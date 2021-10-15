Excel Add-in support

Contact Us Login

User Guide

Our main user guide provides a full overview of the Excel Add-in and its functions and features.

Access the user guide

Installation guide

Our installation guide gives you a step-by-step guide to installing your Excel Add-in.

Access installation guide

Security FAQs

Your frequently asked questions about using the Excel Add-in answered.

Access security guide

Release notes

Our release notes provide you with information on the features and improvements for each version of our Excel Add-in.

Version Number | Date
Version 1.3.900.0August 2021DownloadUser guide
Version 1.3.834February 2021DownloadUser guide
Version 1.3.816October 2020DownloadUser guide
Version 1.3.749February 2020DownloadUser guide
Version 1.3.728January 2020DownloadUser guide
Version 1.2.612May 2019DownloadUser guide
Version 1.1.476March 2019DownloadUser guide
Fastmarkets’ Excel Add-in: How to install.

Excel Add-in templates

Our templates provide you with pre-built workbooks to get you up and running and find the price data you need.

Data package | Name | Link
Base metalsAll base metalsDownload
Minor metalsAll minor metalsDownload
Industrial mineralsAll industrial mineralsDownload
ScrapAll ferrous scrapDownload
ScrapAll non-ferrous scrapDownload
ScrapKey global scrap marketsDownload
SteelGlobal steel by geographyDownload
SteelGlobal steel by productDownload
Steel raw materialsAll steel raw materialsDownload
Ores and alloysAll ores and alloysDownload
AllHistorical dataDownload
AllCurrency unit conversionDownload
Need further help?

Our Customer Success team is here to help. Contact them today on:

Email: customersuccess@fastmarkets.com

Telephone: EMEA +44 (0)20 3855 5581 | Asia +65 3163 3458 | Americas +1 708 329 2641

