Amendment to US plate publication day

The change will take place beginning with the weekly assessment on Tuesday April 19. In observance of Good Friday, the final weekly plate assessment set for April 15 will instead be published on April 18, followed by the first Tuesday assessment on April 19.

The methodology of the affected price is as follows, with the amendment highlighted in bold:

MB-STE-0172 Steel cut-to-length plate carbon grade, fob mill US, $/cwt

Quality: ASTM A36 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.1875 inch – 2 inch thick x 48-72 inches wide x 96-288 inches long

Quantity: Min 50 tons.

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau.

Unit: US dollars per hundredweight

Publication: Weekly, Tuesday

Notes: Raw material surcharges included. Standard packaging

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Grace Asenov by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Grace Asenov, re: cut-to-length plate.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

