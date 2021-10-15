Contact Us Login

Eric Hu

Economist, Asia

Eric Hu joined Fastmarkets in 2020 and is responsible for Asia macro research and packaging paper industry research. He is experienced at using economic and econometric models to analyze supply and demand balances, trade dynamics, cost and price development and forecasting mid-term (5 years) and long-term (20 years) packaging paper market movement in Asia.

Prior to this, he served at Haitong International as an economist, where he had more than five years of experience in analyzing China’s economy. Eric graduated from Johns Hopkins University and has a master’s degree.

