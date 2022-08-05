Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

BMW to use green steel from China’s HBIS for car production

BMW Group will start to use low-carbon steel from Chinese steelmaker HBIS Group in vehicle production at its plants in China from mid-2023, the German carmaking giant said on Thursday August 4

August 5, 2022
By Zihuan Pan
SteelBattery raw materialsChinaSustainability

The production of low-carbon automotive steel generates less than 10-30% of the carbon dioxide released by traditional steelmaking methods.

From 2026, BMW’s car plants in China will begin to use HBIS green steel, which is produced via electric-arc furnaces with renewable-source electricity, with carbon dioxide emissions cut by about 95%.

This will allow BMW to take about 230,000 tonnes per year of carbon dioxide emissions out of the supply chain side, the carmaker added.

On Thursday, BMW and HBIS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on creating a green and low-carbon steel supply chain in Shenyang, the capital of the northeastern province of Liaoning, where BMW’s production bases are located.

The cooperation between BMW Group and HBIS Group has opened doors for the application of green steel in the automotive industry

“The cooperation between BMW Group and HBIS Group has opened doors for the application of green steel in the automotive industry,” Cheng Huiqiang, deputy secretary general of the China Development Research Foundation (CDRF), said.

Producing and using green steel is one of the most effective ways to reduce carbon emissions across the life cycle of vehicles. In the production of a mid-size purely electric vehicle, steel creates about 20% of the carbon emissions across the supply chain, only exceeded by 26% for high-voltage batteries and 23% for light metal materials, according to BMW.

Reducing the carbon footprint of automotive steel was not only “very important” for BMW Group’s goal of sustainable development, but was “equally important” to China’s green transition in industry and achieving the target of hitting a carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, Dr Franz Decker, chief executive officer of BMW’s Brilliance Group, said.

In Europe, BMW has already signed deals with German steelmaker Salzgitter and Sweden’s H2 Green Steel for supplies of low-carbon steel, in February 2022 and October 2021 respectively.

HBIS is the seventh-biggest steel producer in the world and the fourth-largest in China, according to 2021 crude steel output data from the World Steel Association.

HBIS launched its Low Carbon Development Technology Roadmap in March 2022, a year after it announced the goal of carbon neutrality in 2050. It said it would “explore six technology paths and build two management platforms” to cut carbon emissions by 10% from the peak in 2025, by 30% in 2030, and to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to assessment for manganese flake, Rotterdam
Fastmarkets has corrected its weekly price assessment for manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam, $/tonne, following a reporter error.
August 22, 2022
 · 
Sofia Okun
Electric motor part in factory
Concerns build among traders about LME warehouse stocks
Physical metal and London Metal Exchange warrant traders have voiced increasing concerns to Fastmarkets over the current low stock levels in LME-listed warehouses globally
August 22, 2022
 · 
Alice Mason
Ferro-alloys, pure ferro niob (Fe-Nb)
Threat of strike action at Samancor in South Africa could have massive impact on global ferro-chrome market
Imminent strike action at South Africa’s leading charge chrome and chrome ore producer Samancor could have a massive impact on global ferro-chrome production, with the company holding a 30% share of the worldwide market
August 22, 2022
 · 
Claire Patel-Campbell
Industrial lithium consumers may face struggle image
Supply-demand dynamics and key trends in the lithium market with Corinne Blanchard, Deutsche Bank
Hear from Corinne Blanchard, an equity research analyst at Deutsche Bank, as she shares her views on supply-demand dynamics and the top three topics being discussed in the lithium industry at the moment
August 22, 2022
Iron Ore Mining
India’s beneficiation of low-grade iron ore could result in new trade patterns
India’s push toward the beneficiation of low-grade iron ore could result in new trade patterns emerging in the future if implemented, market sources told Fastmarkets this week
August 19, 2022
 · 
Paul Lim
aerial view of a lithium mine
What are the biggest ESG concerns for Europe and the wider lithium industry today?
This video interview with Minviro’s sustainability manager, Laurens Tijsseling, covers the greatest ESG risks to the global and European EV battery supply chain
August 19, 2022
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed