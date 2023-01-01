2022 attendees

See 950+ who joined in 2022
|Company Name
|Title
|A ONE STEEL AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED
|Director
|A ONE STEEL AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITED
|President
|AB Metals
|Managing Director
|Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
|Head of Corporate Banking
|Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
|Sector Manager
|ABU SAJAD UNITED TRADING
|Manager
|ABU SAJAD UNITED TRADING
|Sales Manager
|ACEMAR
|Area Manager
|ACEMAR
|Board Member
|ACEMAR
|CEO
|ACEMINOR TRADING DMCC
|Trader
|ACEMINOR TRADING DMCC
|Trader
|ACF Shipping & Trading Inc
|Director
|Advait Group - Rajadhiraj Tirupani Vinayak Natraj Pvt Ltd
|Jt.Managing Director & Head Marketing
|AGIS
|CEO
|Ajeej Steel Manufacturing Co
|CEO - Chief Executive Officer
|Akhbar Al-Youm Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company- Alexandria (S.A.E)
|Foreign Procurement Manager
|Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company- Alexandria (S.A.E)
|Purchasing Director
|Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC
|Customer Relationship Manager
|Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC
|General Manager - Commercial
|Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC
|Head - Sales & Marketing
|Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC
|Sales Manager
|Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC
|Sales Manager
|Al Jazeera Steel Products Co. S.A.O.G
|General Manager, Strategic Marketing & Projects
|Al Jazeera Steel Products Co. SAOG
|CEO
|Al Madina Steel group
|Chairman
|Al Nafie Steel LLC
|Commercial Manager
|Al Nafie Steel LLC
|Commercial Manager
|Al Nafie Steel LLC
|General Manager
|Al Nimr Steel
|Chairman
|Al Rajhi Endowment
|Sector Head
|AL Yamamah Steel Industries Co.
|CEO
|AL Yamamah Steel Industries Co.
|COO
|Al-Ahram Al-Ektisady Magazine
|Economic Reporter
|Al-Ahram Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Al-Akhbar Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Al-Alam Al-Youm Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Al-Eqaria Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Algerian Qatari Steel – AQS
|General Manager
|Algerian Qatari Steel – AQS
|Head of Sales division
|Algerian Qatari Steel – AQS
|Purchasing Director
|Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co
|CEO
|Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.
|COO (Chief Operation Officer)
|Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.
|General Manager - Sales & Marketing
|Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.
|GM, Sales, Central Region
|Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.
|Procurement General Manager
|alkhaleej news
|Director
|All Minmetal International Limited
|European Market Director
|All Minmetal International Limited
|Hong Kong Office Director
|All Minmetal International Limited
|Managing Director
|ALLOYS AND METALS INDIA
|Partner
|Almet Trading UK Limited
|Director
|Alpha MET AG
|CEO
|Al-Qaryan Steel Co
|Sales Manager
|Alssad steel for industry
|Deputy General Manager
|Alta Distribution ltd
|CEO
|Alta Distribution ltd
|CEO
|ALTech Group
|Manager
|Al-Wafd Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Al-Watan Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Amalthia Marine Inc
|Director
|America Steel Trade Corporation
|President
|Amesco
|Director
|Amesco
|Director
|Amesco
|Director (Steel trading - Asia)
|Amesco
|Managing Director
|Amesco
|Trader
|AMETEK Land
|Manager Business Development & ServiceME & India • Sales
|AMG Holdings
|CEO
|Angang Group Hongkong Co., Ltd (DMCC Branch)
|General Manager
|Anglo American
|Head of Sales
|Anglo American
|Regional Sales Manager
|AR Group
|Director
|AR Group
|Technical sale
|Arab Iron and Steel Union
|Director of Coordination and International Relations
|Arab Iron and Steel Union
|Secretary-General
|Arabian Gulf Steel Industries
|CEO
|Arabian Gulf Steel Industries
|CFO
|Arabian Gulf Steel Industries
|Chief Commercial Officer
|Arabian Gulf Steel Industries
|Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
|Arabian Gulf Steel Industries
|Country Manager
|Arcelor Mittal Tubular Products Jubail
|Strategic Sourcing Director
|Arcosteel - The Arab Company For Special Steel S.A.E
|Sales manager
|Argus Media
|Editor
|Arm metal recycling
|CEO
|ARVOS GmbH SCHMIDTSCHE SCHACK
|Director Business Development & Strategy
|Ashry Steel Group
|CEO & Chairman
|Ashry Steel Group
|Group Marketing Manager
|Ashry Steel Group
|Group Quality Manager
|Ashry Steel Group
|International trading section head
|Ashry Steel Group
|MECHANICAL ENGINEER
|Ashry Steel Group
|Vice President
|Ashry Steel Group
|Vice President
|Ashry Steel Group
|vice president
|Aslantepe Industry Makine San. ve Tic. A.S
|CEO
|Aslantepe Industry Makine San. ve Tic. A.S
|Representative
|Atlaas
|Manager
|Atlas Commercial Co (Kuwait) W.L.L
|Vice President
|AUMUND Fördertechnik GmbH
|Sales Director
|Aures gaz
|Directeur de production
|AVEKS AS
|Commercial Manager Steel Products
|AVEKS AS
|Trader
|Baffinland Iron Mines
|President & CEO
|Baffinland Iron Mines
|Senior Director, Sales & Business Development
|Baffinland Iron Mines
|Senior Manager Technical Marketing
|Baffinland Iron Mines
|Vice President, Sales and Logistics
|Baffinland Iron Mines
|Manager
|Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)
|Acting Manager - Raw Materials
|Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)
|Deputy General Manager, Sales & Marketing
|Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)
|Deputy GM – Shipping
|Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)
|Genral Manager Sales and Marketing
|Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)
|GM Operation Affairs
|Bait Al Tatawor
|Commercial Manager
|Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
|Assistant Vice-President
|Banque Cantonale Vaudoise
|Vice President
|BANQUE MISR
|GENERAL MANAGER CORPORATE BANKING
|Banque Misr
|Head of Corporate Banking and Syndicated Loans
|Bastug Metallurgy
|Deputy General Manager /Foreign Trade
|BERRY ALLOYS LTD
|GENERAL MANAGER- INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
|BFM Steel Trading
|Sales Manager
|BFM Steel Trading
|Sales Manager
|BIC-BRED (Suisse) SA
|Head of Metals Desk
|BIC-BRED (Suisse) SA
|Senior Relationship Manager
|BIC-BRED Bank DIFC Branch
|Head of Trade Finance
|Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd
|Director
|Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd
|G M - Mktg
|Bihar Foundry & Castings Ltd
|Managing Director
|Binyamani
|CEO
|Binyamani
|Procurement Manager
|Binyamani
|Sales Manager
|Black Royalty Minerals
|Group Chairman
|BMS WIRE
|General Manager
|Boomer Commodities
|CEO
|Bramco
|Chairman
|Bureau of Middle East Recycling
|Board Member
|Bushveld Minerals
|Head - Marketing & Sales
|Capital Steel Trading FZCO
|CEO
|Capital Steel Trading FZCO
|Chairman
|Capital Steel Trading FZCO
|General Manager( Head of International Sales)
|Capital Steel Trading FZCO
|Manager
|Capital Steel Trading FZCO
|Manager
|Cargill
|Commodity Analyst
|Cargill
|International Steel - Strategic Customer Lead
|Cargill
|International steel merchandising manager
|Cargill
|International Steel Strategy and Business Development Lead
|Cargill
|Regional Senior Merchant
|CCMA, LLC
|President
|CCMA, LLC
|Trader
|Champion Iron
|Business Analyst - Finance
|Champion Iron
|Business Analyst - Finance
|Champion Iron
|CEO
|Champion Iron
|Executive Chairman
|Champion Iron
|Market and Sales Analyst
|Champion Iron
|Senior Corporate Metallurgist
|Champion Iron
|VP Sales, Marketing and Products Development
|Champion Iron
|VP Sales, Technical Marketing and Products Development
|Charterers p&i club
|Underwriter
|CISDI Engineering
|Assistant to Chairman
|CISDI Engineering
|Sales Manager
|CISDI Engineering
|Vice President
|CMP
|Head of Marketing
|CMP
|Head of Sales
|Coal Sourcing Black Royalty Minerals
|CEO
|Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.
|Director- Sales
|Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.
|Purchasing Director
|Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.
|Purchasing Manager
|Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.
|Sales Manager
|Comet Trading SA
|President
|Compact BV
|Managing Director
|Conti-Lines DMCC
|Chartering Manager
|CORBUS METAL
|CEO
|Costamare Bulkers Services GmbH
|Head Trader
|Credit Suisse (Switzerland) SA
|Director
|Credit Suisse (Switzerland) SA
|Director
|Credit Suisse (Switzerland) SA
|Managing Director
|CS Additive GmbH
|Managing Director
|CSN Mining Portugal
|Account Manager
|Dajam Steel
|CEO
|Dana Group
|CEO
|Danieli
|Area manager
|Danieli
|Key Account Manager
|Danieli
|Vice President
|Danieli
|Vice President
|Danieli
|Vice President, Sales
|Danieli
|VP, Key account management
|Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche
|Sales Manager
|Danieli Automation
|Executive Vice President
|DBMSC STEEL
|Executive Director
|Dipproinduca EU
|Director
|DIPROINDUCA
|Managing Director
|Diproinduca Europe
|Chief Commercial Officer
|Diproinduca Europe
|Sales and Operations Director
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Director
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Junior Trader
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Manager
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Managing Director
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Trader
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Trader
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Trader
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Trader
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Trader
|DITH MENA DMCC
|Trader
|DN Avocats
|Lawyer
|DP TRADE SA (SUISSE)
|Director
|DP TRADE SA (SUISSE)
|Director
|Dritech Engineering Solutions LLC
|Consultant
|Duferco International Trading Holding
|Strategy Director
|EA Ventures
|Director
|El Marakby Steel
|CEO
|El Marakby Steel
|Purchasing Manager - Raw Materials
|El Ola Steel Group
|Business Development Manager
|El Ola Steel Group
|Chairman
|El Ola Steel Group
|Head of Export
|El Ola Steel Group
|Managing Director
|El Ola Steel Group
|Sales Manger-Section Steel
|EL TEAM HANDELEGES MBH INDUSTRIAL INSTALLATIONS AND SERVICES
|CHAIRMAN AND CEO
|El-Borsa Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|El-Mal Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Elmarakby Steel
|Chief Business Development Officer
|Elmarakby Steel
|Export & Trade Section Head
|Elmarakby steel
|Markets development manager
|Elmarakby Steel
|Senior Marketing Research Specialist
|Elmarakby Steel
|Supply Chain Director
|Elsewedy Industries
|Commercial Manager
|El-Shorouk Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|ELTHOLATHYA STEEL
|Vice President
|El-Youm El-Sabea Newspaper
|Economic Reporter
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Projects Sales Manager – UAE
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|(Acting) Senior Manager - Quality Management
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Account Manager - Domestic & GCC, Rebars & Wire Rods
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Account Sales Executive - Sections (UAE, Oman)
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Analyst-Industrial - Marketing
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Business Intelligence Manager
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Chief Commercial Officer
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Chief Human Capital & Services Officer, Human Capital
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Chief Operating Officer
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Chief Operating Officer, Chief Operating Office (COO)
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Continuous Improvement Manager
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Corporate Communications Manager
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Director- Special Projects
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Editor
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Export Sales Manager Europe and North Africa All Products
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Export Sales Manager Europe and South Africa All Products
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|General Manager
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Graduate Engineer - Sales
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Graduate Engineer- Sales
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Group CEO of Arkan & CEO of Emirates Steel, Group CEO Office
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Group CEO Office Director
