A new wave of frost raises concerns for the state of the corn market in Brazil.
Comparing corn consumption, stocks, and stocks-to-use ratio globally, this year is very different to the drought year of 2012. What I think has changed is ChinaвЂ™s demand since 2012-13, and that
Argentina has exported a record 34.5 million mt of corn in the January-October period, up 10% compared with the same...
Russian bourse Moscow Exchange (Moex) and state-owned bank VTB have launched the exchange’s first physically delivered...
SyriaвЂ™s wheat production grew 27% in the 2020/21 marketing year to 2.8 million mt but that, together with the...
Plunging corn futures have unlocked selling activity in Ukraine’s corn market, with the number of FOB cargo offers increasing...
US ethanol and biodiesel producers could find themselves facing an uncertain future no matter what the outcome of the US...
The sight of cash offers in BrazilвЂ™s FOB Santos hub reaching premiums of 200 cents over the December contract was the...
Lower than expected feed demand is likely to reduce Mexico’s corn imports in 2020, with local consultancy firm Grupo...
Turkey’s state grain buyer issued a late-notice buy tender to secure 400,000 mt of wheat for January shipment, an official...