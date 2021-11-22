Support: Fastmarkets Dashboard
July 2021
This release of the Dashboard introduces the following:
- Workspaces - increases the number of workspaces that can be created from 16 to 64
- Pre-configured widgets for London Metal Exchange (LME) data - addition of date in these widgets
- Multi Price Table widget - new icon displaying the delay class for exchange data in the Multi Price Table widget
- Multi Price Table widget - improved display of discontinued prices in the Multi Price Table widget
- Multi Price Table widget - field selection “Settings” panel renamed to “Columns”
- Global Search Tool - ability to select any widget type in the Price Overview dialogue
- Adding widgets - some icons have changed
For more information please refer to the release notes (2.1.8526)
March 2021
This release of the Dashboard introduces the following:
- Alerts - ability to batch and schedule price group alerts, specifying a day and/or time
- Alerts - ability to edit alerts
- Newsletter archive - browse through past issues of Daily or Weekly newsletters
- Newsletters - addition of monthly averages to pdfs and email alert pricing tables
- Newsletters - Weekly newsletters will now contain a round up of all news articles not just Top Stories
- Enhancement to messaging for discontinued pricing in relevant widgets
- PDF Export - ability to export a visual representation of prices displayed in Multi Price Table, Single Price Tile and Historic Price Table widgets in pdf format
- Market Pages - ability to “pin” or favourite up to 16 Market Pages
For more information please refer to the release notes (1.65.7155)
December 2020
This release of the Dashboard introduces the option to select either light and dark color themes:
- Light or Dark Dashboard theme
- Light or Dark news Article theme
It also introduces new filters in the Global Search for news search results:
- Filter by most recent articles first
- Filter by most relevant articles first
- Filter by date - last 24 hours, last week, last month, last 6 months or all articles
For more information please refer to the release notes (1.64.6623)
Our release notes provide you with information on the features and improvements for each version of the Dashboard.
|Version
|Date
|Download
|User guide
|Version 2.1.8526
|July 2021
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.65.7155
|March 2021
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.64.6623
|December 2020
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.6.6226
|October 2020
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.5.5860
|August 2020
|Download
|Version 1.5.5004
|May 2020
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.4.971
|Jan 2020
|Download
|Version 1.4.917
|Dec 2019
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.4.819
|Nov 2019
|Download
|User guide
Download the Fastmarkets Dashboard onto your desktop
The Fastmarkets Dashboard is available via web browser and as a desktop application.If your operating system is Windows 10 we recommend using the desktop application. If your operating system is earlier than Windows 10 or you prefer to use the Dashboard via a web browser it is recommended to use the latest version of Chrome.
How to install the desktop application:
- Download the Dashboard installer at fastmarkets.com/dashboard-download
- Open the installer file and follow the instructions from your installer
- Accept terms and conditions
- Install on desktop
- Log-in with your username and password. You can tick the Remember email box to save time re-typing at your next login
Logging into the web version of the Dashboard
The Dashboard can be accessed via web browser from the following URL. It is recommended to use the latest version of Chrome: https://dashboard.fastmarkets.com/
View the Dashboard in Chinese
You have the option to view the Dashboard in Chinese. On the login screen, select your language preference (English or Chinese) to determine the language used in the Dashboard. This selection will default to the language of your browser.
You can change your language preference at any time by clicking on your user name in the top right-hand corner of the Dashboard and clicking on the English or Chinese option selection.
Please note instructional buttons, the Search tool and any displayed dates will be translated into Chinese, however, not all elements of pricing or descriptions or news articles are translated.
Workspaces are blank canvases on which you will add tools to track the prices and markets that are vital to your business. You can save and pin your favorite workspaces or you can use the market page templates already available to you. It is also possible to share workspaces with other Dashboard users.
Workspaces are saved automatically whenever a change is made.
To create and customize a new workspace:
- Click Add New Workspace in the top left menu - you may create and save up to 64 workspaces; they will appear on the left side of the Dashboard. To view all your workspaces, click the +More button at the bottom of the workspace list in the sidebar. All workspaces will be displayed as a list. It is then possible to scroll down using the scrollbar. At the bottom of the list the Show Less button collapses the list and only the top 7 workspaces are displayed.