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Head of Investors Relations
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|inside Sales Officer - Export Sales, Sales
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|International Sales Manager
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Manager - Government Relations
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Manager - Media & Events
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Manager - Project Sales & Fabricators
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Manager Procurement - IOP
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Manager, Human Capital
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Media coordinator
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Photographer
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Photographer
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Product Expert - Rebars
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Project Director Flat Steel Projects
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Project Director SMP4
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Projects Lead Engineer
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Sales Director – Saudi Office
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Section Head - Events & Creativity
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Section Head - Media & Events
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Senior Procurement Manager
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Senior Vice President - Marketing
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Sheet Piles Sales Manager
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Specialist - Events & CSR
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Sr. Sales Manager- Rebar’s & Wire Rods
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Sr. Specialist - Government Relations
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Transactional Buyer
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Vice President - Primary Production Operations
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Vice President - Rolling Mills Operations
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Vice President - Sales
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Vice President - Supply Chain Management
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Videographer
|Emirates Steel Arkan
|Videographer
|Energiron
|Sales Engineer
|Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. DMCC Branch
|DRI Expert
|Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. DMCC Branch
|DRI Plant & Project Expert
|Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. DMCC Branch
|Engineering Head and General Manager
|Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. DMCC Branch
|Head of Marketing Department
|Erbicore Global DMCC
|Vice President
|Erdemir
|Export Specialist
|ERDEMIR
|SALES EXECUTIVE
|ERG Sales Africa DMCC
|Executive Director Business Development & Commercial Strategy
|Essar
|Assistant
|Essar
|General Manager - Corporate Planning
|Essar
|Managing Director, Global Projects
|Essar
|Member of the Founding Family of Essar
|Essar Capital
|Country Head- Saudi Arabia
|Essar Group
|Advisor
|Essar Minmet Limited
|Advisor
|Essar Projects
|DGM
|Esteemetal General Trading
|Business Development Manager
|Esteemetal General Trading
|Business Development Manager
|Esteemetal General Trading
|Business Development Manager
|Euromet SA
|Trader
|Eurometalix Ltd
|Manager
|European Metal Recycling
|Sales Director
|European Metal Recycling Ltd
|Commercial Director
|EZZ Steel
|Chief Marketing Officer
|EZZ Steel
|Corporate Procurement Executive Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Corporate Procurement Senior Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Deputy General Manager – Strategic Procurement
|EZZ Steel
|Flat Export Executive Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Flat Products Export Senior Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Flat Products Export Senior Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Flat Products Export Senior Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Flat Products Local Sales Executive Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Flat Products Sales Director
|EZZ Steel
|Foreign RM Purchasing Senior Manager
|EZZ Steel
|General Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Long Products Export Executive Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Long Products Sales Director
|EZZ Steel
|Managing Director
|EZZ Steel
|Managing Director
|EZZ Steel
|Marketing Communications Senior Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Marketing Communications Senior Specialist
|EZZ Steel
|Procurement Director
|EZZ Steel
|Procurement Director
|EZZ Steel
|Raw Material Procurement Senior Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Spare Parts Procurement Senior Manager
|EZZ Steel
|Treasury Manager
|Fastmarkets
|CEO
|Fastmarkets
|Customer Service Manager
|Fastmarkets
|Director
|Fastmarkets
|Global Steel Editor & Steel Pricing Director
|Fastmarkets
|Head of Sales
|Fastmarkets
|Journalist
|Fastmarkets
|Managing Director
|Fastmarkets
|Portfolio Director
|FASTMARKETS
|Price reporter
|Fastmarkets
|Steel Editor EMEA
|Fastmarkets MB
|Index Manager
|FELMAN TRADING EUROPE
|Director
|FERLINK S.A.L. (OFF-SHORE)
|CHAIRMAN & GENERAL MANAGER
|FERLINK S.A.L. (OFF-SHORE)
|EGYPT REPRESENTATIVE
|FERLINK S.A.L. (OFF-SHORE)
|Manager
|FERLINK S.A.L. (OFF-SHORE)
|Manager
|Ferlink SAL (Off-Shore)
|Director
|Ferrexpo Middle East FZE
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Ferrexpo Middle East FZE
|Contract administrator
|Ferrexpo Middle East FZE
|Marketing Consultant
|Ferrexpo Middle East FZE
|Non-Executive Director
|Ferrexpo Middle East FZE
|Senior Advisor Portfolio Strategy
|FERRON Trading FZCO
|CCO
|Filo d.o.o.
|Owner
|FILO d.o.o.
|Technical director, sales and purchase
|FIRST UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE
|FIRST UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE
|FMG
|GM Technical Marketing
|Fomento Commodities PTE.LTD
|Head of Trading
|Foresight Data Machines
|Founder/CEO
|Foresight Data Machines
|Head of Commercial
|Fortescue Metals Group
|GM Sales & Marketing
|Foulath Holding and Bahrain Steel BSCC E.C.
|Chief Finance Officer
|Foulath Holding BSCC
|Brand & Content Manager
|FUJAX
|Trader
|Fujax UK Limited
|Trader
|Future Designers IT Services
|Commercial Manager
|Futuria commercial brockers
|CEO
|FUTURIA COMMERCIAL BROKERS LLC
|Manager
|Garbi meta
|Director
|GFG Alliance
|CFO - EUROPE
|GFG Alliance
|Chief Governance Officer
|GFG Alliance
|CIO
|GFG Alliance
|Director
|GFG Alliance
|Executive Chairman
|GFG Alliance
|Executive Director
|GFG Alliance
|Global Head of Communications
|GFG Alliance
|Head of Carbon - CIPO
|GFG Alliance
|Senior Advisor
|Glencore International AG
|Head of Iron Ore
|Glencore International AG
|Iron Ore Marketing Team Member
|Glencore International AG
|Iron Ore Trader
|Glencore International AG
|Iron Ore Trader
|Glencore International AG
|Trader
|GLOBAL COMMODITIES AND LOGISTICS LIMITED
|Executive Team Leader MEA&APAC
|GLOBAL COMMODITIES AND LOGISTICS LIMITED
|Project Manager MEA&APAC
|GLOBAL COMMODITIES AND LOGISTICS LIMITED
|Trading manager MEA&APAC
|GLOBAL COMMODITY VENTURES
|GENERAL MANAGER DRY BULK CHARTERING
|Global consolidated contractors international ltd
|CEO
|Global Industrial Services Limited
|Commercial Director
|Global Minerals Engineering
|President
|Global Monarch FZC
|CEO, Refractory & Steel Products
|Global Monarch FZC
|General Manager
|Global Monarch FZC
|Marketing Manager
|Global Monarch FZC
|President
|Global Monarch FZC
|President
|Global Monarch FZC
|Vice President
|Globin International DMCC
|Commercial Manager
|Globin International DMCC
|Marketing Manager
|GMI Commodities AB
|Senior Trader
|GMI Commodities AB
|Trader
|GMI Projects GmbH Hamburg
|Directdor
|GMI Projects GmbH Hamburg
|Director
|GMI Projects Hamburg GmbH
|Director
|GMI Projects Hamburg GmbH
|Director
|GMK Center
|CEO
|Goldman Sachs
|Vice President
|Goldseed Commodities L.L.C
|Managing Director
|GrafTech International
|Director, Marketing & Market Intelligence
|GrafTech International
|VP Sales EMAAP
|Graphite India Limited
|Executive Vice President Marketing
|GRETA METAL PTE LTD
|CEO
|GRETA METAL PTE LTD
|Director
|GRETA METAL PTE LTD
|Director
|GRETA METAL PTE LTD
|Sales Representative
|Gulf Agency Company (Egypt)
|Business Development Manager
|Gulf Ferro Alloys Company (SABAYEK)
|General Manager
|Gulf Tubing Company
|CEO
|H2 Green Steel
|Chief Procurement Officer
|H2 Green Steel
|Chief Procurement Officer
|H2GreenSteel
|Senior Vice President DRI
|Haddeko Iron Trade
|Managing Director
|Hadeed
|Manager
|Hadeed
|Sr.Analyst, Commercial Marketing
|Hadeed Metal Manufacturing Co.
|Business Development Manager
|HADEED-SABIC
|Customer support lead Engineer
|HADEED-SABIC
|Environment and IH Manger
|HEG ltd
|Asst. General Manager – International Business
|HEG LTD
|DGM – International Business
|HEG ltd
|Executive Director
|Helvetia Resources AG
|CEO
|Hira Power and Steels Limited
|Director
|HOLBUD LIMITED
|Junior Trader
|Horst Wiesinger Consulting
|President
|HYDAC MIDDLE EAST FZCO
|Managing Director
|Hyundai Steel
|Manager
|Hyundai Steel
|Team Leader
|ICI Suisse SA
|Trader
|IINO LINES
|Dubai office Representative
|Indo Intertrade AG
|Vice President
|Infinity Moon Heavy Equipment & Machinery LLC
|Manager
|Infinity Moon Heavy Equipment & Machinery LLC
|Manager
|Infinity Moon Heavy Equipment & Machinery LLC
|Partner
|Infinity Moon Heavy Equipment & Machinery Trading LLC
|Consultant
|INNOVATION WORLDWIDE DMCC
|Operations Director
|Inspirity LLC
|General Manager
|International Coke and Ferro Alloys Company
|Managing Director
|International Iron Metallics Association
|Secretary General
|International Materials
|Sales & Marketing/Iron Ore
|International Materials Inc
|Executive Marketing Director
|IOC
|Manager Strategy and Technical Marketing
|ISR INFOMEDIA PVT LTD
|Chairman and Managing Director
|ISR Infomedia Pvt Ltd
|Press
|ITE
|GM marketing
|ITOCHU Corporation
|Commercial
|ITOCHU Corporation
|Manager
|ITOCHU Corporation
|Trader
|IVANCORE SA
|CEO
|Ivancore SA
|Sales agent Europe
|IVANCORE SA
|Senior Trader
|İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş.
|Foreign Trade Manager
|JAJOO EXPORTS
|CEO
|Javelin Global Commodities (US) LP
|Vice President
|Javelin Global Commodities (US) LP
|Vice President – Metallics Trading
|Javelin Global Commodities Services Ltd
|Vice President – Trading and Marketing
|Jiangsu Jianglong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd
|Business Consultant
|JINDAL SHADEED
|Corporate Communication
|Jindal Shadeed / Vulcan International
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|AVP & Head - Electrical
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|AVP & Head of Operation (JSIS)
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|Chief Executive Officer
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|Chief Supply Chain Officer(CSO)
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|General Manager - Sales and Marketing
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|Head - Rolling Mill
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|Head of projects
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|Manager
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|Managing Director
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|Section Head - SCM (Chartering & Strategic Sourcing)
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|Section Head: Raw material sourcing
|Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel
|VP-Sales & Marketing
|Jindal Steel & Power Limited
|Head - Gasification , Green Steel & CCSU
|Jindal Steel and Power
|Group Vice Chairman
|JPMorgan
|Executive Director
|JPMorgan
|Executive Director
|JPMorgan
|Vice President
|Kallanish
|Middle East and Africa Journalist
|Kandil Steel
|Domestic Sales Manager
|Kandil Steel
|Export Account Manager
|Kandil Steel
|Head of Export Sales
|Kandil Steel
|Marketing Manager
|Kandil Steel
|Raw Material Procurement Manager
|Katerina Fernandes
|Consultant
|Kathuria Rollmills
|Managing Director
|Khoshnaw Company
|Administrator
|Khoshnaw Company
|Vice Chairman
|Kibar Dış Ticaret A.Ş.
