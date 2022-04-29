By far the biggest in bulk agriculture terms, corn – or maize – production consistently averages just over 1.1 billion tonnes each year. As a staple food, both for humans and livestock, corn is produced in most countries around the world, while its connection to energy through ethanol production has made it a key feedstock to the biofuel complex.

The US, China, Brazil, Argentina and Ukraine are the big five producers, but with large demand increases expected to come from China and across Asia, all eyes are on how global demand will stack up. Our corn market reporters provide global and local insights-driven news and prices to help you make sense of the ever-changing dynamics of the market.