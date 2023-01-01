Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
26th Fastmarkets Middle East Iron and Steel Conference 2023
/
2022 attendees
Back
See 950+ who joined in 2022

Company NameTitle
A ONE STEEL AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITEDDirector
A ONE STEEL AND ALLOYS PRIVATE LIMITEDPresident
AB MetalsManaging Director
Abu Dhabi Islamic BankHead of Corporate Banking
Abu Dhabi Islamic BankSector Manager
ABU SAJAD UNITED TRADINGManager
ABU SAJAD UNITED TRADINGSales Manager
ACEMARArea Manager
ACEMARBoard Member
ACEMARCEO
ACEMINOR TRADING DMCCTrader
ACEMINOR TRADING DMCCTrader
ACF Shipping & Trading IncDirector
Advait Group - Rajadhiraj Tirupani Vinayak Natraj Pvt LtdJt.Managing Director & Head Marketing
AGISCEO
Ajeej Steel Manufacturing CoCEO - Chief Executive Officer
Akhbar Al-Youm NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company- Alexandria (S.A.E)Foreign Procurement Manager
Al Ezz Dekheila Steel Company- Alexandria (S.A.E)Purchasing Director
Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLCCustomer Relationship Manager
Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLCGeneral Manager - Commercial
Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLCHead - Sales & Marketing
Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLCSales Manager
Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLCSales Manager
Al Jazeera Steel Products Co. S.A.O.GGeneral Manager, Strategic Marketing & Projects
Al Jazeera Steel Products Co. SAOGCEO
Al Madina Steel groupChairman
Al Nafie Steel LLCCommercial Manager
Al Nafie Steel LLCCommercial Manager
Al Nafie Steel LLCGeneral Manager
Al Nimr SteelChairman
Al Rajhi EndowmentSector Head
AL Yamamah Steel Industries Co.CEO
AL Yamamah Steel Industries Co.COO
Al-Ahram Al-Ektisady MagazineEconomic Reporter
Al-Ahram NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Al-Akhbar NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Al-Alam Al-Youm NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Al-Eqaria NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Algerian Qatari Steel – AQSGeneral Manager
Algerian Qatari Steel – AQSHead of Sales division
Algerian Qatari Steel – AQSPurchasing Director
Al-Ittefaq Steel Products CoCEO
Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.COO (Chief Operation Officer)
Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.General Manager - Sales & Marketing
Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.GM, Sales, Central Region
Al-Ittefaq Steel Products Co.Procurement General Manager
alkhaleej newsDirector
All Minmetal International LimitedEuropean Market Director
All Minmetal International LimitedHong Kong Office Director
All Minmetal International LimitedManaging Director
ALLOYS AND METALS INDIAPartner
Almet Trading UK LimitedDirector
Alpha MET AGCEO
Al-Qaryan Steel CoSales Manager
Alssad steel for industryDeputy General Manager
Alta Distribution ltdCEO
Alta Distribution ltdCEO
ALTech GroupManager
Al-Wafd NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Al-Watan NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Amalthia Marine IncDirector
America Steel Trade CorporationPresident
AmescoDirector
AmescoDirector
AmescoDirector (Steel trading - Asia)
AmescoManaging Director
AmescoTrader
AMETEK LandManager Business Development & ServiceME & India • Sales
AMG HoldingsCEO
Angang Group Hongkong Co., Ltd (DMCC Branch)General Manager
Anglo AmericanHead of Sales
Anglo AmericanRegional Sales Manager
AR GroupDirector
AR GroupTechnical sale
Arab Iron and Steel UnionDirector of Coordination and International Relations
Arab Iron and Steel UnionSecretary-General
Arabian Gulf Steel IndustriesCEO
Arabian Gulf Steel IndustriesCFO
Arabian Gulf Steel IndustriesChief Commercial Officer
Arabian Gulf Steel IndustriesChief Sales and Marketing Officer
Arabian Gulf Steel IndustriesCountry Manager
Arcelor Mittal Tubular Products JubailStrategic Sourcing Director
Arcosteel - The Arab Company For Special Steel S.A.ESales manager
Argus MediaEditor
Arm metal recyclingCEO
ARVOS GmbH SCHMIDTSCHE SCHACKDirector Business Development & Strategy
Ashry Steel GroupCEO & Chairman
Ashry Steel GroupGroup Marketing Manager
Ashry Steel GroupGroup Quality Manager
Ashry Steel GroupInternational trading section head
Ashry Steel GroupMECHANICAL ENGINEER
Ashry Steel GroupVice President
Ashry Steel GroupVice President
Ashry Steel Groupvice president
Aslantepe Industry Makine San. ve Tic. A.SCEO
Aslantepe Industry Makine San. ve Tic. A.SRepresentative
AtlaasManager
Atlas Commercial Co (Kuwait) W.L.LVice President
AUMUND Fördertechnik GmbHSales Director
Aures gazDirecteur de production
AVEKS ASCommercial Manager Steel Products
AVEKS ASTrader
Baffinland Iron MinesPresident & CEO
Baffinland Iron MinesSenior Director, Sales & Business Development
Baffinland Iron MinesSenior Manager Technical Marketing
Baffinland Iron MinesVice President, Sales and Logistics
Baffinland Iron MinesManager
Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)Acting Manager - Raw Materials
Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)Deputy General Manager, Sales & Marketing
Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)Deputy GM – Shipping
Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)Genral Manager Sales and Marketing
Bahrain Steel BSCC (EC)GM Operation Affairs
Bait Al TataworCommercial Manager
Banque Cantonale VaudoiseAssistant Vice-President
Banque Cantonale VaudoiseVice President
BANQUE MISRGENERAL MANAGER CORPORATE BANKING
Banque MisrHead of Corporate Banking and Syndicated Loans
Bastug MetallurgyDeputy General Manager /Foreign Trade
BERRY ALLOYS LTDGENERAL MANAGER- INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
BFM Steel TradingSales Manager
BFM Steel TradingSales Manager
BIC-BRED (Suisse) SAHead of Metals Desk
BIC-BRED (Suisse) SASenior Relationship Manager
BIC-BRED Bank DIFC BranchHead of Trade Finance
Bihar Foundry & Castings LtdDirector
Bihar Foundry & Castings LtdG M - Mktg
Bihar Foundry & Castings LtdManaging Director
BinyamaniCEO
BinyamaniProcurement Manager
BinyamaniSales Manager
Black Royalty MineralsGroup Chairman
BMS WIREGeneral Manager
Boomer CommoditiesCEO
BramcoChairman
Bureau of Middle East RecyclingBoard Member
Bushveld MineralsHead - Marketing & Sales
Capital Steel Trading FZCOCEO
Capital Steel Trading FZCOChairman
Capital Steel Trading FZCOGeneral Manager( Head of International Sales)
Capital Steel Trading FZCOManager
Capital Steel Trading FZCOManager
CargillCommodity Analyst
CargillInternational Steel - Strategic Customer Lead
CargillInternational steel merchandising manager
CargillInternational Steel Strategy and Business Development Lead
CargillRegional Senior Merchant
CCMA, LLCPresident
CCMA, LLCTrader
Champion IronBusiness Analyst - Finance
Champion IronBusiness Analyst - Finance
Champion IronCEO
Champion IronExecutive Chairman
Champion IronMarket and Sales Analyst
Champion IronSenior Corporate Metallurgist
Champion IronVP Sales, Marketing and Products Development
Champion IronVP Sales, Technical Marketing and Products Development
Charterers p&i clubUnderwriter
CISDI EngineeringAssistant to Chairman
CISDI EngineeringSales Manager
CISDI EngineeringVice President
CMPHead of Marketing
CMPHead of Sales
Coal Sourcing Black Royalty MineralsCEO
Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.Director- Sales
Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.Purchasing Director
Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.Purchasing Manager
Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş.Sales Manager
Comet Trading SAPresident
Compact BVManaging Director
Conti-Lines DMCCChartering Manager
CORBUS METALCEO
Costamare Bulkers Services GmbHHead Trader
Credit Suisse (Switzerland) SADirector
Credit Suisse (Switzerland) SADirector
Credit Suisse (Switzerland) SAManaging Director
CS Additive GmbHManaging Director
CSN Mining PortugalAccount Manager
Dajam SteelCEO
Dana GroupCEO
DanieliArea manager
DanieliKey Account Manager
DanieliVice President
DanieliVice President
DanieliVice President, Sales
DanieliVP, Key account management
Danieli & C. Officine MeccanicheSales Manager
Danieli AutomationExecutive Vice President
DBMSC STEELExecutive Director
Dipproinduca EUDirector
DIPROINDUCAManaging Director
Diproinduca EuropeChief Commercial Officer
Diproinduca EuropeSales and Operations Director
DITH MENA DMCCDirector
DITH MENA DMCCJunior Trader
DITH MENA DMCCManager
DITH MENA DMCCManaging Director
DITH MENA DMCCTrader
DITH MENA DMCCTrader
DITH MENA DMCCTrader
DITH MENA DMCCTrader
DITH MENA DMCCTrader
DITH MENA DMCCTrader
DN AvocatsLawyer
DP TRADE SA (SUISSE)Director
DP TRADE SA (SUISSE)Director
Dritech Engineering Solutions LLCConsultant
Duferco International Trading HoldingStrategy Director
EA VenturesDirector
El Marakby SteelCEO
El Marakby SteelPurchasing Manager - Raw Materials
El Ola Steel GroupBusiness Development Manager
El Ola Steel GroupChairman
El Ola Steel GroupHead of Export
El Ola Steel GroupManaging Director
El Ola Steel GroupSales Manger-Section Steel
EL TEAM HANDELEGES MBH INDUSTRIAL INSTALLATIONS AND SERVICESCHAIRMAN AND CEO
El-Borsa NewspaperEconomic Reporter
El-Mal NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Elmarakby SteelChief Business Development Officer
Elmarakby SteelExport & Trade Section Head
Elmarakby steelMarkets development manager
Elmarakby SteelSenior Marketing Research Specialist
Elmarakby SteelSupply Chain Director
Elsewedy IndustriesCommercial Manager
El-Shorouk NewspaperEconomic Reporter
ELTHOLATHYA STEELVice President
El-Youm El-Sabea NewspaperEconomic Reporter
Emirates Steel Arkan Projects Sales Manager – UAE
Emirates Steel Arkan(Acting) Senior Manager - Quality Management
Emirates Steel ArkanAccount Manager - Domestic & GCC, Rebars & Wire Rods
Emirates Steel ArkanAccount Sales Executive - Sections (UAE, Oman)
Emirates Steel ArkanAnalyst-Industrial - Marketing
Emirates Steel ArkanBusiness Intelligence Manager
Emirates Steel ArkanChief Commercial Officer
Emirates Steel ArkanChief Human Capital & Services Officer, Human Capital
Emirates Steel ArkanChief Operating Officer