|Senior Trade Manager
|Kibar Dış Ticaret A.Ş.
|Senior Trader
|King Metore Pte.ltd
|Head- Overseas Business Group
|Kirtanlal & Partners
|Designated Partner
|Kirtanlal & Partners
|Managing Partner
|Kobe Steel, Ltd.
|General Manager
|Kobe Steel, Ltd.
|Manager
|Korus Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
|Jt. Mg. Director
|KSL Middle East DMCC
|Trader
|KSL Middle East DMCC
|Trader
|Kuwait Steel
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|Kuwait Steel
|Deputy Manager, Strategic Sourcing
|Kuwait Steel
|Director - Business Development & Market Intelligence
|Kuwait Steel
|Director of Technology
|Kuwait Steel
|Manager, Process Engineering Development
|Leonardo Solutions
|Managing Director
|Liberty
|PA of Mr. Paul Francis
|Liberty
|President-Middle East
|Liberty - GFG Alliance
|Event Manager
|Liberty Commercial PL
|Managing Director
|Liberty Steel Group
|CMO Liberty Galati
|Liberty Steel Group
|Director
|Liberty Steel Group
|Group CFR
|Liberty Steel Group
|Group CMO
|Liberty Steel Group
|Head of Steel Procurement
|Liberty Steel Group
|Liberty Ostrava Sales Director
|Liberty Steel Group
|Marketing
|Liberty Steel Group
|Project Management Officer
|Liberty Steel Group
|Purchasing Manager
|Liberty Steel Group
|Regional Director
|Liberty Steel Group
|Regional Head MEA& NA
|linkas steel
|Manager
|LITAT Group
|Chairman
|LITAT Group
|Commercial Chief Officer
|LITAT Group
|Vice Chairman – Vice CEO
|LKAB
|Assistant Key Account Manager, Market & Sales
|LKAB
|General Manager Technology & Products
|LKAB
|General Manager, Market & Sales
|LKAB
|Senior Vice President, Market & Sales
|LKAB
|Vice President, Market & Sales
|LL Resources GmbH
|Trader
|LME
|VP Sales
|Lodestone Mines Limited Australia
|Director and Chief Operating Officer
|M Steel Dış Ticaret
|General Manager
|M/s. ALOK FERRO ALLOYS LIMITED
|Director
|Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch
|Senior Trader
|Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)
|CEO
|Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)
|Director
|Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)
|General Manager
|Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)
|Managing Director
|Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)
|Senior Trader
|Madar Building Material
|General Manager
|MADAR BUILDING MATERIALS CO.
|Purchasing Manager
|Magnesita Refractories Middle East FZE
|Area Sales Manager-Steel
|Magnesita Refractories Middle East FZE
|Head of Sales West Asia & Africa
|MANUCHAR STEEL NV
|Commercial Manager
|MARMACOR
|Director
|Marubeni Itochu Steel Inc.
|Senior Manager
|Maschinenfabrik Herkules Rep Office India
|Managing Director
|MASDAR BUILDING MATERIALS
|CEO
|MASDAR BUILDING MATERIALS
|PROCUREMENT MANAGER
|MASDAR BUILDING MATERIALS
|SUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST
|MASDAR BUILDING MATERIALS
|Vice President
|Mawared Industries
|Purchasing & Toll Manufacturing Director
|Mawared Industries S.A.E
|Board Member
|Mawared Industries S.A.E
|CEO
|Mawared Industries S.A.E
|Chairman
|Mawared Industries S.A.E.
|Board Member
|Mawared Industries S.A.E.
|COO & Key Accounts Director
|Mawared Industries S.A.E.
|Executive International Trading Consultant
|McKinsey & Company
|Client Development Specialist
|McKinsey & Company
|Metals - Research Science Specialist
|McKinsey & Company
|MineSpans Expert
|McKinsey & Company
|MineSpans Specialist
|McKinsey & Company
|Partner
|McKinsey & Company
|SteelLens - Solution Manager
|MENA Carbon Company
|Sales Manager
|MESTEEL
|General Manager
|MEsteel.com
|Manager
|Mesteel.com
|Sales Manager
|Metal One
|General manager
|Metal Park
|CEO
|Metallic Ferro Alloys LLP
|Partner
|Metalloinvest Trading AG
|Senior Trader - HBI, DRI & Pig Iron
|Metamin
|Director
|Metinvest Intenational SA
|Senior Trader - Head of Iron Ore
|METINVEST INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|Head of Marketing
|Metinvest International SA
|Trader
|Metinvest International SA,Gulf Branch,Dubai
|General Manager
|Midrex Technologies
|Key Account Manager
|Midrex Technologies
|Operations Manager - Global Solutions
|Midrex Technologies
|Senior Key Account Manager
|Midrex Technologies
|Services Program Manager – Global Solutions
|Misr Ntional Steeel
|The Chairman
|Misr Steel for Iron Industries
|Vice Chairman
|MIT STEEL
|Chairman
|MIT STEEL
|Manager International Trade
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|Analyst
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|General Manager
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|General Manager (Industrial Materials Division)
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|Manager
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|Manager (Industrial Materials Division)
|Mitsubishi Corporation
|Regional Head of Business Development /Trading
|Mitsui & Co
|Deputy General Manager, Iron Ore Marketing Dept.
