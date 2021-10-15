Excel Add-in support
Install the latest version today to get improved integration of our price data into your workflow.
Available as part of the Fastmarkets platform, this tool is developed to get the most out of our price data in Excel. Get started with our Excel Add-in today.
User Guide
Our main user guide provides a full overview of the Excel Add-in and its functions and features.
Installation guide
Our installation guide gives you a step-by-step guide to installing your Excel Add-in.
Security FAQs
Your frequently asked questions about using the Excel Add-in answered.
Release notes
Our release notes provide you with information on the features and improvements for each version of our Excel Add-in.
|Version Number
|Date
|Version 1.3.900.0
|August 2021
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.3.834
|February 2021
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.3.816
|October 2020
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.3.749
|February 2020
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.3.728
|January 2020
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.2.612
|May 2019
|Download
|User guide
|Version 1.1.476
|March 2019
|Download
|User guide
Fastmarkets’ Excel Add-in: How to install.
Excel Add-in templates
Our templates provide you with pre-built workbooks to get you up and running and find the price data you need.
|Dat package
|Name
|Link
|Base metals
|All base metals
|Download
|Minor metals
|All minor metals
|Download
|Industrial minerals
|All industrial minerals
|Download
|Scrap
|All ferrous scrap
|Download
|Scrap
|All non-ferrous scrap
|Download
|Scrap
|Key global scrap markets
|Download
|Steel
|Global steel by geography
|Download
|Steel
|Global steel by product
|Download
|Steel raw materials
|All steel raw materials
|Download
|Ores and alloys
|All ores and alloys
|Download
|All
|Historical data
|Download
|All
|Currency unit conversion
|Download
Useful links
Need further help?
Our Customer Success team is here to help. Contact them today on:
Email: customersuccess@fastmarkets.com
Telephone: EMEA +44 (0)20 3855 5581 | Asia +65 3163 3458 | Americas +1 708 329 2641