Animal fats, oil and proteins

If you trade in animal fats, oils and protein, our price discovery methods will give you the tools you need to make up-to-date decisions
How we can help

Our combination of price discovery and expert analysis is delivered to you through consolidated, concise reporting to help inform your business forecasting.

Agriculture prices
Stay on top of this increasingly volatile market with real-time data
November 17, 2021 11:28 PM
Agriculture forecasts
Anticipate global market trends and dynamics
November 12, 2021 12:47 PM
Agriculture news and market analysis
Know what’s moving your markets and the forces driving change
November 17, 2021 10:46 PM
Consulting
Your partner in creating value and managing risk
November 15, 2021 05:55 PM

Animal fats, oils and proteins price data
Market description Source Status  
Bleachable Fancy Tallow - Packer Chicago (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bleachable Fancy Tallow - FOB Missouri River (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bleachable Fancy Tallow - Renderer Chicago (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bleachable Fancy Tallow Renderer - FOB Missouri River (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Chicken Fat (Less than 4% FFA) (cts/lb) Mid-South
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Choice White Grease FOB Mo. River (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Choice White Grease FOB Carolinas(cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Choice White Grease FOB Indiana (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Choice White Grease Chicago (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
No. 2/Brown Chicago (50% ffa, no color) (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry Fat (less than 4% ffa) FOB Southeast (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Stabilized/Poultry Fat Alabama/Georgia (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Stabilized/Poultry Fat Carolinas (delivered) (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Stabilized/Poultry Fat Delmarva (delivered) (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Stabilized/Poultry Fat Mid-South (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Edible Tallow (cts/lb) Chicago
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Lard (cts/lb) Chicago
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Technical Tallow Chicago (cts/lb)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) NorCal
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) SoCal
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) IL
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) Atlantic Seaboard (Delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) Northeast (delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil (cts/lb) Southeast (delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil Forward (cts/lb) Gulf (delivered) 1 month
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil Forward (cts/lb) Gulf (delivered) 2 month
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Illinois
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Missouri River
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - US Gulf (delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - New York
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - San Joaquin Valley (delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Pacific Northwest
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Carolilnas
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - KS/TX (delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - Los Angeles
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Yellow Grease (cts/lb) - San Francisco
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Argentina ($ARS/MT ex works) Common Tallow (3 max ffa)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Argentina ($ARS/MT ex works) Prime Tallow (2 max ffa)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Top White Tallow (1% ffa) - Export - FOB ($US/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Top White Tallow (1% ffa) - Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Pure Beef Tallow (1% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Pure Beef Tallow (1% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (2% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (2% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (4% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (4% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Medium Gut Tallow (10-15% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Medium Gut Tallow (10-15% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Yellow Grease (6-15% ffa)Export - FOB ($US/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Yellow Grease (6-15% ffa) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS – Poultry Fat 4% ffa (ex works)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Bloodmeal (80 Pro)Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Bloodmeal (80 Pro) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Feathermeal (80 Pro) Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Feathermeal (80 Pro)Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Meat and Bone Meal (50 Pro) Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Meat and Bone Meal (50 Pro) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Meat and Bone Meal - Ovine (55 pro) Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Poultry By-Product Meal - Petfood Grade (65 Pro) Export - DCT ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
AUS - Poultry By-Product Meal - Petfood Grade (65 Pro) Domestic - Delivered ($AUS/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Chilean Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Prime (min 67% protein)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Chilean Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Super Prime (min 68% protein)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Peruvian Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Standard (min 65-66% protein)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Peruvian Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Prime (min 67% protein)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Peruvian Fishmeal ($ US/MT FOB) Steam Dried Super Prime (min 68% protein)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Feathermeal (80 Pro) ($US/MT) SE Asia (c and f)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (60 Pro) ($US/MT)SE Asia (c and f)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Poultry By-Product Meal - Petfood Grade (65 Pro) ($US/MT)SE Asia (c and f)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Global Export - Meat and Bone Meal - Bovine ($US/MT) China (c and f)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Global Export - Meat and Bone Meal - Bovine ($US/MT) Indonesia (c and f)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Menhaden Fish Oil (cents/lb FOB) Feed Grade
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - Bleachable Fancy Tallow (4% ffa 1.5 red)Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - Bloodmeal (85 Pro) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - Edible Tallow (1% ffa 0.3 red) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - K Grade Tallow (21% ffa)Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - Low Grade Tallow (10% ffa)Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - Meat and Bone Meal - Bovine (45 Pro) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - Meat and Bone Meal - Bovine (50 Pro) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - Meat and Bone Meal - Ovine (55 Pro) Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
NZ - Pure Beef Tallow (2% ffa 0.5 red)Export - FCA ($NZ/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Yellow Grease ($US/MT) West Coast (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Yellow Grease ($US/MT) East Coast (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Yellow Grease ($US/MT) Gulf (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Bleachable Fancy Tallow ($US/MT) West Coast (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Bleachable Fancy Tallow ($US/MT) Gulf (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Extra Fancy Tallow ($US/MT)West Coast (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Extra Fancy Tallow ($US/MT) Gulf (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
US Export - Technical Tallow ($US/MT) Gulf (FOB Vessel)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Edible Beef Tallow (2% ffa, 99%) (€/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Edible Lard (1.5% ffa, 99%) (€/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Menhaden Fish Oil (cents/lb FOB)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Cat 3 Mixed Animal Fat (15% ffa, 97%) (€/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Cat 3 Bone Fat Lo Grade (5% ffa, 98%) (€/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Cat 3 Bone Fat, Hi Grade (5% ffa, 98% max 200 ppm poly) (€/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Cat 3 Pure Beef Tallow (10% ffa, 99%) (€/MT)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil - Rotterdam (CIF) US$/MT
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil UCO (ISCC) - €/MT DDP Western Europe
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil UCO (Chinese bulk) delivered ARA US$/MT
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil UCO (Chinese flexi) delivered ARA US$/MT
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil ($US/MT) UCO China (FOB Vessel) Bulk
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Used Cooking Oil ($US/MT) UCO China (FOB Vessel) Flexi-Tank
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bloodmeal - Porcine (US$/ST) IA/MO/NE
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bloodmeal - Porcine (US$/ST) Mid-Atlantic
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bloodmeal - Porcine (US$/ST) Indiana
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bloodmeal - Poultry (US$/ST) South
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bloodmeal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Missouri River
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Bloodmeal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Texas Panhandle
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Chicken Meal (US$/ST) Mid South
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Dry Rendered Tankage - Ruminant ($ US/unit of protein) High
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Dry Rendered Tankage - Ruminant ($ US/unit of protein) Med
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Feathermeal (US$/ST) - California (delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Feathermeal (US$/ST) - Minnesota
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Feathermeal (US$/ST) - Carolinas
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Feathermeal (US$/ST) Alabama/Georgia
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Feathermeal (US$/ST) Delmarva
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Feathermeal (US$/ST) Mid-South
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Porcine (US$/ST) Missouri River
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Porcine (US$/ST) Eastern Iowa/Illinois
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Porcine (US$/ST) Carolinas
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Porcine (US$/ST) Indiana
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Missouri River
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Texas Panhandle
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Dallas/Houston
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Illinois
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Alabama/Georgia (rail/delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Eastern (rail/delivered)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) California
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Pacific Northwest
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Meat and Bone Meal - Ruminant (US$/ST) Illinois - Renderer
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Mid-South
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Delmarva
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Alabama/Georgia
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Alabama/Georgia (50 pro)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal - Feed Grade (57 Pro) (US$/ST) Carolinas
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal - Pet Food (14 Ash 64 Pro) (US$/ST) Southeast
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal - Pet Food (14 Ash 64 Pro) (US$/ST) Mid South
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Poultry By-Product Meal - Pet Food (14 Ash 64 Pro) (US$/ST) Midwest
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Resale European Hog Runners (per head set 18m yield before selection) Whiskered (cts) (ex-works)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Resale European Hog Runners (per head set 18m yield before selection) Whiskered (Euros) (ex-works)
The Jacobsen
 Active  
Resale N American Hog Runners (per head set 18m yield before selection) Whiskered (cts) ex-works
The Jacobsen
 Active  

Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
MethodologyAccreditations_Header_1777x229.jpg