|Mitsui & Co
|DGM
|Mitsui & Co
|Manager
|Mitsui & Co
|Manager
|Mitsui & Co
|Manager, Steel and Mineral Resources Division
|Modern Factory for Steel Industries
|President
|Modern group of companies
|Chairman
|Modern group of companies
|Director
|Modern group of industries
|Director
|Modern Steel Mills
|Chief Executive Officer
|MORTEX GROUP
|MANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO
|MTALX ltd
|Trader
|MTALX ltd
|Trader
|MTALX ltd
|Trader
|Mur Shipping
|Chartering manager
|National bank of Egypt
|deputy manager
|National bank of Egypt
|EMPLOYEE AT NATIONAL BANK OF EGYPT
|National bank of Egypt
|General Manager
|National bank of Egypt
|General Manager
|National Industrial Development Center
|Executive Vice President, Minerals & Metals
|NCSI
|Vice Chairman
|NET HADDECILIK
|Executive Board Member
|NET HADDECILIK
|Foreign Trade Manager
|Nica Metal Dış Ticaret Ltd. Şti.
|General Manager
|Nippon Steel
|Business Development Executive
|Nippon Steel Trading
|Dupty general manager
|Nippon Steel Trading Corporation
|Commercial Manager
|Norecom
|Trading Dept
|NORINCO
|CEO
|Novorosmetall Ltd
|Sales Director
|Nucor/DJJ
|Director - Iron Ore Group
|Oldendorff carriers
|Chartering Manager
|Oldendorff Carriers
|Chartering Manager
|Oldendorff Carriers
|General Manager
|Orind Special Refractories Pvt Ltd
|Business Manager
|Orind Special Refractories Pvt Ltd
|General Manager - Commercial
|Orind Special Refractories Pvt Ltd
|Managing Director
|OTHMAN A.ALUSAIMI & PARTNERS TRD. CO
|Business Development Manager
|OTHMAN A.ALUSAIMI & PARTNERS TRD. CO
|Head of Procurement
|Oula Steel Manufacturing Company
|CEO
|Oula Steel Manufacturing Company
|Production Engineer
|Oula Steel Manufacturing Company
|Supply Chain Manager
|P P Rolling Mills Mfg Co Pvt Ltd
|AGM
|P P Rolling Mills Mfg Co Pvt Ltd
|Assistant General Manager
|P P Rolling Mills Mfg Co Pvt Ltd
|Business Head-Tube Mill
|Paralos Shipping
|Business Development
|PAUL WURTH Italia S.p.A.
|Sales Manager
|Pisec Group Austria Gmbh
|Sales Manager
|Pomini Long Rolling Mills
|Sales Manager
|Pomini Long Rolling Mills S.r.l
|Operations Manager
|PP Rolling Mill Mfg Co Pvt Ltd
|Managing Director
|PP ROLLING MILLS MFG CO PVT LTD
|Managing Director
|PP Rolling Mills Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.
|Business Development Head
|PP Rolling Mills Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.
|COO
|Premium Steel and Mines Ltd
|Executive Director
|premium steel and mines LTD
|MD & CEO
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|General Manager, UAE Branch
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|Marketing Manager
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|Office Manager
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|Primetals Representative for Wire Rod & Bar
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|Technical Sales Manager Ironmaking & Steelmaking
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|Technology Officer Upstream & Head of Eco Solutions
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|Vice President Agglomeration & Pelletizing Technology
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|Vice President Direct Reduction / Smelting Reduction
|Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH
|Vice President Sales - Head of Sales Middle East & Africa
|Protrade Company
|Managing Director
|Q Steel FZE
|Fundamentals Analyst
|Q Steel FZE
|Head of Marketing
|Q Steel FZE
|Head of Sales
|Q Steel FZE
|Head of Sales
|Q Steel FZE
|Trader
|Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)
|Chief Procurement Officer
|Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)
|Raw Material Manager
|Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)
|Stock Analyst
|Qatar Steel Company (Q.P.S.C.)
|CRM Officer
|Qatar Steel Company (Q.P.S.C.)
|Head of Marketing
|Qatar Steel Company (Q.P.S.C.)
|Sales Officer
|Qatar Steel Company FZE
|Director & General Manager
|Qatar Steel Company FZE
|Head of Section Sales & Marketing
|Quantico Trading Company LLC
|Managing partner
|Quest Group DMCC
|'-
|Quest Group DMCC
|'-
|Quest Group DMCC
|Advocate
|Quest Group DMCC
|Business Development Director
|Quest Group DMCC
|Head of Business Development
|Quest Group DMCC
|Head of Chartering
|Quest Group DMCC
|Operations Manager
|Quest Group DMCC
|Sales Assistant
|QVC EXPORTS LIMITED
|GLOBAL BUSINESS HEAD
|R.Singh & Associates Pvt. ltd.
|Managing Director
|Rajhi steel
|CEO
|Rajhi steel
|Director - Melt Shop
|Rajhi Steel
|Marketing Manager
|Rajhi steel
|Procurement EVP
|Rajhi steel
|procurement manager
|Rajhi steel
|Qauality manager
|Rajhi steel
|Rolling mill director
|Rajhi steel
|Sales
|Rajhi steel
|Sales Director
|Rajhi steel
|sales manager
|Rajhi steel
|VP
|Rajhi steel
|West, North and South Supervisor, DC Warehouses Department
|Ramat Marketing & Distribution Co. LTD.
|Chief Executive Officer
|Rayanco
|Executive Director
|REFRATECHNIK
|Area Sales Director
|Reggio Metals Spa
|CEO
|Reliant International Trading LLC
|CEO
|Reliant International Trading LLC
|Director-Business development
|Reliant International Trading LLC
|Managing Director
|Reliant International Trading LLC
|Vice President
|RFA International
|Commercial Director
|Rio Tinto
|General Manager Iron Ore Sales & Marketing - Atlantic
|Rio Tinto
|Manager Steel Billet Sales
|Rio Tinto
|Principal Advisor
|Rio Tinto
|Principal Advisor - Structuring
|Rio Tinto
|Principal Advisor Origination & Projects
|RioALTO SA
|Vice President
|RioTinto IOC
|Sales Manager
|RioTinto IOC
|Sales Specialist Iron Ore
|Riverdale commodities
|Trader
|Riverdale Commodities
|Trader
|Riverdale commodities India Pvt Ltd
|President
|RKG International
|Managing Director
|Ronly Limited
|Senior Corporate Advisor
|SABIC
|Advisor, Local Content &Business
|SABIC
|Analyst Global CSR
|SABIC
|Director, Flat Products, Business Unit
|SABIC
|Director, Technology Management
|SABIC
|General Manager, Commercial
|SABIC
|Industrial Engineer
|SABIC
|Lead Engineer, Customer Tech.
