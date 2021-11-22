Support: Fastmarkets Dashboard

Customized Newsletters are published in PDF and HTML email formats on a daily and weekly basis based on the Dashboard Market page newsletter options you select.

Customized Newsletters have been designed for customers who wish to receive a digest via email / pdf of prices and/or news depending on their subscription or have previously received the Metal Bulletin or AMM Daily pdf’s.

The newsletters are accessible to you based on your access.



Newsletters may contain prices and news which will require access to both

Newsletters based on End-use market pages can include price data and news across several core markets. To subscribe to these newsletters, you will need access to all prices and at least one news service.

Newsletters that contain news will require access to at least one news service

If your level of access provides news only you will only be able to subscribe and view newsletters containing news

If your level of access provides only prices you will only be able to subscribe and view newsletters containing prices

How to access newsletters?

There are two ways to access newsletters settings in the Dashboard

Newsletter Center



Click on the NEWSLETTERS button in the left sidebar will open the Newsletters area within the dashboard.

tab shows all available newsletters. Clicking on a group (e.g. Core market pages) will display all relevant newsletters within that group.



Each row (e.g. Base metals prices & news) represents a customized newsletter.

Click on ‘Latest daily” to download the latest daily newsletter or ‘Latest weekly’ to download the latest weekly newsletter for that price category



Market pages

Newsletters can also be accessed from the market page directly.



Clicking on the Newsletter button at the top right hand corner

button at the top right hand corner Click on the Latest daily or Latest weekly options in the drop down menu to download the latest newsletter for this market page.



How to set up newsletters to be delivered via email?If you want to receive newsletters via email, you can set this up through the dashboard.



Click on the NEWSLETTERS button in the left sidebar will open the Newsletters area within the dashboard.

tab shows all available newsletters. Clicking on a group (e.g. Core market pages ) will display all relevant newsletters within that group.

Each row (e.g. Base metals prices & news) represents a customized newsletter.

Tick the ‘Daily emails’ or ‘Weekly emails’ boxes next to the relevant newsletter that you want to receive.

Alternatively you can set up newsletters in a market page:

Navigate to the market page you want to receive newsletters about

Select the Newsletter button

Tick the Daily emails or Weekly emails boxes in the dropdown.



Review and change your newsletter options If you want to review what newsletters you have selected, you can do this in the Newsletter Center.



Click NEWSLETTERS in the left-hand toolbar to open the Newsletter Center

tab to view all of the newsletters you are receiving If you no longer want to receive a newsletter, you can un-tick the box next to it.

Access the newsletter archive

You can access past issues of any Daily or Weekly newsletter you have missed directly in the Dashboard



Click NEWSLETTERS in the left-hand toolbar to open the Newsletter Center

tab to view all of the newsletters you are receiving Click Past Issues to the right of each newsletter and select either by scrolling back and selecting the Daily or Weekly for your chosen date or click on the Jump to date link at the top to open the calendar and select a month/year.

To browse past issues for all newsletters click ALL NEWSLETTERS and repeat step 3 above.

S and repeat step 3 above. Alternatively past issues can be accessed from individual Market Pages from the Newsletter menu in the top right corner, selecting Browse past issues.

Please note newsletters are available from 6th October 2020 when this feature was added to the Dashboard.

What does the newsletter email notification contain?The newsletter email notification will contain the headline and a summary of the articles plus the pricing tables containing the latest actual assessments and monthly averages in that newsletter. When you click on a headline, it will open the full article in the dashboard. When you click on a symbol within a price table, it will open the price details in the dashboard.

Within the email you will find an ‘Open PDF newsletter’ button which allows you to download the PDF version of the newsletter. Please note you have to be a logged-in Fastmarkets dashboard user to be able to download PDF newsletters.

How are Daily and Weekly PDF newsletters constructed?

The newsletter follows the structure and the content of the market page. If you would like to visit the market page which the newsletter is based on, you can access it through the link at the top of the newsletter.

The first section of the newsletter is called ‘Top stories’. This section highlights the most important daily news articles selected by the Fastmarkets Editorial team.

Below the Top stories section, you will be able to see news articles and price tables. These are direct representations of the News list and Multi price table widgets in the market page. In the example below, the news section called ‘Steel news’ corresponds to the ‘Steel news’ widget in the market page.

Similarly, the ‘Key steel coil prices’ section of the newsletter corresponds to the ‘Key steel coil prices’ widget in the market page. Please note that price tables in the newsletter have fixed fields and these fields may differ to what is displayed in the market page. These fields inlcude the latest actual assessments and monthly average prices.

For more information please download a short User Guide here.