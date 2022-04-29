Contact Us Login

Corn

The fundamentals of corn production and demand

By far the biggest in bulk agriculture terms, corn – or maize – production consistently averages just over 1.1 billion tonnes each year. As a staple food, both for humans and livestock, corn is produced in most countries around the world, while its connection to energy through ethanol production has made it a key feedstock to the biofuel complex.

The US, China, Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine are the big five producers, but with large demand increases expected to come from China and across Asia, all eyes are on how global demand will stack up. Our corn market reporters provide global and local insights-driven news and prices to help you make sense of the ever-changing dynamics of the market.

What’s happening in the corn market?

Storm brewing as China reviews corn import options after Ukraine loss
China turns to US corn supply to make up for the loss from Ukraine corn supply following country’s invasion by Russia
April 29, 2022
Masha Belikova
Weather conditions impacting agriculture market: US Midwest set for rain; warm conditions persist in Europe
We recap the weather conditions across the globe and how these will effect winter and spring crop development
April 29, 2022
Russian 12.5% wheat offered at a discount price as demand falters
Ukraine’s spring crop planting covers 3.6 million hectares to date
Spring sowing campaign in Ukraine picks up despite problems with land mines in some areas
April 29, 2022
Yana Suharskaya
Methodology and compliance
We recognize the importance of being clear about our price assessment and index process. Our independently audited pricing process aligns with core IOSCO principles and we have successfully completed assurance reviews for our financial benchmarks in metals and mining, forest products and agriculture.
Learn more