|Sabic
|Manager
|SABIC
|Manager SCM
|SABIC
|Owner
|SABIC
|Principal Engineer, Business Strategy
|SABIC
|Sales Account Manager, Commercial Sales Mgt
|SABIC
|Sales Executive, Industrial Sales Mgt
|SABIC
|Sales Executive, LP, Rebar Products SM
|SABIC
|Specialist Event
|SABIC
|Specialist, FP Marketing
|SABIC
|Specialist, Marketing Communication
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager operation
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager, Business Development
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager, Commercial Sales Mgt
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager, Customer Support
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager, LP Marketing
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager, Process Engineering
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager, Quality
|SABIC
|Sr. Manager, Raw Material Planning
|SABIC
|SR. Manger , Supply Chain Planning
|SABIC
|Manager
|SABIC
|Manager
|SABIC Hadeed
|Manager planning and coordination
|SALZGITTER MANNESMANN INTERNATIONAL GMBH DMCC BRANCH
|Managing Director
|Samarco Iron Ore Europe B.V.
|Sales Manager Europe/MENA
|Samarco Mineração SA
|Head of Strategic Marketing
|SAMARTH CORPORATION
|FERRO ALLOYS EXPORTER
|Samsung C&T Cairo office
|Korea – Head
|Samsung C&T Corporation Dubai office
|Head of Samsung C&T Corporation Dubai office
|Samsung C&T Corporation Korea
|Head of HR Steel Group
|Samsung C&T Riyadh office
|Korea – Head
|Samsung C&T Steel
|Leader of Istanbul
|SARRALLE
|Commercial Representative
|SASPG
|Consultant
|SASPG
|Regional Manager
|Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company
|Casting Supervisor
|Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company
|Procurement manager
|Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company
|Supply Chain Director
|Saudi Lime Industries Co
|CHIEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
|Scantech International
|Sales and Marketing Manager
|Sea Power
|CEO
|Seabridge Insurance Broker SA
|CEO
|Seabridge SA
|Commercial Manager
|SEAMETAL
|EXPORT MANAGER
|SEAMETAL
|Managing Director
|SEAMETAL
|Trader
|SGX
|Director
|Shanghai Ruimi Import&Export Trade Co., Ltd.
|CEO
|Sharif Metals Ltd
|Chairman
|Sharmetal Trading Co. sarl
|General Manager
|SHARP FERRO ALLOYS LTD.
|Managing Director
|SHOWA DENKO CARBON Germany GmbH
|Managing Director & Director Operations EMEA
|Showa Denko Carbon Germany GmbH
|Market Segment Leader-CAMEA
|SHRI BAJRANG POWER AND ISPAT LIMITED
|DGM - COMMERCIAL
|SHRI BAJRANG POWER AND ISPAT LIMITED
|Director
|sichuan air separation plant (group) co.,ltd
|Deputy manager
|Sigma Engineering & Technical Consultations
|General Manager
|Singapore Exchange Group
|Global Sales & Origination
|SIRIUS IC VE DIS TICARET LIMITED
|Chief Operating Officer
|Sirius Icvedis Ticaret Limited Sirketi
|CEO Director Export
|SMS digital GmbH
|CEO
|SMS Group S.p.A.
|CEO
|SMS Group S.p.A.
|CTSO
|SMS Group S.p.A.
|Executive Vice President, Flat Rolling Plants
|SMS Group S.p.A.
|Senior Sales Manager
|SMS Gulf FZE
|Managing Director
|SMS Gulf FZE
|Sales Manager, Bar & Wire Rod Mills
|Special Steels Factory LLC
|Managing Director
|SSY Futures DMCC
|Derivatives Broker
|Star elegant ship chartering
|Managing Director
|Star Global LLC
|Deputy Manager - Steelmaking Raw Materials
|Star Global LLC
|Director
|Star Global LLC
|Sales Manager
|Star Global LLC
|Senior Manager
|Star Global LLC
|Vice President
|Star Global LLC
|Vice President - Chartering & Marine Operations
|STARLIGHT ISPAT PVT LTD
|Director
|Steel Brothers
|CEO
|Steel factory
|CEO
|STEEL MASTERS INTERNATIONAL (ME) FZE
|Managing Director
|Steel Mont GmbH
|CEO
|Steel Mont GmbH
|Chief Marketing Officer
|Steel Mont GmbH
|Sales Director for flat products
|Steel Mont Trading DWC-LLC
|CEO
|Steel Mont Trading DWC-LLC
|Operations Manager
|Steel Products Company (CJSC)
|General Manager
|Steel Products Company (CJSC)
|Managing Director
|Steel Towers -Jeddah- Saudi Arabia
|DG
|Steel Towers -Jeddah- Saudi Arabia
|Owner
|SteelOrbis
|Division Head Market Intelligence
|SteelOrbis
|Market Analyst - GCC, Turkey
|Suez Steel Company
|Chairman
|Suez Steel Company
|DRP Director
|Suez Steel Company
|Supply Chain Director
|SULB Company
|AGM Sales & Marketing
|SULB Company
|Asst. Manager Marketing
|SULB Company
|CEO
|SULB Company
|EAF – LF Superintendent
|SULB Company
|General Manager Operations
|SULB Company
|Manager Business Development
|SULB Company
|Marketing Manager
|SULB Company
|Marketing Officer
|SULB Company
|Operations Manager
|SULB Company
|Production Head
|SULB Company
