Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

China issues plan for non-ferrous metals industry to comply with peak carbon emissions goals

China laid out a plan on Thursday, November 10 to decarbonize the non-ferrous metals industry, reiterating the energy-intensive sector’s need to not exceed peak carbon emissions by 2030 in response to the country’s climate goals

November 18, 2022
By Yiwen Ju
Base metalsAluminiumCopperLead

The plan was jointly unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE). It stipulates that recycled metal will account for more than 24% of the total supply of non-ferrous metals in the country during the 14th period of the five-year plan, which covers 2021-2025. And more than 30% of the total output of aluminium during the 15th period of the plan (2026-2030) will be produced using renewable energy, the plan says.

In achieving each goal during the two periods, efforts will go into curbing the expansion of energy-intensive metals and advancing low-carbon technologies, as well as into promoting the use of clean-energy alternatives, according to the plan.

For example, authorities will not allow the “reckless” expansion of key metals such as aluminium, and instead should address the current surplus in aluminium production. The authorities will tighten the oversight of aluminium’s total output and strictly prevent new aluminium capacities from expanding, making these efforts part of the central government’s environmental inspection focus. They will also relocate aluminium capacities from northern to southern China, which is rich in clean energy.

Aluminium production consumes the most energy in the non-ferrous sector, which has led market participants to equate the production cost for the metal to that for power generation.

China had capped the light metal’s annual smelting capacity at 45 million tonnes. In the past nine months of the year, however, China’s aluminium output amounted to 30 million tonnes, 2.8% higher than in the same period of last year, the latest data released from the country’s statistics bureau showed.

To aid the non-ferrous industry’s green transition, China will work on including key non-ferrous metals into its carbon market, the plan says.

The non-ferrous industry had been expected to be included in China’s emissions trading system (ETS) this year, but in May local media reported a delay in achieving this due to the difficulty of calibrating the industry’s carbon emissions.

On August 1, the MIIT, NDRC and the MEE jointly issued a generic decarbonization plan targeting the industrial sector. For metals, that plan envisioned China’s output of secondary copper reaching 4 million tonnes by 2025, and that of secondary aluminium hitting 11.5 million tonnes.

By 2025, secondary metals, including secondary lead, should account for at least 24% of the total output for all metals, according to the August plan. These goals have been reiterated in the latest plan for the non-ferrous industry.

China announced in September 2020 that it will reach peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

What to read next
Steel plant
Inside Vale’s green briquette megahubs and how they will work
Major Brazilian iron ore miner Vale’s plan for green briquette megahubs in the Middle East has sparked much curiosity and interest about how they will work, especially with miners looking to take a share of the decarbonization “pie” by ramping up their offerings of direct-charge materials in their attempts to eliminate sintering
November 18, 2022
 · 
Paul Lim
Large rolls of sheet aluminium stored on factory floor
Alcoa lobbying US, LME to sanction Russian aluminium
Alcoa has been lobbying the US government to sanction Russian aluminium, the major global and leading US aluminium producer said at a conference in New York on Wednesday November 16
November 18, 2022
 · 
Orla O’Sullivan
Container cargo freight ship with working crane bridge discharge at container terminal, Aerial top view container ship at deep sea port.
Slumping freight rates struggle to entice more containerized metal trade
The global trade for metals shipped in containers is being constrained by weak demand despite lower freight costs and higher availability of boxes compared with earlier in the year, sources have told Fastmarkets
November 18, 2022
 · 
Jon Stibbs
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to US East Coast ferrous scrap export indexes
Fastmarkets’ calculation of its steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20), export index, fob New York and steel scrap shredded scrap, export index, fob New York were published incorrectly on Wednesday November 16 due to an input error.
November 16, 2022
 · 
Arthur Robert
CMC_BarbaraSmith_Steel_Scrap_Interview.png
CMC’s Barbara Smith answers seven questions on the US steel scrap market
The steel scrap market is undergoing a monumental shift as the pull of decarbonization, growing market consolidation and supply shortages propel steel scrap into ‘hot’ commodity status
November 16, 2022
Scrap metal pieces laying in a pile
US 300-series stainless scrap prices climb amid LME nickel jump
While demand for stainless scrap remains very weak in the United States, scrap prices for the 300-series grades jumped this week on continued tight supply and a spike in London Metal Exchange nickel prices, with the nickel cash contract at its highest since May
November 16, 2022
 · 
Jim Lawrence
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed