Annual Review of PIX Packaging Europe Indices Methodology – Final Decision

Fastmarkets FOEX invited feedback from the industry in an open consultation process between April 26 and May 24, 2023, on the pricing methodology for its PIX Packaging Europe price indices. The consultation was done as part of our annual methodology review process.

May 26, 2023
Pricing noticePackaging

In the open consultation, Fastmarkets FOEX did not propose any changes and the feedback received was fully supportive to our current methodology. No material changes were made to the current methodology.

A newly dated methodology document has been posted on foex.fi