|Sales Manager
|SULB Company
|Sales Officer
|SULB Company
|Senior Sales Manager
|SULB Company B.S.C. Closed
|Sr. Sales Officer
|SUMITOMO CORPORATION MIDDLE EAST FZE
|Senior Marketing Manager
|Supremo Steel Trading FZE
|General Manager
|Syrah Global DMCC
|Head of Technical Marketing
|T.Co Metals LLC
|Trader
|Tata Steel Group
|Sr. Manager Raw Materials
|Team Bulk Carriers Pte Ltd
|Director - Shipping
|Team Bulk Carriers Pte Ltd
|Executive Director
|Team Bulk Carriers Pte Ltd
|Independent Director
|Team Bulk Carriers Pte Ltd
|Managing Director
|Team Bulk Carriers Pte Ltd
|Senior Chartering Manager
|Team Bulk Carriers Pte Ltd
|Senior Chartering Manager
|Tee Dee International FZE
|General Manager
|Temirtau Trading DMCC
|Board of Directors
|Temirtau Trading DMCC
|Board of Directors
|Temirtau Trading DMCC
|Head of Operations
|Temirtau Trading DMCC
|Managing Director
|Temirtau Trading DMCC
|Trader
|Tokai Erftcarbon GmbH
|Authorized Officer, Manager Sales and Production Planning
|Tokai Erftcarbon GmbH
|Manager Technical Service
|TOSYALI HOLDING
|Group President
|Tosyalı Holding
|CEO & Board Member
|Tosyalı Holding
|Head of mining group
|TRA STEEL
|Manager
|TradeCloud Services India Private Limited
|Head of India & Middle East
|Trafigura
|Iron Ore Trader
|TRAFIGURA
|Trader
|Trafigura Pte Ltd
|Trader
|Trasteel International SA
|Consultant
|Trasteel International SA
|Graphite Electrodes Sales Manager
|tripleS GbR
|Managing Director
|UAE International Investors Council
|Director of Communications and Government Affairs
|UKUS Steel
|Director
|UNICAT Catalyst Technologies
|Chief Executive Officer
|UNICAT Catalyst Technologies
|Digital Marketing Officer
|UNICAT Catalyst Technologies
|Regional Sales Director, EMEA
|UNICAT Catalyst Technologies
|Sales Director, EMEA
|UNICOIL
|Marketing Manager
|Union Iron & Steel Co LLc
|Maintenance Manager
|Union Iron & Steel Co LLc
|Plant Manager
|Union Iron & Steel Company LLc
|Chief Excutive officer
|Union Rebar Company
|General Manager
|United Steels Industries LLC
|Manager - Finance
|United Steels Industries LLC
|MANAGER MARKETING
|United Steels Industries LLC
|V.P. Finance
|United Steels Industries LLC
|VP Business Development
|United Steels Industries LLC
|VP Legal
|United SULB Company
|Commercial Manager
|United SULB Company
|General Manager
|United SULB Company
|Senior Sales Officer
|Universal Metal Coating Company -UNICOIL
|General Manager
|Universal Rolling W.L.L.
|Operations Head
|VALE
|Global Head Iron Ore Green Briquettes
|Vale International SA
|Head Sales Account - North Africa
|Vale International SA
|Market Intelligence Manager
|Vale International SA (DIFC Branch)
|Sales Manager North America & Europe
|Vale International SA (DIFC Branch)
|Shipping Analyst
|Vale International SA (DIFC Branch)
|Shipping Analyst
|Vale International SA DIFC Branch
|Executive Manager
|Vale International SA DIFC Branch
|Executive Manager
|Vale International SA DIFC Branch
|Head Sales Account – GCC & Malaysia
|Vale International SA DIFC Branch
|Sales Analyst
|Vale International SA DIFC Branch
|Sales Strategy Manager
|Van Company
|Owner
|VERSLIN
|Consultant
|VERSLIN
|Consultant
|VERSLIN
|Consultant
|VERSLIN
|Head of Logistics
|VERSLIN
|Head of Procurement
|VERSLIN
|Head of Sales - MENA
|Verslin India Private limited
|Director
|VERSLIN MENA DMCC
|Founder
|VERSLIN MENA DMCC
|Head of Operations
|VERSLIN MENA DMCC
|Operations Manager
|Vesuvius Italia Vesuvius Ras Al-Khaimah
|Commercial Director - South Europe & Middle East
|Vesuvius Mid-East Ltd
|Business Unit Manager - Vesuvius Mid-East
|Vesuvius Mid-East Ltd.
|Sales Manager Egypt & Business Development Manager East/Central/West Africa
|Vesuvius RAK Vesuvius Ras Al-Khaimah
|Director Commercial- Flow Control- GCC Region
|Vesuvius Ras Al Khaimah FZ - LLC
|Regional Sales Director
|VEZZANI
|MENA region sales manager
|VEZZANI
|Partner
|VEZZANI
|Sales Manager
|VILMEKS A.S.
|Trader
|VILMEKS A.S.
|Trader
|voestalpine Rohstoffbeschaffungs GmBH
|Managing Director
|Vulcan Commodities DMCC
|General Manager -Sales and Marketing
|Walcownie Ostrowieckie WOST S.A.
|CCO - Chief Commercial Office
|Waldrich Siegen GmbH & Co. KG
|Sales and Project Manager
|Weyland GmbH
|Mag.
|Wirex Fze
|Resident General Manager
|WORLD METALS & ALLOYS (FZC)
|BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
|World Steel Trade SA
|Chief Export Officer
|World Steel Trade SA
|Head of Trading
|World Steel Trade SA
|Partner
|World Steel Trade SA
|Sales Manager
|YUBER METALLURGY CHEMISTRY
|Sales Manager
|ZMI Dao Fortune
|Trading Manager
|Zürcher Kantonalbank
|Head Key Account Management CTF