Emirates Steel ArkanChief Operating Officer, Chief Operating Office (COO)
Emirates Steel ArkanContinuous Improvement Manager
Emirates Steel ArkanCorporate Communications Manager
Emirates Steel ArkanDirector- Special Projects
Emirates Steel ArkanEditor
Emirates Steel ArkanExport Sales Manager Europe and North Africa All Products
Emirates Steel ArkanExport Sales Manager Europe and South Africa All Products
Emirates Steel ArkanGeneral Manager
Emirates Steel ArkanGraduate Engineer - Sales
Emirates Steel ArkanGraduate Engineer- Sales
Emirates Steel ArkanGroup CEO of Arkan & CEO of Emirates Steel, Group CEO Office
Emirates Steel ArkanGroup CEO Office Director
Emirates Steel ArkanHead of Investors Relations
Emirates Steel Arkaninside Sales Officer - Export Sales, Sales
Emirates Steel ArkanInternational Sales Manager
Emirates Steel ArkanManager - Government Relations
Emirates Steel ArkanManager - Media & Events
Emirates Steel ArkanManager - Project Sales & Fabricators
Emirates Steel ArkanManager Procurement - IOP
Emirates Steel ArkanManager, Human Capital
Emirates Steel ArkanMedia coordinator
Emirates Steel ArkanPhotographer
Emirates Steel ArkanPhotographer
Emirates Steel ArkanProduct Expert - Rebars
Emirates Steel ArkanProject Director Flat Steel Projects
Emirates Steel ArkanProject Director SMP4
Emirates Steel ArkanProjects Lead Engineer
Emirates Steel ArkanSales Director – Saudi Office
Emirates Steel ArkanSection Head - Events & Creativity
Emirates Steel ArkanSection Head - Media & Events
Emirates Steel ArkanSenior Procurement Manager
Emirates Steel ArkanSenior Vice President - Marketing
Emirates Steel ArkanSheet Piles Sales Manager
Emirates Steel ArkanSpecialist - Events & CSR
Emirates Steel ArkanSr. Sales Manager- Rebar’s & Wire Rods
Emirates Steel ArkanSr. Specialist - Government Relations
Emirates Steel ArkanTransactional Buyer
Emirates Steel ArkanVice President - Primary Production Operations
Emirates Steel ArkanVice President - Rolling Mills Operations
Emirates Steel ArkanVice President - Sales
Emirates Steel ArkanVice President - Supply Chain Management
Emirates Steel ArkanVideographer
Emirates Steel ArkanVideographer
EnergironSales Engineer
Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. DMCC BranchDRI Expert
Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. DMCC BranchDRI Plant & Project Expert
Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. DMCC BranchEngineering Head and General Manager
Enter Engineering Pte. Ltd. DMCC BranchHead of Marketing Department
Erbicore Global DMCCVice President
ErdemirExport Specialist
ERDEMIRSALES EXECUTIVE
ERG Sales Africa DMCCExecutive Director Business Development & Commercial Strategy
EssarAssistant
EssarGeneral Manager - Corporate Planning
EssarManaging Director, Global Projects
EssarMember of the Founding Family of Essar
Essar CapitalCountry Head- Saudi Arabia
Essar GroupAdvisor
Essar Minmet LimitedAdvisor
Essar ProjectsDGM
Esteemetal General TradingBusiness Development Manager
Esteemetal General TradingBusiness Development Manager
Esteemetal General TradingBusiness Development Manager
Euromet SATrader
Eurometalix LtdManager
European Metal RecyclingSales Director
European Metal Recycling LtdCommercial Director
EZZ SteelChief Marketing Officer
EZZ SteelCorporate Procurement Executive Manager
EZZ SteelCorporate Procurement Senior Manager
EZZ SteelDeputy General Manager – Strategic Procurement
EZZ SteelFlat Export Executive Manager
EZZ SteelFlat Products Export Senior Manager
EZZ SteelFlat Products Export Senior Manager
EZZ SteelFlat Products Export Senior Manager
EZZ SteelFlat Products Local Sales Executive Manager
EZZ SteelFlat Products Sales Director
EZZ SteelForeign RM Purchasing Senior Manager
EZZ SteelGeneral Manager
EZZ SteelLong Products Export Executive Manager
EZZ SteelLong Products Sales Director
EZZ SteelManaging Director
EZZ SteelManaging Director
EZZ SteelMarketing Communications Senior Manager
EZZ SteelMarketing Communications Senior Specialist
EZZ SteelProcurement Director
EZZ SteelProcurement Director
EZZ SteelRaw Material Procurement Senior Manager
EZZ SteelSpare Parts Procurement Senior Manager
EZZ SteelTreasury Manager
FastmarketsCEO
FastmarketsCustomer Service Manager
FastmarketsDirector
FastmarketsGlobal Steel Editor & Steel Pricing Director
FastmarketsHead of Sales
FastmarketsJournalist
FastmarketsManaging Director
FastmarketsPortfolio Director
FASTMARKETSPrice reporter
FastmarketsSteel Editor EMEA
Fastmarkets MBIndex Manager
FELMAN TRADING EUROPEDirector
FERLINK S.A.L. (OFF-SHORE)CHAIRMAN & GENERAL MANAGER
FERLINK S.A.L. (OFF-SHORE)EGYPT REPRESENTATIVE
FERLINK S.A.L. (OFF-SHORE)Manager
FERLINK S.A.L. (OFF-SHORE)Manager
Ferlink SAL (Off-Shore)Director
Ferrexpo Middle East FZEChief Marketing Officer
Ferrexpo Middle East FZEContract administrator
Ferrexpo Middle East FZEMarketing Consultant
Ferrexpo Middle East FZENon-Executive Director
Ferrexpo Middle East FZESenior Advisor Portfolio Strategy
FERRON Trading FZCOCCO
Filo d.o.o.Owner
FILO d.o.o.Technical director, sales and purchase
FIRST UNDER SECRETARY OF STATEFIRST UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE
FMGGM Technical Marketing
Fomento Commodities PTE.LTDHead of Trading
Foresight Data MachinesFounder/CEO
Foresight Data MachinesHead of Commercial
Fortescue Metals GroupGM Sales & Marketing
Foulath Holding and Bahrain Steel BSCC E.C.Chief Finance Officer
Foulath Holding BSCCBrand & Content Manager
FUJAXTrader
Fujax UK LimitedTrader
Future Designers IT ServicesCommercial Manager
Futuria commercial brockersCEO
FUTURIA COMMERCIAL BROKERS LLCManager
Garbi metaDirector
GFG AllianceCFO - EUROPE
GFG AllianceChief Governance Officer
GFG AllianceCIO
GFG AllianceDirector
GFG AllianceExecutive Chairman
GFG AllianceExecutive Director
GFG AllianceGlobal Head of Communications
GFG AllianceHead of Carbon - CIPO
GFG AllianceSenior Advisor
Glencore International AGHead of Iron Ore
Glencore International AGIron Ore Marketing Team Member
Glencore International AGIron Ore Trader
Glencore International AGIron Ore Trader
Glencore International AGTrader
GLOBAL COMMODITIES AND LOGISTICS LIMITEDExecutive Team Leader MEA&APAC
GLOBAL COMMODITIES AND LOGISTICS LIMITEDProject Manager MEA&APAC
GLOBAL COMMODITIES AND LOGISTICS LIMITEDTrading manager MEA&APAC
GLOBAL COMMODITY VENTURESGENERAL MANAGER DRY BULK CHARTERING
Global consolidated contractors international ltdCEO
Global Industrial Services LimitedCommercial Director
Global Minerals EngineeringPresident
Global Monarch FZCCEO, Refractory & Steel Products
Global Monarch FZCGeneral Manager
Global Monarch FZCMarketing Manager
Global Monarch FZCPresident
Global Monarch FZCPresident
Global Monarch FZCVice President
Globin International DMCCCommercial Manager
Globin International DMCCMarketing Manager
GMI Commodities ABSenior Trader
GMI Commodities ABTrader
GMI Projects GmbH HamburgDirectdor
GMI Projects GmbH HamburgDirector
GMI Projects Hamburg GmbHDirector
GMI Projects Hamburg GmbHDirector
GMK CenterCEO
Goldman SachsVice President
Goldseed Commodities L.L.CManaging Director
GrafTech InternationalDirector, Marketing & Market Intelligence
GrafTech InternationalVP Sales EMAAP
Graphite India LimitedExecutive Vice President Marketing
GRETA METAL PTE LTDCEO
GRETA METAL PTE LTDDirector
GRETA METAL PTE LTDDirector
GRETA METAL PTE LTDSales Representative
Gulf Agency Company (Egypt)Business Development Manager
Gulf Ferro Alloys Company (SABAYEK)General Manager
Gulf Tubing CompanyCEO
H2 Green SteelChief Procurement Officer
H2 Green SteelChief Procurement Officer
H2GreenSteelSenior Vice President DRI
Haddeko Iron TradeManaging Director
HadeedManager
HadeedSr.Analyst, Commercial Marketing
Hadeed Metal Manufacturing Co.Business Development Manager
HADEED-SABICCustomer support lead Engineer
HADEED-SABICEnvironment and IH Manger
HEG ltdAsst. General Manager – International Business
HEG LTDDGM – International Business
HEG ltdExecutive Director
Helvetia Resources AGCEO
Hira Power and Steels LimitedDirector
HOLBUD LIMITEDJunior Trader
Horst Wiesinger ConsultingPresident
HYDAC MIDDLE EAST FZCOManaging Director
Hyundai SteelManager
Hyundai SteelTeam Leader
ICI Suisse SATrader
IINO LINESDubai office Representative
Indo Intertrade AGVice President
Infinity Moon Heavy Equipment & Machinery LLCManager
Infinity Moon Heavy Equipment & Machinery LLCManager
Infinity Moon Heavy Equipment & Machinery LLCPartner
Infinity Moon Heavy Equipment & Machinery Trading LLCConsultant
INNOVATION WORLDWIDE DMCCOperations Director
Inspirity LLCGeneral Manager
International Coke and Ferro Alloys CompanyManaging Director
International Iron Metallics AssociationSecretary General
International MaterialsSales & Marketing/Iron Ore
International Materials IncExecutive Marketing Director
IOCManager Strategy and Technical Marketing
ISR INFOMEDIA PVT LTDChairman and Managing Director
ISR Infomedia Pvt LtdPress
ITEGM marketing
ITOCHU CorporationCommercial
ITOCHU CorporationManager
ITOCHU CorporationTrader
IVANCORE SACEO
Ivancore SASales agent Europe
IVANCORE SASenior Trader
İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş.Foreign Trade Manager
JAJOO EXPORTSCEO
Javelin Global Commodities (US) LPVice President
Javelin Global Commodities (US) LPVice President – Metallics Trading
Javelin Global Commodities Services LtdVice President – Trading and Marketing
Jiangsu Jianglong New Energy Technology Co., LtdBusiness Consultant
JINDAL SHADEEDCorporate Communication
Jindal Shadeed / Vulcan InternationalChief Marketing Officer
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelAVP & Head - Electrical
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelAVP & Head of Operation (JSIS)
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelChief Executive Officer
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelChief Supply Chain Officer(CSO)
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelGeneral Manager - Sales and Marketing
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelHead - Rolling Mill
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelHead of projects
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelManager
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelManaging Director
