How we can help
Our combination of price discovery and expert analysis is delivered to you through consolidated, concise reporting to help inform your business forecasting.
Animal fats, oils and proteins price dataCollapse
|Market description
|Source
|Status
|Bleachable Fancy Tallow - Packer Chicago (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bleachable Fancy Tallow - FOB Missouri River (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bleachable Fancy Tallow - Renderer Chicago (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bleachable Fancy Tallow Renderer - FOB Missouri River (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Chicken Fat (Less than 4% FFA) (cts/lb) Mid-South
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Choice White Grease FOB Mo. River (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Choice White Grease FOB Carolinas(cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Choice White Grease FOB Indiana (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Choice White Grease Chicago (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|No. 2/Brown Chicago (50% ffa, no color) (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry Fat (less than 4% ffa) FOB Southeast (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Stabilized/Poultry Fat Alabama/Georgia (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Stabilized/Poultry Fat Carolinas (delivered) (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Stabilized/Poultry Fat Delmarva (delivered) (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Stabilized/Poultry Fat Mid-South (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Edible Tallow (cts/lb) Chicago
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Lard (cts/lb) Chicago
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Technical Tallow Chicago (cts/lb)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) NorCal
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) SoCal
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) IL
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) Atlantic Seaboard (Delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) Northeast (delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) Southeast (delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil Forward (cts/lb) Gulf (delivered) 1 month
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil Forward (cts/lb) Gulf (delivered) 2 month
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Illinois
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Missouri River
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - US Gulf (delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - New York
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - San Joaquin Valley (delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Pacific Northwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Carolilnas
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - KS/TX (delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Los Angeles
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - San Francisco
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Argentina ($ARS/MT ex works) Common Tallow (3 max ffa)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Argentina ($ARS/MT ex works) Prime Tallow (2 max ffa)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Top White Tallow (1% ffa) - Export - FOB ($US/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Top White Tallow (1% ffa) - Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Pure Beef Tallow (1% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Pure Beef Tallow (1% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (2% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (2% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (4% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (4% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Medium Gut Tallow (10-15% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Medium Gut Tallow (10-15% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Yellow Grease (6-15% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Yellow Grease (6-15% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS – Poultry Fat 4% ffa (ex works)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Bloodmeal (80 Pro)Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Bloodmeal (80 Pro) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Feathermeal (80 Pro) Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Feathermeal (80 Pro)Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Meat and Bone Meal (50 Pro) Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Meat and Bone Meal (50 Pro) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Meat and Bone Meal - Ovine (55 pro) Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Poultry By-Product Meal - Petfood Grade (65 Pro) Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|AUS - Poultry By-Product Meal - Petfood Grade (65 Pro) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Chilean Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Prime (min 67% protein)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Chilean Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Super Prime (min 68% protein)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Peruvian Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Standard (min 65-66% protein)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Peruvian Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Prime (min 67% protein)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Peruvian Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Super Prime (min 68% protein)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Feathermeal (80 Pro) ($US/MT) SE Asia (c and f)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (60 Pro) ($US/MT)SE Asia (c and f)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Poultry By-Product Meal - Petfood Grade (65 Pro) ($US/MT)SE Asia (c and f)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Global Export - Meat and Bone Meal - Bovine ($US/MT) China (c and f)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Global Export - Meat and Bone Meal - Bovine ($US/MT) Indonesia (c and f)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Menhaden Fish Oil (cents/lb FOB) Feed Grade
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (4% ffa 1.5 red)Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - Bloodmeal (85 Pro) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - Edible Tallow (1% ffa 0.3 red) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - K Grade Tallow (21% ffa)Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - Low Grade Tallow (10% ffa)Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - Meat and Bone Meal - Bovine (45 Pro) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - Meat and Bone Meal - Bovine (50 Pro) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - Meat and Bone Meal - Ovine (55 Pro) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|NZ - Pure Beef Tallow (2% ffa 0.5 red)Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Yellow Grease ($US/MT) West Coast (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Yellow Grease ($US/MT) East Coast (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Yellow Grease ($US/MT) Gulf (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Bleachable Fancy Tallow ($US/MT) West Coast (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Bleachable Fancy Tallow ($US/MT) Gulf (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Extra Fancy Tallow ($US/MT)West Coast (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Extra Fancy Tallow ($US/MT) Gulf (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|US Export - Technical Tallow ($US/MT) Gulf (FOB Vessel)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Edible Beef Tallow (2% ffa, 99%) (€/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Edible Lard (1.5% ffa, 99%) (€/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Menhaden Fish Oil (cents/lb FOB)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Cat 3 Mixed Animal Fat (15% ffa, 97%) (€/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Cat 3 Bone Fat Lo Grade (5% ffa, 98%) (€/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Cat 3 Bone Fat, Hi Grade (5% ffa, 98% max 200 ppm poly) (€/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Cat 3 Pure Beef Tallow (10% ffa, 99%) (€/MT)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil - Rotterdam (CIF) US$/MT
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil UCO (ISCC) - €/MT DDP Western Europe
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil UCO (Chinese bulk) delivered ARA US$/MT
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil UCO (Chinese flexi) delivered ARA US$/MT
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil ($US/MT) UCO China (FOB Vessel) Bulk
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Used Cooking Oil ($US/MT) UCO China (FOB Vessel) Flexi-Tank
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bloodmeal - Porcine (US$/ST) IA/MO/NE
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bloodmeal - Porcine (US$/ST) Mid-Atlantic
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bloodmeal - Porcine (US$/ST) Indiana
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bloodmeal - Poultry (US$/ST) South
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bloodmeal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Missouri River
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Bloodmeal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Texas Panhandle
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Chicken Meal (US$/ST) Mid South
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Dry Rendered Tankage - Ruminant ($ US/unit of protein) High
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Dry Rendered Tankage - Ruminant ($ US/unit of protein) Med
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Feathermeal (US$/ST) - California (delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Feathermeal (US$/ST) - Minnesota
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Feathermeal (US$/ST) - Carolinas
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Feathermeal (US$/ST) Alabama/Georgia
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Feathermeal (US$/ST) Delmarva
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Feathermeal (US$/ST) Mid-South
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Porcine (US$/ST) Missouri River
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Porcine (US$/ST) Eastern Iowa/Illinois
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Porcine (US$/ST) Carolinas
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Porcine (US$/ST) Indiana
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Missouri River
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Texas Panhandle
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Dallas/Houston
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Illinois
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Alabama/Georgia (rail/delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Eastern (rail/delivered)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) California
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Pacific Northwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Illinois - Renderer
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Mid-South
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Delmarva
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Alabama/Georgia
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Alabama/Georgia (50 pro)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Carolinas
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal - Pet Food (14 Ash 64 Pro) (US$/ST) Southeast
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal - Pet Food (14 Ash 64 Pro) (US$/ST) Mid South
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|Poultry By-Product Meal - Pet Food (14 Ash 64 Pro) (US$/ST) Midwest
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Resale European Hog Runners (per head set 18m yield before selection) Whiskered (cts) (ex-works)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Resale European Hog Runners (per head set 18m yield before selection) Whiskered (Euros) (ex-works)
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
|
Resale N American Hog Runners (per head set 18m yield before selection) Whiskered (cts) ex-works
|
The Jacobsen
|Active
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
