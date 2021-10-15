Fleur Ritzema

Fleur is the global minors, ores, alloys and industrial minerals editor with more than 11 years working at Fastmarkets in the London office. She leads a global team of reporters and editors to produce benchmark prices and information across energy transition metals and minerals, ferro-alloys, ores and minor metals.

In her time at Fastmarkets, Fleur has been heavily involved in the development of the company’s battery raw materials offering in recent years, with pricing and development expertise in cobalt, lithium, minor metals and ferro-alloys. Fleur studied languages at university, before starting her career in writing market reports. She began with foreign language research, then transitioned to agricultural markets, then found her place in energy transition.