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelSection Head - SCM (Chartering & Strategic Sourcing)
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelSection Head: Raw material sourcing
Jindal Shadeed Iron & SteelVP-Sales & Marketing
Jindal Steel & Power LimitedHead - Gasification , Green Steel & CCSU
Jindal Steel and PowerGroup Vice Chairman
JPMorganExecutive Director
JPMorganExecutive Director
JPMorganVice President
KallanishMiddle East and Africa Journalist
Kandil SteelDomestic Sales Manager
Kandil SteelExport Account Manager
Kandil SteelHead of Export Sales
Kandil SteelMarketing Manager
Kandil SteelRaw Material Procurement Manager
Katerina FernandesConsultant
Kathuria RollmillsManaging Director
Khoshnaw CompanyAdministrator
Khoshnaw CompanyVice Chairman
Kibar Dış Ticaret A.Ş.Senior Trade Manager
Kibar Dış Ticaret A.Ş.Senior Trader
King Metore Pte.ltdHead- Overseas Business Group
Kirtanlal & PartnersDesignated Partner
Kirtanlal & PartnersManaging Partner
Kobe Steel, Ltd.General Manager
Kobe Steel, Ltd.Manager
Korus Engineering Solutions Pvt. Ltd.Jt. Mg. Director
KSL Middle East DMCCTrader
KSL Middle East DMCCTrader
Kuwait SteelDeputy Chief Executive Officer
Kuwait SteelDeputy Manager, Strategic Sourcing
Kuwait SteelDirector - Business Development & Market Intelligence
Kuwait SteelDirector of Technology
Kuwait SteelManager, Process Engineering Development
Leonardo SolutionsManaging Director
LibertyPA of Mr. Paul Francis
LibertyPresident-Middle East
Liberty - GFG AllianceEvent Manager
Liberty Commercial PLManaging Director
Liberty Steel GroupCMO Liberty Galati
Liberty Steel GroupDirector
Liberty Steel GroupGroup CFR
Liberty Steel GroupGroup CMO
Liberty Steel GroupHead of Steel Procurement
Liberty Steel GroupLiberty Ostrava Sales Director
Liberty Steel GroupMarketing
Liberty Steel GroupProject Management Officer
Liberty Steel GroupPurchasing Manager
Liberty Steel GroupRegional Director
Liberty Steel GroupRegional Head MEA& NA
linkas steelManager
LITAT GroupChairman
LITAT GroupCommercial Chief Officer
LITAT GroupVice Chairman – Vice CEO
LKABAssistant Key Account Manager, Market & Sales
LKABGeneral Manager Technology & Products
LKABGeneral Manager, Market & Sales
LKABSenior Vice President, Market & Sales
LKABVice President, Market & Sales
LL Resources GmbHTrader
LMEVP Sales
Lodestone Mines Limited AustraliaDirector and Chief Operating Officer
M Steel Dış TicaretGeneral Manager
M/s. ALOK FERRO ALLOYS LIMITEDDirector
Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC BranchSenior Trader
Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)CEO
Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)Director
Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)General Manager
Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)Managing Director
Macsteel International Trading B.V. (DMCC Branch)Senior Trader
Madar Building MaterialGeneral Manager
MADAR BUILDING MATERIALS CO.Purchasing Manager
Magnesita Refractories Middle East FZEArea Sales Manager-Steel
Magnesita Refractories Middle East FZEHead of Sales West Asia & Africa
MANUCHAR STEEL NVCommercial Manager
MARMACORDirector
Marubeni Itochu Steel Inc.Senior Manager
Maschinenfabrik Herkules Rep Office IndiaManaging Director
MASDAR BUILDING MATERIALSCEO
MASDAR BUILDING MATERIALSPROCUREMENT MANAGER
MASDAR BUILDING MATERIALSSUPPLY CHAIN SPECIALIST
MASDAR BUILDING MATERIALSVice President
Mawared IndustriesPurchasing & Toll Manufacturing Director
Mawared Industries S.A.EBoard Member
Mawared Industries S.A.ECEO
Mawared Industries S.A.EChairman
Mawared Industries S.A.E.Board Member
Mawared Industries S.A.E.COO & Key Accounts Director
Mawared Industries S.A.E.Executive International Trading Consultant
McKinsey & CompanyClient Development Specialist
McKinsey & CompanyMetals - Research Science Specialist
McKinsey & CompanyMineSpans Expert
McKinsey & CompanyMineSpans Specialist
McKinsey & CompanyPartner
McKinsey & CompanySteelLens - Solution Manager
MENA Carbon CompanySales Manager
MESTEELGeneral Manager
MEsteel.comManager
Mesteel.comSales Manager
Metal OneGeneral manager
Metal ParkCEO
Metallic Ferro Alloys LLPPartner
Metalloinvest Trading AGSenior Trader - HBI, DRI & Pig Iron
MetaminDirector
Metinvest Intenational SASenior Trader - Head of Iron Ore
METINVEST INTERNATIONAL S.A.Head of Marketing
Metinvest International SATrader
Metinvest International SA,Gulf Branch,DubaiGeneral Manager
Midrex TechnologiesKey Account Manager
Midrex TechnologiesOperations Manager - Global Solutions
Midrex TechnologiesSenior Key Account Manager
Midrex TechnologiesServices Program Manager – Global Solutions
Misr Ntional SteeelThe Chairman
Misr Steel for Iron IndustriesVice Chairman
MIT STEELChairman
MIT STEELManager International Trade
Mitsubishi CorporationAnalyst
Mitsubishi CorporationGeneral Manager
Mitsubishi CorporationGeneral Manager (Industrial Materials Division)
Mitsubishi CorporationManager
Mitsubishi CorporationManager (Industrial Materials Division)
Mitsubishi CorporationRegional Head of Business Development /Trading
Mitsui & CoDeputy General Manager, Iron Ore Marketing Dept.
