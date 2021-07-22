Contact Us Login

Brazil safrinha output estimate
Historic crop loss expected as new frosts hit Brazilian corn areas
A new wave of frost raises concerns for the state of the corn market in Brazil.
July 22, 2021 05:00 PM
OPINION: China demand to lift corn futures into 2021
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
October 19, 2020 02:12 PM
Terry Reilly
Argentina’s Jan-Oct corn exports hit 34.5m mt record: chamber
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
December 03, 2020 07:27 PM
Juan Pedro Tomas
Moex launches physically delivered Russian wheat futures contract
Russian bourse Moscow Exchange (Moex) and state-owned bank VTB have launched the exchange’s first physically delivered...
December 21, 2020 12:42 AM
Masha Belikova
Syria facing wheat supply shortfall despite 27% production rise
SyriaвЂ™s wheat production grew 27% in the 2020/21 marketing year to 2.8 million mt but that, together with the...
December 23, 2020 11:14 AM
Alex Riabukha
Ukraine’s corn exporters boost FOB offers as futures shed 3%
Plunging corn futures have unlocked selling activity in Ukraine’s corn market, with the number of FOB cargo offers increasing...
October 28, 2020 05:10 PM
Masha Belikova
US biofuels sector faces squeeze as presidential outlooks collide
US ethanol and biodiesel producers could find themselves facing an uncertain future no matter what the outcome of the US...
November 03, 2020 07:10 PM
John McGarrity
ANALYSIS: Fears mount over South American corn supply crunch
The sight of cash offers in BrazilвЂ™s FOB Santos hub reaching premiums of 200 cents over the December contract was the...
October 16, 2020 05:12 PM
Thomas Hughes
Lower feed demand cuts Mexico’s 2020 corn import outlook: GCMA
Lower than expected feed demand is likely to reduce Mexico’s corn imports in 2020, with local consultancy firm Grupo...
November 04, 2020 06:46 PM
Juan Pedro Tomas
Turkey’s TMO tenders for 400k mt of wheat shipped in January
Turkey’s state grain buyer issued a late-notice buy tender to secure 400,000 mt of wheat for January shipment, an official...
November 30, 2020 02:11 PM
Veronika Prykhodko