- Click Add Widget and select the widgets of your choice, you can repeat this by adding up to 32 widgets to each workspace.
- Workspace layouts have a fixed grid structure; widgets can be resized by clicking and dragging their edges or corners.
- Widgets can be copied from Market Pages or moved from one customized workspace to another. Click on the widget actions menu and select “Copy widget to” or “Move widget to” and either select an existing workspace or create a new workspace. To retain the widget in the original workspace select Duplicate widget and then copy or move it.
- The color theme of the Dashboard can be amended from Dark (default) to Light for the entire Dashboard or just for news articles according to your preference. Click on your user name in the top right of the Dashboard and select the Dashboard theme or Article theme colors:
Sharing workspaces and news articles
Users can share a copy of workspaces or news articles with other Dashboard users through email or message by clicking on the Share Workspace icon in the top right corner. This functionality will save time where multiple users require a similar workspace set up, quickly replicate and amend your own workspaces, or share news content with colleagues.
- Click on the Share Workspaces icon in the top right corner
- Copy the URL* and paste it to email or messaging applications. Any changes made to the workspace after the link is generated will not be shared
*The URL link will expire in 30 days
- Note - news article URLs can only be shared from the Dashboard web version
For more information download a short User Guide here
Our market pages are pre-built to include the key prices and information that our expert editorial team have identified giving you an overview of the market at your fingertips. Covering commodity areas and key product or industry areas, these market pages are available in line with your subscription.
Market pages are pre-populated workspaces by market area; use them as starting points to edit and save alongside your existing workspaces.
How to view market pages:
- Go into your Dashboard
- Click on All Markets on the left hand menu
- Market pages are grouped into Core market pages, End use markets and Specialized commodities sections.
- Explore content
- Pin favorite Market Pages so they remain in the left-hand menu by hovering your mouse to the right side of the Market Page name in the menu and then click on the pin icon
- To further customize a Market Page, click the Add to workspaces button in the top right hand menu to save the workspace to your Dashboard and begin to edit it further
- Alternatively copy individual widgets from a Market Page to your own workspace by selecting the 3 dots in the top corner of the widget, select Copy widget to and select your workspace
For more details on using and customizing market pages, please refer to this short User Guide.
Our search tool helps you find prices and news by keyword, commodity, location, source and news article type, then select the appropriate widget and workspace to display chosen content.
The search tool, which can be found at the top of the Dashboard or within widgets, can be used to find prices and news articles by using keyword searches or filters. Prices and news are tagged to pre-defined categories, ensuring relevant content can be found easily.
How to use the search for prices:
- Start a search by clicking on the magnify glass icon in the top menu and begin your search
- Enter a search term (e.g. “aluminium”) for the price you are looking for - you can search by and select using the product, commodity, location or source filters which appear as you type
- Select the PRICES tab above the right-hand side results options to filter by prices only
- Select the result you were looking for from the suggested options in the drop down menu to populate a list of prices
- You can narrow down the list of prices by entering an additional search filters and selecting it from the drop down, e.g. “Location:Rotterdam”
- Select the price you wish to display, you can click on the purple star next to the price to retain it as a favorite in the search for future use
- Select the type of tile you want to add to your workspace to - select from price tile, price chart or multi price table
- Select the workspace you want to add it to.
- Click Add Widget
Please note: Any prices that are not included in your subscription will not appear in the search results.
For more details on using the search functions please refer to this short User Guide.
Track the latest market data and monitor market changes, price relationships and volatility across a range of minerals with our Multi Price Table widget.
Display up to 100 prices to compare the prices that you need. Customize the data fields that are displayed to ensure you are viewing the price data you need as you need it.
Using the Multi Price Table widget:
- Click Add Widget from the top menu
- Select Multi Price Table widget
- Search for prices using our search assist
- Select the workspace you want to add the widget to
- Click on the Columns menu on the right-hand side of the widget to select the data fields you want, some frequently used fields such as Description, Low, Mid, High, Assessment Date, Monthly Average and Monthly Average period are already populated. This menu will adjust depending on the type of price (physical assessment vs exchange market data or over-the-counter) that is added to the widget
- Click on the column headings to sort by that field
- Or hover over the left-hand side of the row until two lines (‖) appear then drag to arrange the rows
- Hover over the column headings until two lines (‖) appear to arrange the column as needed
From time to time Fastmarkets may adjust prices contained in the price packages by launching new or discontinuing prices. Once a pricing notice has been issued and the price is discontinued it will remain available in the Dashboard for 30 days before being removed. During the 30 days, you will see the following icon (calendar with an “x”) and row highlighting in the Multi Price Table to denote it has been discontinued:
When no longer available in the Dashboard you will see this message:
To access Fastmarkets Pricing Notices please click here - https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology/price-notices/1
Accessing Pricing rationales
Pricing rationales are short pieces of text to explain how the price was derived and how any assessment was developed. It provides increased transparency, explaining how and why expert judgment was exercised, and is provided for all our IOSCO audited prices.
Pricing rationales are published on select prices via the single price widget and the multi price table on the dashboard. Please note: pricing rationales are not available for all prices and requires a price packages subscription.
- If a price has a pricing rationale in a widget, a small speech bubble icon is displayed next to the price. You may need to hover over the price to be able to see it. The icon is available only in “Actual” mode, “Averages” don’t have pricing rationales
- Click on the icon and the pricing rationale will be displayed
- To return to the prices, click Back at the top of the widget.
For more information please download a short User Guide.
Save time searching, filtering or repeating news searches on key topics or markets with our News widget. Understand the markets that matter to you by creating a customized news feed, multiple saved searches to display alongside prices and charts.
Using the News widget:
- Click Add Widget from the top menu
- Select News List widget
- Search for the commodity, article type, product, location you want to filter by with our search assist
- Select the workspace you want to add the widget to from the left-hand sidebar.
How to search for news:
- Start a search by clicking on the magnifying glass icon in the top menu and begin your search
- Enter a search term (e.g. “copper”) for the news you are looking for - like with price searches you can search and filter by product, commodity, location or source. Search filters appear in the Filters applied bar in a grey box.
- Select the result you were looking for from the suggested options in the drop-down menu to populate a list of news content
- You can further narrow down the list of news by entering any additional search filters and selecting it from the drop-down, e.g. “China”
- When you hover the cursor over any article in the list the “Launch article” icon is displayed. This icon looks like a purple square with an arrow pointing to the top-right corner.
- Click on the “Launch article” icon to open the article in a floating window.
Search by keyword(s) for news: Searching by keyword(s) will return results for stories with the word(s) in the headline or body text of an article. Click on the ALL tab for price and news results. Click PRICES or NEWS to view results returned specifically under those tabs.
- Start a search by clicking on the magnifying glass icon in the top menu and begin your search
- Enter your keyword search term (e.g. freeport mcmoran). Keywords appear at the top of the criteria with a purple border.
- Click the NEWS tab to view a list of news articles where this keyword appears
- Click the “Launch article” icon to the right of the headline to view the news article.
Filter news search results by date and/or relevancy: Use the Global Search tool at the top of the Dashboard to save time finding news articles by using the date filter:
- Start a search by clicking on the magnifying glass icon in the top menu and begin your search
- Enter a search term (e.g. “base metals”) for the news you are looking for - like with price searches you can search and filter by product, commodity, location or source
- Select the result you were looking for from the suggested options in the drop-down menu to populate a list of news content
- Click the NEWS tab to view a list of news articles where this keyword appears
- By default, the search results will be returned with the most recent appearing at the top. This can be changed to most relevant by selecting ‘Most relevant first’ from the Show menu above.
By default, the date range for the news search results is ‘All’. To narrow the search results by date, select from the Date range menu above the search results. The available date range selections are the last 24 hours, last week, last month, last 6 months or last year.
For more information please download a short User Guide here
Data or images may be printed, exported and copied for use in spreadsheets, reports and presentations (as aligned with the terms and conditions of your Fastmarkets data license agreement).
Copying data for the Excel Add-in requires you to first install and login to the Excel Add-in on Microsoft Excel.
The Excel Add-in can be downloaded and installed here: https://www.fastmarkets.com/excel-download
Further information, help and templates can be found here: https://www.fastmarkets.com/excel-support
The export icon can be found in the top-right corner of each widget. Menu options are the same for the Price Tile and Multi Price Table widgets.
Copy or export data from Single Price Tile, Multi Price Table or Historic Price Table widgets
You can copy or export selected prices from the Single Price Tile, Multi Price Table or Historic Price Table widgets based on the fields selected in the widgets. An image of the price displayed in the widgets can also be exported in a PDF format. Any physical prices which have been converted to a different currency and/or unit of measure within a widget will be exported in the selected conversions rather than it’s assessed currency and/or unit of measure.
In a Single Price Tile widget, historical data for the displayed fields and prices can be exported in the following formats:
- Copy for Excel Add-in (Excel Add-in required to copy formulae)
- Copy values only (static data)
- Export – Comma-separated values (.csv; file saved to Downloads folder)
- Export – Microsoft Excel (.xlsx)
Here is a look at the Excel and PDF results in greater detail.
- Copy for Excel Add-in
- From a Single Price Tile widget, historical data for the displayed data fields (high/low or midpoint for actual assessments or averages, for instance) is copied. When the prices are pasted into the Excel Add-In it will use the GetPriceHistory function, creating formulae enabling the data to update with the latest published price history when the spreadsheet is refreshed.The Multi Price Table widget will enable the entire table of data to be copied, not just what is in view in the widget (if the table includes a longer list of prices).Please note it is not yet possible to export exchange prices to the Excel Add-in. Please use “Copy values only” instead .
- Copy values only
- This will provide a copy of static price data from your Single Price tile, Multi Price Table or Historic Price Table widget – it will not update in Excel once a new assessment is published.
- Exporting – comma-separated values (.csv) and Microsoft Excel (.xlsx)
- Exporting data to a .csv or .xlsx file format will automatically save the file in the local Downloads folder. The filename will include the date and timestamp from when the data was downloaded. Please note: This is an export of static data – it will not update once a new assessment is published.
- Exporting - PDF Document (.pdf) From a Single Price Tile this will provide an image of current view which includes the spark line chart, reference data, latest actual and monthly average price for the selected price and pricing rationale (if available). From a Multi Price Table it will export symbol, description, assessment date, price, net change and monthly average data. From a Historic Price Table widget the first six prices will be exported exactly as displayed in the widget (depending on field selection).
Copy or Export data from a Price Chart widget
You can export or copy data and images from a Price Chart widget in the formats below.
Historical data will be exported for the date selected at the top of the chart and will include all prices and field labels displayed (up to eight prices with high/mid/low would export 24 columns of data).
- Copy for Excel Add-in (Excel Add-in required to copy formulae
- Copy values only (static data)
- Export – comma-separated values (.csv; file saved to Downloads folder)
- Export – Microsoft Excel (.xlsx)
- Export – PNG image (.png; exports current view)
- Export – PDF document (.pdf; exports current view)
All image export files can be found in your local Downloads folder, labeled with the date and timestamp of export.
Exported image files contain the price symbol, price description and field names, username of the person who has exported the chart, download date and time, and the Fastmarkets watermark and data license agreement message.
Print or Export data from a News List widget
News articles can be exported and printed for use outside of the Dashboard.
- Click Launch Article
- Click Print Article in the top-right to export into pdf format and print.
- The article will have a white background and show the name of the user who exported it, with the date and timestamp.
For more information please download a short User Guide here.
To stay abreast of changes in prices and news, you can create alerts for a single price, multiple prices or news within the Fastmarkets Dashboard. Notifications will be delivered in the Dashboard when the application is open and running.
How to set up alerts for a single price:
- Click Alerts in the top-right corner
- Click Create New Alert
- Select Single Price Alert
- Use the search tool to select the price you want to create and alert for or select the price from Saved Prices
- Select the type of price alert you wish to create:
Assessment Published Alert – notifies you when a new assessment has been published
Price Change Alert – notifies you when the price changes from the previous assessment
Advanced Alert – notifies you when the price field reaches the following criteria:
- Low/Mid/High goes above or below a specified price
- Low/Mid/High increases or decreases by a specified absolute value
- Low/Mid/High increases or decreases by a percentage value
- Select the Delivery Method for your alert - either in the Dashboard or by email.
- Enter a name for your alert in the Alert name field or use the default name provided.
- Click Confirm to save and activate your alert
- When an alert is triggered the Alerts icon will display a purple circle with the number of alerts that have been triggered
- Click on the Alerts button to view the alerts in the drop-down list.
How to set up alerts for multiple prices:
You can create alerts for a group of prices of a similar Commodity, Price or Location by using the search filters. The following will trigger an alert if a single price within the group changes, depending on the selected type and criteria.
- Click Alerts in the top-right corner
- Click Create New Alert
- Select Price Group Alert
- Use the search tool to select the price group you want to create an alert for
- Select the type of price alert you wish to create:
Assessment Published Alert – notifies you when a new assessment has been published
Price Change Alert – notifies you when the price changes from the previous assessmentAdvanced Alert – notifies you when the price field reaches the following criteria:
- Low/Mid/High goes above or below a specified price
- Low/Mid/High increases or decreases by a specified absolute value
- Low/Mid/High increases or decreases by a percentage value
- Select the Delivery Method for your alert - either in the Dashboard or by email. For email delivery select to Combine into a single email and choose the frequency from the purple drop down (once a day or a specific weekday) and enter the chosen time for your time zone or Every time a matching price is published for individual alerts.
- Enter a name for your alert in the Alert name field or use the default name provided.
- Click Confirm to save and activate your alert
- When an alert is triggered the Alerts icon will display a purple circle with the number of alerts that have been triggered if you have selected to be alerted in the Dashboard, otherwise you will receive an email with the latest price assessment and a link to open the article in the Dashboard. Batched email alerts will include monthly average prices.
- Click on the Alerts button to view the alerts in the drop-down list.
How to create news alerts:
- Click Alerts in the top-right corner
- Click Create New Alert
- Select News Alert
- Use the search tool to select the criteria you want to create your news alert for
(e.g. selecting both the search criteria “China” and “steel” will set up alerts for every news article that is published that is tagged as both “China” and “steel”, but will not create an alert for articles published that are only tagged for one of the search criteria)
- Select the Delivery Method for your alert – either in the Dashboard or by email. For email delivery select to receive Once per day showing all matching articles at and enter the chosen time for your time zone or Every time a matching article is published for individual alerts.
- Enter a name for your news alert in the Alert name field or use the default name provided.
- Click Confirm to save and activate your alert
- When an alert is triggered the Alerts icon will display a purple circle with the number of alerts that have been triggered
- Click on the Alerts button to view the alerts in the drop-down list.
How to view triggered alerts:
The Alerts icon will display in a purple circle the number of alerts that have been triggered. When the Alerts menu is opened the triggered alerts appear with a purple dot next to them. When the Alerts menu is closed, the triggered alert icon will disappear.
How to edit an alert:
- Click Alerts in the top-right corner
- Click Manage Alerts and a list of your alerts will appear in the drop-down menu
- Hover the cursor above the alert you wish to delete and click on the pencil icon that appears to the right of it.
- The EDIT ALERT window will open. Make the necessary changes to the alert and click Confirm to save.
Please note it is not possible to edit any alerts set up prior the release of v1.65.7155 on 1st March 2021
How to delete an alert:
- Click Alerts in the top-right corner
- Click Manage Alerts and a list of your alerts will appear in the drop-down menu
- Hover the cursor above the alert you wish to delete and click on the X that appears to the right of it.
For more information please download a short User Guide here.
The Dashboard provides two different types of charting tools. The first is the Price Chart widget enabling you to identify trends, compare prices over time or gain a view of where to forecast prices graphically for prices with a high/low/mid value or bid/ask/mid. View historical pricing as a line chart for up to eight prices for a chosen date range; compare price fields; view absolute prices; or compare prices with a percent change chart.
The second is the Live Chart widget which enables you to view historical and intra-day data for a single exchange or over the counter (OTC) price (such as spot precious metals or foreign exchange (FX) rates) plotting open/high/low/close prices. Select either a line, bar, candle or mountain chart for one price, displaying the data in intervals from 5 minutes up to 1 month with volume data (where available) in the sub-chart at the bottom.
How to add the Price Chart:
- Click Add Widget
- Click the Price Chart widget button
- Search for and select the prices you wish to chart, selecting up to eight prices. Then click Next.
- Choose the workspace to which you want to attach the Price Chart widget, then click confirm
- By default the chart will plot both high and low prices (if available) and display the last year of data.
- The price symbol (also known as the price ID) is displayed in the legend above the chart.
- To view the full description of the price, hover the mouse over each symbol in the legend.
Edit the date range of a chart:
By default, one year of historical pricing is displayed, but the date range can be customized in three ways:
- Select from the pre-configured time-periods menu above the legend. Or, you can customize the time period by using the calendar to select a start date and an end date.
- Select a time period using the range slider in the sub-chart
- Left-click to drag the highlighter at each end to cover the time period you wish to view and click Apply
- The dates and price lines in the chart will adjust accordingly
- You can view prices for a specific date by hovering your cursor over the lines in the chart. A display showing the date and prices will appear with a vertical line as the cursor moves over the price lines.
Edit the displayed price fields:
It is possible to display the high, low or midpoint of a price range or a combination of these price fields
- Click the Settings panel in the top-right of the chart
- Select the tick boxes to select the fields you wish to display.
- Maximize screen space by toggling the “Show legend” or “Show range” slider
Comparing prices in a Price chart
- Search & add up to 8 prices to your chart
- Click on Settings and select from the following:
- Absolute prices (default) displays prices unaligned at their actual price
- Percent change plots prices as a percent change value from one assessment date vs previous starting the selected start date of your chart
- Multiple Axes – plots each price on an individual Y axis enabling you to overlay and visualize prices together despite different price ranges and scaling.
How to add the Live Chart widget:
- Click Add Widget
- Click the Live Chart widget button
- Search for and select the price you wish to chart (note, you can only add a single price to this widget). Then click Next.
- Choose the workspace to which you want to attach the Live Chart widget, then click confirm
- By default the chart will plot both open, high, low and close prices for a selected period.
- The price symbol and field plotted is displayed in the top left of the chart.
- To change the periodicity of the chart, click the dropdown top right. Each candle represents the selected period. Choose from 5 minute, 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or 1 month.
- To change the type of chart which is displayed, click the bar type at top right. The options are bar, candle, line and mountain.
- To view the price data for the period selected, hover the mouse over an interval on the chart. The chart shows a display box with details of the price at that interval.
- To resize the chart move the mouse scroller up to see more data, and down to zoom in on less data. Click and drag the mouse to move forwards and backwards in time.
For more information please download a short User Guide here.
The Dashboard provides the ability to view pricing from the London Metal Exchange (LME), CME Group (CME) and Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) in pre-configured widgets.
- LME Official Prices widget
- LME Unofficial Prices widget
- CME Settlement Prices widget
- SHFE Close Prices widget
How to set up an Exchange Pricing widget:
- Click the Add Widget icon
- Select the Pre-configured Widgets tab
- Select one of the Pre-configured widgets
- LME Official Prices
- LME Unofficial Prices
- CME Settlement Prices
- SHFE Close Prices
- Select Next to create the widget.
LME Official Prices and LME Unofficial Prices widgets
The LME Official Prices widget and LME Unofficial Prices widget provide an overview of key exchange pricing for the previous day across Cash, 3 Months, 15 Months and the first three December prompt dates for the following contracts:
CA – Copper; AH – Aluminium; NI – Nickel; ZS – Zinc; PB – Lead; SN – Tin; AA – Aluminium Alloys; CO – Cobalt; and NA – Nasaac (North American Special Aluminum Alloy Contract)
CME Settlement Prices widget and SHFE Close Prices widget
The CME Settlement Prices widget displays the previous day settlement prices for the first four CME (formerly COMEX) gold, copper and silver futures contracts.
The SHFE Close Prices widget displays the latest closing prices for the first-month SHFE aluminium, copper, nickel, lead, tin and zinc futures contracts.
How to search and add Exchange pricing to existing widgets It is also possible to search and add Exchange pricing for LME, SHFE and CME into your existing widgets to compare with physical pricing. This is available for Single Price Tile, Multi Price Table, Price Chart and Historic Data table widgets.
- Click into the widget actions menu in the top right of the widget and select Edit widget. This will open the search tool.
- The quickest way to search is using the source filter. Click into the search box next to the magnifying glass and select the Source filter.
- Next select the exchange code e.g. Source: LME.
- Narrow your search by typing the commodity in the search box and selecting the filter e.g. Commodity: Copper
- Click on the + Add button next to your chosen contract in the search results to add it to the widget.
Please note it is not yet possible to convert currency and/or unit of measure for exchange prices.
Depending on your access you may be entitled to view previous day, delayed or live exchange prices in the Multi Price Table widget. When a price changes in real time, it flashes either green (up tick) or red (down tick) from the previous price update.
View London Metal Exchange (LME) Monthly Averages, Warehouse Stocks and Closing PricesView a selection of pre-configured reports displaying previous day data from the London Metal Exchange (LME) including:
- LME Monthly Averages
- LME Warehouse Stocks
- LME Closing Prices (Evening Evaluations)
To add this data to your workspace:
- Click Add widget > Exchange Data Reports and click Confirm.
Once the widget is populated, to amend the type of report click on the purple Report type - select from LME Warehouse Stocks, LME Monthly Averages or LME Closing Prices.
- The LME Warehouse stocks report provides previous day detailed warehouse and stock reports which include opening and closing stocks, stock movements, cancelled & live warrants across locations and metals. By default, when the report is selected it displays stock totals across all warehouses per metal. Each metal can then be expanded further to display details for each LME warehouse, then again by type of materials.
- The LME Averages report displays the LME Monthly Average Settlement Price (MASP) which is based on LME Official Cash Settlement Prices available in the month. These averages are published daily, totaled and averaged over the number of business days in the month, resetting at the end of each month. It is stated in US dollars per metric tonne. The MASP is the settlement price for Monthly Average Futures and LME Traded Average Price Options (TAPOs) contracts.
- On the LME Closing Prices report, click on the arrow next to each metal to display closing prices for each prompt date in each of the 4 currencies cleared by the LME.
- To view historic report data, click on the date drop down menu and use the arrows to select the last day for the month and year you wish to view.
For more information please download a short User Guide here.
The Dashboard enables you to convert the base currency and/or unit of measure for prices so you can compare them on an apples-to-apples basis. Currency and unit conversion are available in the Single Price Tile, Multi Price Table, Historic Data Table and Price Chart widgets.
How to convert currency and or unit of measure:
- Click on the widget actions menu and select Convert currency/unit
- To convert only the currency of all prices in the widget click into the Convert currency to drop down menu and select your currency e.g. EUR – Euro. Click CONVERT to finish. All prices will now be displayed in Euros.
- To convert only the unit of measure, repeat the above step but select Convert unit to and select the unit of measure e.g. Tonne. Click CONVERT to finish. All prices will now be displayed in Tonnes.
- To convert both currency and unit of measure select from both menus e.g. EUR – Euro and Tonne. Click CONVERT to finish. All prices will now be displayed in Euros per Tonnes.
- Once converted the widget will clearly display your conversion selection in purple in the top right corner of the widget.
- To edit or remove a conversion, click on the purple conversion displayed and select either Edit conversion to return to the selection or Remove conversion.
Please note, it is not yet possible to convert the currency and/or unit of measure for exchange prices.
For more information please download a short User Guide here.
Customized Newsletters are published in PDF and HTML email formats on a daily and weekly basis based on the Dashboard Market page newsletter options you select.
Customized Newsletters have been designed for customers who wish to receive a digest via email / pdf of prices and/or news depending on their subscription or have previously received the Metal Bulletin or AMM Daily pdf’s.
The newsletters are accessible to you based on your access.
- Newsletters may contain prices and news which will require access to both
- Newsletters based on End-use market pages can include price data and news across several core markets. To subscribe to these newsletters, you will need access to all prices and at least one news service.
- Newsletters that contain news will require access to at least one news service
- If your level of access provides news only you will only be able to subscribe and view newsletters containing news
- If your level of access provides only prices you will only be able to subscribe and view newsletters containing prices
How to access newsletters?
There are two ways to access newsletters settings in the Dashboard
Newsletter Center
- Click on the NEWSLETTERS button in the left sidebar will open the Newsletters area within the dashboard.
- This table has two tabs displayed at the top. Clicking on the ALL NEWSLETTERS tab shows all available newsletters.
- Clicking on a group (e.g. Core market pages) will display all relevant newsletters within that group.
- Each row (e.g. Base metals prices & news) represents a customized newsletter.
- Click on ‘Latest daily” to download the latest daily newsletter or ‘Latest weekly’ to download the latest weekly newsletter for that price category
Market pages
Newsletters can also be accessed from the market page directly.
- Clicking on the Newsletter button at the top right hand corner
- Click on the Latest daily or Latest weekly options in the drop down menu to download the latest newsletter for this market page.
How to set up newsletters to be delivered via email?If you want to receive newsletters via email, you can set this up through the dashboard.
- Click on the NEWSLETTERS button in the left sidebar will open the Newsletters area within the dashboard.
- This table has two tabs displayed at the top. Clicking on the ALL NEWSLETTERS tab shows all available newsletters.
- Clicking on a group (e.g. Core market pages) will display all relevant newsletters within that group.
- Each row (e.g. Base metals prices & news) represents a customized newsletter.
- Tick the ‘Daily emails’ or ‘Weekly emails’ boxes next to the relevant newsletter that you want to receive.
Alternatively you can set up newsletters in a market page:
- Navigate to the market page you want to receive newsletters about
- Select the Newsletter button
- Tick the Daily emails or Weekly emails boxes in the dropdown.
Review and change your newsletter options If you want to review what newsletters you have selected, you can do this in the Newsletter Center.
- Click NEWSLETTERS in the left-hand toolbar to open the Newsletter Center
- Select the ACTIVE NEWSLETTERS tab to view all of the newsletters you are receiving
- If you no longer want to receive a newsletter, you can un-tick the box next to it.
Access the newsletter archive
You can access past issues of any Daily or Weekly newsletter you have missed directly in the Dashboard
- Click NEWSLETTERS in the left-hand toolbar to open the Newsletter Center
- Select the ACTIVE NEWSLETTERS tab to view all of the newsletters you are receiving
- Click Past Issues to the right of each newsletter and select either by scrolling back and selecting the Daily or Weekly for your chosen date or click on the Jump to date link at the top to open the calendar and select a month/year.
- To browse past issues for all newsletters click ALL NEWSLETTERS and repeat step 3 above.
- Alternatively past issues can be accessed from individual Market Pages from the Newsletter menu in the top right corner, selecting Browse past issues.
Please note newsletters are available from 6th October 2020 when this feature was added to the Dashboard.
What does the newsletter email notification contain?The newsletter email notification will contain the headline and a summary of the articles plus the pricing tables containing the latest actual assessments and monthly averages in that newsletter. When you click on a headline, it will open the full article in the dashboard. When you click on a symbol within a price table, it will open the price details in the dashboard.
Within the email you will find an ‘Open PDF newsletter’ button which allows you to download the PDF version of the newsletter. Please note you have to be a logged-in Fastmarkets dashboard user to be able to download PDF newsletters.
How are Daily and Weekly PDF newsletters constructed?
The newsletter follows the structure and the content of the market page. If you would like to visit the market page which the newsletter is based on, you can access it through the link at the top of the newsletter.
The first section of the newsletter is called ‘Top stories’. This section highlights the most important daily news articles selected by the Fastmarkets Editorial team.
Below the Top stories section, you will be able to see news articles and price tables. These are direct representations of the News list and Multi price table widgets in the market page. In the example below, the news section called ‘Steel news’ corresponds to the ‘Steel news’ widget in the market page.
Similarly, the ‘Key steel coil prices’ section of the newsletter corresponds to the ‘Key steel coil prices’ widget in the market page. Please note that price tables in the newsletter have fixed fields and these fields may differ to what is displayed in the market page. These fields inlcude the latest actual assessments and monthly average prices.
For more information please download a short User Guide here.
Our Customer Success team is here to help. Contact them today on:
Email: customersuccess@fastmarkets.com
Telephone: EMEA +44 (0)20 3855 5581 | Asia +65 3163 3458 | Americas +1 708 329 2641