Amendment to frequency, specifications of PCI low-vol cfr Jingtang index

The quality of the PCI indices has changed to VM (ad) base 13-15%; ash (ad) base 9.5%; sulfur (ad) base 0.4%; phosphorus (ad) base 0.1%; TM (ad) base 10%, HGI (ad) base 75, GCV (ad) base 7700, NCV (ad) base 6700, from VM (ad) base 13%; ash (ad) base 9%; sulfur (ad) base 0.5%; phosphorus (ad) base 0.1%; TM (ad) base 10%.

The laycan period has changed to within 60 days from 16-60 days.

The frequency of the index has increased to daily from weekly.

The changes will better align the index to actual trading activity, which has been active for open-origin low-volatility materials, Fastmarkets believes.

After the changes, the new price specifications for the daily assessment are as follows:

Quality: VM (ad) base 13-15%; ash (ad) base 9.5%; sulfur (ad) base 0.4%; phosphorus (ad) base 0.1%; TM (ad) base 10%, HGI (ad) base 75, GCV (ad) base 7700, NCV (ad) base 6700

Quantity: Min 10,000 tonnes

Location: cfr Jingtang

Timing: Seaborne, laycan within 60 days

Unit: USD/wet metric tonne

Payment Terms: Letters of Credit on sight

Publication: Daily at 6.30pm Singapore time

Notes: All origins

These prices are a part of Fastmarkets’ steelmaking raw materials package.

