Brazil’s soybean exports hit 5 million tonnes for first two weeks of July

Brazil’s soybean exports reached 5 million tonnes in the week ending July 15, a 2.4 million tonnes increase from the previous week, data from the country’s official customs office showed on Monday.

In July 2021, the country shipped 8.6 million tonnes of soybeans.

Average exports were reported at 456,847 tonnes per working day, up 15.9% from the 394,075 tonnes average seen in July 2021 and ahead of last week’s 432,855 tonnes per working day average.

Brazil’s soybean exports are expected to hit 7.9 million tonnes in July, the country’s grain exporters association Anec stated last week.

Corn exports

Brazil’s corn exports reached 1.9 million tonnes in the second week of the month, a 951.353 tonnes weekly increase, while 2021 total shipments for the full month were at 2 million tonnes.

Average exports were reported at 174,631 tonnes per working day, up 92.9% from the 90,516 tonnes average reached during the same month last year and above the 158,890 tonnes from the previous week.

Anec expects Brazilian corn shipments to reach 6.2 million tonnes in July.

Soybean meal and oil exports

The country shipped 1 million tonnes of soybean meal in July, a 309,870 tonnes increase from last week, while the shipped volume reached 1.9 million tonnes in the full month last year.

Average exports were reported at 93,630 tonnes per working day, 3.6% up from the 90,370 tonnes average from the same month last year, but down from the 129,010 tonnes from the previous week.

Anec expects soybean meal exports to reach 2.1 million tonnes in July.

Vegetable fats and oils exports, mostly composed of soybean oil, reached 155,661 tonnes in the second week of July, above 71,138 in the previous week and 136,901 tonnes in the same month of 2021.

Average exports were reported at 14,123 tonnes per working day, up 127% from the 6,222 tonnes average seen in July 2021, but below last week’s 11,856 tonnes average.

