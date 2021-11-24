Fastmarkets dashboard
The Fastmarkets dashboard provides a vivid, and easy-to-understand view of price data, price trends, and news. Our intuitive, simple design allows you to easily configure the views and widgets as you want, quickly viewing the data that matters most to you. Available as a desktop application or through your web browser, the Fastmarkets Dashboard provides a simple and powerful window into complex and dynamic markets.
A complete view of your markets
Customizable workspaces
Create up to 64 workspaces, customizing your view of the markets, prices and news you care about most. Build your own or choose from any of our pre-built marketplace templates to create your own experience
Search
Search by commodity, product and location to quickly and easily find prices you need. Add them to your saved prices or build them right into your workspace
Price granularity
Break down the many parts that make a price important
- View monthly averages and actual price assessment
- Convert currency of price and unit of the price
- Create comparisons/charts
- Save comparisons/chart
- View as high, low or midpoint
Market news
Access our current and archive of news and price reports. Our reporters are embedded in the markets to deliver you detailed, real-time views of what’s happening, who’s saying what, and why prices are moving
Alerts
Set alerts to know when a price changes, is published or when it falls below or above a certain percentage. You can also track competitors, market trends and opportunities with keyword alerts
Export
Being able to work with price information is important, and that is why we made the Dashboard Excel friendly. Easily export your data into Excel to create your own tables and charts or add to your data models
