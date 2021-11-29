Different regions and industries may have drastically different ideas of what green steel is, how to regulate it, and how to achieve it
Steel companies ArcelorMittal and Ovako have both begun to offer the first certified “green steel”, following increased scrutiny on emissions from customers, the two companies announced separately.
Will US automakers pay the price for green steel?
China’s decarbonization drive could result in increased demand for graphite electrodes amid the global trend toward more steelmaking based on electric-arc furnaces (EAFs), although supply risks may continue in the near term against a backdrop of energy controls, sources have told Fastmarkets
Fastmarkets has plotted the locations of the continuing and proposed projects for the decarbonization of the European steel sector.
The growing importance of Middle Eastern steel production and the region’s natural resources to the global decarbonization challenge
Green steel production in the Middle East gets a new lease of life as the region injects funding into growing the green economy