Brazil’s corn exports ended September at 6.7m tonnes, up 137.8%

Brazil’s corn exports ended September at 6.7 million tonnes, up 137.8% from last year’s 2.8 million tonnes total shipments for the same month, data from the country’s customs office showed Monday.

The figure represents a 1.6 million tonnes advance from the first four weeks of the month when corn shipments reached 5.1 million tonnes.

Average exports were reported at 322,876 tonnes per working day, up 137.9% from 135,722 tonnes per day in September 2021 and above the 318,859 tonnes from the previous week.

The country’s grains exporters association ANEC projected Brazilian corn exports to range between 6 and 7.1 million tonnes in September.

Soybean exports

Brazilian soybean exports totaled 4.2 million tonnes in September, 11% lower than the 4.8 million tonnes reached during the same month last year.

The figure is up 25.9% from the 3.4 million tonnes in last week’s report.

Average exports were reported at 204,476 tonnes per working day, down 11% from the 229,865 tonnes average a year ago and lower than the 213,014 tonnes per working day average in the previous week’s report.

According to Anec, Brazil was expected to export 3.8 million tonnes of soybeans in September.

Soybean meal & oil exports

Brazil’s soy meal exports reached 1.9 million tonnes in September, 46.2% above last year’s 1.3 million tonnes shipments.

Shipments increased by 390,039 tonnes from the previous week.

Average exports were reported at 93,950 tonnes per working day, 46.2% above the 64,275 tonnes reached in the same month last year but below the 98,932 tonnes reported the prior week.

ANEC’s estimates for September’s soybean meal exports are at 2 million tonnes.

Exports of vegetable fats and oils, mostly composed of soy oil, reached 264,914 tonnes in September, an 18,765 tonnes increase on the week.

The figure is up 86.9% from Brazil’s 141,719 tonnes of shipments in September 2021.

Average exports were reported at 12,625 tonnes per working day, up 86.9% from last year’s 6,748 tonnes September average and above the 15.384 tonnes average from the previous week.

Interested in the vegetable oils and meals markets? Click here to access global vegetable oils trade data and forecasts