Mitsui & CoDGM
Mitsui & CoManager
Mitsui & CoManager
Mitsui & CoManager, Steel and Mineral Resources Division
Modern Factory for Steel IndustriesPresident
Modern group of companiesChairman
Modern group of companiesDirector
Modern group of industriesDirector
Modern Steel MillsChief Executive Officer
MORTEX GROUPMANAGING DIRECTOR & CEO
MTALX ltdTrader
MTALX ltdTrader
MTALX ltdTrader
Mur ShippingChartering manager
National bank of Egyptdeputy manager
National bank of EgyptEMPLOYEE AT NATIONAL BANK OF EGYPT
National bank of EgyptGeneral Manager
National bank of EgyptGeneral Manager
National Industrial Development CenterExecutive Vice President, Minerals & Metals
NCSIVice Chairman
NET HADDECILIKExecutive Board Member
NET HADDECILIKForeign Trade Manager
Nica Metal Dış Ticaret Ltd. Şti.General Manager
Nippon SteelBusiness Development Executive
Nippon Steel TradingDupty general manager
Nippon Steel Trading CorporationCommercial Manager
NorecomTrading Dept
NORINCOCEO
Novorosmetall LtdSales Director
Nucor/DJJDirector - Iron Ore Group
Oldendorff carriersChartering Manager
Oldendorff CarriersChartering Manager
Oldendorff CarriersGeneral Manager
Orind Special Refractories Pvt LtdBusiness Manager
Orind Special Refractories Pvt LtdGeneral Manager - Commercial
Orind Special Refractories Pvt LtdManaging Director
OTHMAN A.ALUSAIMI & PARTNERS TRD. COBusiness Development Manager
OTHMAN A.ALUSAIMI & PARTNERS TRD. COHead of Procurement
Oula Steel Manufacturing CompanyCEO
Oula Steel Manufacturing CompanyProduction Engineer
Oula Steel Manufacturing CompanySupply Chain Manager
P P Rolling Mills Mfg Co Pvt LtdAGM
P P Rolling Mills Mfg Co Pvt LtdAssistant General Manager
P P Rolling Mills Mfg Co Pvt LtdBusiness Head-Tube Mill
Paralos ShippingBusiness Development
PAUL WURTH Italia S.p.A.Sales Manager
Pisec Group Austria GmbhSales Manager
Pomini Long Rolling MillsSales Manager
Pomini Long Rolling Mills S.r.lOperations Manager
PP Rolling Mill Mfg Co Pvt LtdManaging Director
PP ROLLING MILLS MFG CO PVT LTDManaging Director
PP Rolling Mills Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.Business Development Head
PP Rolling Mills Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd.COO
Premium Steel and Mines LtdExecutive Director
premium steel and mines LTDMD & CEO
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHGeneral Manager, UAE Branch
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHMarketing Manager
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHOffice Manager
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHPrimetals Representative for Wire Rod & Bar
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHTechnical Sales Manager Ironmaking & Steelmaking
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHTechnology Officer Upstream & Head of Eco Solutions
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHVice President Agglomeration & Pelletizing Technology
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHVice President Direct Reduction / Smelting Reduction
Primetals Technologies Austria GmbHVice President Sales - Head of Sales Middle East & Africa
Protrade CompanyManaging Director
Q Steel FZEFundamentals Analyst
Q Steel FZEHead of Marketing
Q Steel FZEHead of Sales
Q Steel FZEHead of Sales
Q Steel FZETrader
Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)Chief Procurement Officer
Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)Raw Material Manager
Qatar Steel Company ( Q.P.S.C.)Stock Analyst
Qatar Steel Company (Q.P.S.C.)CRM Officer
Qatar Steel Company (Q.P.S.C.)Head of Marketing
Qatar Steel Company (Q.P.S.C.)Sales Officer
Qatar Steel Company FZEDirector & General Manager
Qatar Steel Company FZEHead of Section Sales & Marketing
Quantico Trading Company LLCManaging partner
Quest Group DMCC '-
Quest Group DMCC '-
Quest Group DMCCAdvocate
Quest Group DMCCBusiness Development Director
Quest Group DMCCHead of Business Development
Quest Group DMCCHead of Chartering
Quest Group DMCCOperations Manager
Quest Group DMCCSales Assistant
QVC EXPORTS LIMITEDGLOBAL BUSINESS HEAD
R.Singh & Associates Pvt. ltd.Managing Director
Rajhi steelCEO
Rajhi steelDirector - Melt Shop
Rajhi SteelMarketing Manager
Rajhi steelProcurement EVP
Rajhi steelprocurement manager
Rajhi steelQauality manager
Rajhi steelRolling mill director
Rajhi steelSales
Rajhi steelSales Director
Rajhi steelsales manager
Rajhi steelVP
Rajhi steelWest, North and South Supervisor, DC Warehouses Department
Ramat Marketing & Distribution Co. LTD.Chief Executive Officer
RayancoExecutive Director
REFRATECHNIKArea Sales Director
Reggio Metals SpaCEO
Reliant International Trading LLCCEO
Reliant International Trading LLCDirector-Business development
Reliant International Trading LLCManaging Director
Reliant International Trading LLCVice President
RFA InternationalCommercial Director
Rio TintoGeneral Manager Iron Ore Sales & Marketing - Atlantic
Rio TintoManager Steel Billet Sales
Rio TintoPrincipal Advisor
Rio TintoPrincipal Advisor - Structuring
Rio TintoPrincipal Advisor Origination & Projects
RioALTO SAVice President
RioTinto IOCSales Manager
RioTinto IOCSales Specialist Iron Ore
Riverdale commoditiesTrader
Riverdale CommoditiesTrader
Riverdale commodities India Pvt LtdPresident
RKG InternationalManaging Director
Ronly LimitedSenior Corporate Advisor
SABICAdvisor, Local Content &Business
SABICAnalyst Global CSR
SABICDirector, Flat Products, Business Unit
SABICDirector, Technology Management
SABICGeneral Manager, Commercial
SABICIndustrial Engineer
SABICLead Engineer, Customer Tech.
SabicManager
SABICManager SCM
SABICOwner
SABICPrincipal Engineer, Business Strategy
SABICSales Account Manager, Commercial Sales Mgt
SABICSales Executive, Industrial Sales Mgt
SABICSales Executive, LP, Rebar Products SM
SABICSpecialist Event
SABICSpecialist, FP Marketing
SABICSpecialist, Marketing Communication
SABICSr. Manager
SABICSr. Manager operation
SABICSr. Manager, Business Development
SABICSr. Manager, Commercial Sales Mgt
SABICSr. Manager, Customer Support
SABICSr. Manager, LP Marketing
SABICSr. Manager, Process Engineering
SABICSr. Manager, Quality
SABICSr. Manager, Raw Material Planning
SABICSR. Manger , Supply Chain Planning
SABICManager
SABICManager
SABIC HadeedManager planning and coordination
SALZGITTER MANNESMANN INTERNATIONAL GMBH DMCC BRANCHManaging Director
Samarco Iron Ore Europe B.V.Sales Manager Europe/MENA
Samarco Mineração SAHead of Strategic Marketing
SAMARTH CORPORATIONFERRO ALLOYS EXPORTER
Samsung C&T Cairo officeKorea – Head
Samsung C&T Corporation Dubai officeHead of Samsung C&T Corporation Dubai office
Samsung C&T Corporation KoreaHead of HR Steel Group
Samsung C&T Riyadh officeKorea – Head
Samsung C&T SteelLeader of Istanbul
SARRALLECommercial Representative
SASPGConsultant
SASPGRegional Manager
Saudi Arabian Amiantit CompanyCasting Supervisor
Saudi Arabian Amiantit CompanyProcurement manager
Saudi Arabian Amiantit CompanySupply Chain Director
Saudi Lime Industries CoCHIEF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
Scantech InternationalSales and Marketing Manager
Sea PowerCEO
Seabridge Insurance Broker SACEO
Seabridge SACommercial Manager
SEAMETALEXPORT MANAGER
SEAMETALManaging Director
SEAMETALTrader
SGXDirector
Shanghai Ruimi Import&Export Trade Co., Ltd.CEO
Sharif Metals LtdChairman
Sharmetal Trading Co. sarlGeneral Manager
SHARP FERRO ALLOYS LTD.Managing Director
SHOWA DENKO CARBON Germany GmbHManaging Director & Director Operations EMEA
Showa Denko Carbon Germany GmbHMarket Segment Leader-CAMEA
SHRI BAJRANG POWER AND ISPAT LIMITEDDGM - COMMERCIAL
SHRI BAJRANG POWER AND ISPAT LIMITEDDirector
sichuan air separation plant (group) co.,ltdDeputy manager
Sigma Engineering & Technical ConsultationsGeneral Manager
Singapore Exchange GroupGlobal Sales & Origination
SIRIUS IC VE DIS TICARET LIMITEDChief Operating Officer
Sirius Icvedis Ticaret Limited SirketiCEO Director Export
SMS digital GmbHCEO
SMS Group S.p.A.CEO
SMS Group S.p.A.CTSO
SMS Group S.p.A.Executive Vice President, Flat Rolling Plants
SMS Group S.p.A.Senior Sales Manager
SMS Gulf FZEManaging Director
SMS Gulf FZESales Manager, Bar & Wire Rod Mills
Special Steels Factory LLCManaging Director
SSY Futures DMCCDerivatives Broker
Star elegant ship charteringManaging Director
Star Global LLCDeputy Manager - Steelmaking Raw Materials
Star Global LLCDirector
Star Global LLCSales Manager
Star Global LLCSenior Manager
Star Global LLCVice President
Star Global LLCVice President - Chartering & Marine Operations
STARLIGHT ISPAT PVT LTDDirector
Steel BrothersCEO
Steel factoryCEO
STEEL MASTERS INTERNATIONAL (ME) FZEManaging Director
Steel Mont GmbHCEO
Steel Mont GmbHChief Marketing Officer
Steel Mont GmbHSales Director for flat products
Steel Mont Trading DWC-LLCCEO
Steel Mont Trading DWC-LLCOperations Manager
Steel Products Company (CJSC)General Manager
Steel Products Company (CJSC)Managing Director
Steel Towers -Jeddah- Saudi ArabiaDG
Steel Towers -Jeddah- Saudi ArabiaOwner
SteelOrbisDivision Head Market Intelligence
SteelOrbisMarket Analyst - GCC, Turkey
Suez Steel CompanyChairman
Suez Steel CompanyDRP Director
Suez Steel CompanySupply Chain Director
SULB CompanyAGM Sales & Marketing
SULB CompanyAsst. Manager Marketing
SULB CompanyCEO
SULB CompanyEAF – LF Superintendent
SULB CompanyGeneral Manager Operations
SULB CompanyManager Business Development
SULB CompanyMarketing Manager
SULB CompanyMarketing Officer
SULB CompanyOperations Manager
SULB CompanyProduction Head
SULB CompanySales Manager
SULB CompanySales Officer
SULB CompanySenior Sales Manager
SULB Company B.S.C. ClosedSr. Sales Officer
SUMITOMO CORPORATION MIDDLE EAST FZESenior Marketing Manager
Supremo Steel Trading FZEGeneral Manager
Syrah Global DMCCHead of Technical Marketing
T.Co Metals LLCTrader
Tata Steel GroupSr. Manager Raw Materials
Team Bulk Carriers Pte LtdDirector - Shipping
Team Bulk Carriers Pte LtdExecutive Director
Team Bulk Carriers Pte LtdIndependent Director
Team Bulk Carriers Pte LtdManaging Director
Team Bulk Carriers Pte LtdSenior Chartering Manager
Team Bulk Carriers Pte LtdSenior Chartering Manager
Tee Dee International FZEGeneral Manager
Temirtau Trading DMCCBoard of Directors
Temirtau Trading DMCCBoard of Directors
Temirtau Trading DMCCHead of Operations
Temirtau Trading DMCCManaging Director
Temirtau Trading DMCCTrader
Tokai Erftcarbon GmbHAuthorized Officer, Manager Sales and Production Planning
Tokai Erftcarbon GmbHManager Technical Service
TOSYALI HOLDINGGroup President
Tosyalı HoldingCEO & Board Member
Tosyalı HoldingHead of mining group
TRA STEELManager
TradeCloud Services India Private LimitedHead of India & Middle East
TrafiguraIron Ore Trader
TRAFIGURATrader
Trafigura Pte LtdTrader
Trasteel International SAConsultant
Trasteel International SAGraphite Electrodes Sales Manager
tripleS GbRManaging Director
UAE International Investors CouncilDirector of Communications and Government Affairs
UKUS SteelDirector
UNICAT Catalyst TechnologiesChief Executive Officer
UNICAT Catalyst TechnologiesDigital Marketing Officer
UNICAT Catalyst TechnologiesRegional Sales Director, EMEA
UNICAT Catalyst TechnologiesSales Director, EMEA
UNICOILMarketing Manager
Union Iron & Steel Co LLcMaintenance Manager
Union Iron & Steel Co LLcPlant Manager
Union Iron & Steel Company LLcChief Excutive officer
Union Rebar CompanyGeneral Manager
United Steels Industries LLCManager - Finance
United Steels Industries LLCMANAGER MARKETING
United Steels Industries LLCV.P. Finance
United Steels Industries LLCVP Business Development
United Steels Industries LLCVP Legal
United SULB CompanyCommercial Manager
United SULB CompanyGeneral Manager
United SULB CompanySenior Sales Officer
Universal Metal Coating Company -UNICOILGeneral Manager
Universal Rolling W.L.L.Operations Head
VALEGlobal Head Iron Ore Green Briquettes
Vale International SAHead Sales Account - North Africa
Vale International SAMarket Intelligence Manager
Vale International SA (DIFC Branch)Sales Manager North America & Europe
Vale International SA (DIFC Branch)Shipping Analyst
Vale International SA (DIFC Branch)Shipping Analyst
Vale International SA DIFC BranchExecutive Manager
Vale International SA DIFC BranchExecutive Manager
Vale International SA DIFC BranchHead Sales Account – GCC & Malaysia
Vale International SA DIFC BranchSales Analyst
Vale International SA DIFC BranchSales Strategy Manager
Van CompanyOwner
VERSLINConsultant
VERSLINConsultant
VERSLINConsultant
VERSLINHead of Logistics
VERSLINHead of Procurement
VERSLINHead of Sales - MENA
Verslin India Private limitedDirector
VERSLIN MENA DMCCFounder
VERSLIN MENA DMCCHead of Operations
VERSLIN MENA DMCCOperations Manager
Vesuvius Italia Vesuvius Ras Al-KhaimahCommercial Director - South Europe & Middle East
Vesuvius Mid-East LtdBusiness Unit Manager - Vesuvius Mid-East
Vesuvius Mid-East Ltd.Sales Manager Egypt & Business Development Manager East/Central/West Africa
Vesuvius RAK Vesuvius Ras Al-KhaimahDirector Commercial- Flow Control- GCC Region
Vesuvius Ras Al Khaimah FZ - LLCRegional Sales Director
VEZZANIMENA region sales manager
VEZZANIPartner
VEZZANISales Manager
VILMEKS A.S.Trader
VILMEKS A.S.Trader
voestalpine Rohstoffbeschaffungs GmBHManaging Director
Vulcan Commodities DMCCGeneral Manager -Sales and Marketing
Walcownie Ostrowieckie WOST S.A.CCO - Chief Commercial Office
Waldrich Siegen GmbH & Co. KGSales and Project Manager
Weyland GmbHMag.
Wirex FzeResident General Manager
WORLD METALS & ALLOYS (FZC)BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER
World Steel Trade SAChief Export Officer
World Steel Trade SAHead of Trading
World Steel Trade SAPartner
World Steel Trade SASales Manager
YUBER METALLURGY CHEMISTRYSales Manager
ZMI Dao FortuneTrading Manager
Zürcher KantonalbankHead Key Account Management CTF
Back
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed