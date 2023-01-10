Amendment to Fastmarkets’ Coking Coal Index methodology

This follows the proposal, on December 5, 2022 to refine the methodology by directly incorporating physical trading platform data into Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices calculation because this data is transparent and underpins standard terms and conditions.

Feedback indicates that market participants welcome the proposal because it increases the transparency of Fastmarkets’ coking coal indices through the consistent usage of transparent data.

With the adjustment to the methodology, Fastmarkets will now directly incorporate data from the globalCOAL physical trading platform in its coking coal index calculations. Transaction data received from globalCOAL will be entered into both the buy-side sub-index and sell-side sub-index, reflecting the balanced nature of the ownership of the platform. The data entered will also be subject to weighting of tonnages, built-in outlier mechanisms and editorial judgment to ensure a representative index at the end of the calculation period.

The methodology adjustment will be applied to the following coking coal indices:



Premium hard coking coal, fob DBCT - MB-COA-0003

Premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang - MB-COA-0005

Hard coking coal, fob DBCT - MB-COA-0004

Hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang - MB-COA-0002

PCI low-vol, fob DBCT - MB-COA-0008

PCI low-vol, cfr Jingtang - MB-COA-0007

The methodology adjustment will take effect on Tuesday January 10, 2023.

To provide feedback on this proposal, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please email pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Jane Fan/Paul Lim, re: Coking Coal Index methodology.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology

