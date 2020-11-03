Contact Us Login

Become a customer
morning-view-a-2020-11-03.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices mainly stronger helped by Monday’s stronger manufacturing data
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly stronger this morning, Tuesday November 3, after markets were encouraged by generally robust manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data that came out on Monday.
November 03, 2020 07:26 AM
 · 
William Adams
FOCUS: China’s new steel scrap standards ‘will pave way for imports’
Market participants in China are increasingly confident that Chinese authorities will revive steel scrap imports into the country in 2021 following the release of new domestic scrap classification standards.
November 05, 2020 07:00 AM
 · 
Jessica Zong
FOCUS: Alumina market watches closely as LME aluminium price hits $1,900/t
As the aluminium price surges to an 18-month high, alumina market participants are debating how it is influencing the raw material’s market direction.
November 05, 2020 04:41 PM
 · 
Alice Mason
LME WEEK 2020: Base metals 2021 negotiations start in virtual ‘mating season’
With a virtual LME Week starting on Monday October 19, the base metals market is starting to focus on negotiating 2021 contracts. Here, read about how the evolving nature of virtual negotiations is affecting the aluminium, copper, nickel and tin markets.
October 16, 2020 12:48 AM
 · 
Alice Mason
Teck QB2 copper project in Chile to be 40% complete by year’s end
Teck Resources is continuing to increase its workforce at the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project in northern Chile and expects the project to be about 40% complete by the end of the year, the company said this week.
October 27, 2020 04:38 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
morning-view-a-2020-11-10.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals prices consolidate gains after Monday’s double dose of positivity
Base metals prices on both the London Metal Exchange and Shanghai Futures Exchange were mainly lower this morning, Tuesday November 10, while prices consolidated after Monday’s double dose of positive news - that of Joe Biden winning the US presidential election and Pfizer announcing progress toward a potential Covid-19 vaccine.
November 10, 2020 08:05 AM
 · 
William Adams
Certain recycled non-ferrous metals cleared for import to China from November
Recycled copper and aluminium that meet China’s standards for renewable metals instead of solid waste can be freely imported into the country starting from November 1, according to the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
October 19, 2020 04:52 PM
 · 
Justin Yang
morning-view-2020-10-15-a.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Base metals, broader prices mixed on cooling market sentiment
Base metals prices on the LME and the SHFE were mixed this morning, Thursday October 15, with concerns over the spread of Covid-19 and the reduced likelihood of a US stimulus package any time soon dampening optimism.
October 15, 2020 07:48 AM
 · 
William Adams
China’s unwrought copper imports jump, copper concs imports flat in Jan-Oct
Imports of unwrought copper and copper products to China rose significantly in the first 10 months of this year, according to customs data released on Saturday November 7.
November 09, 2020 07:01 AM
 · 
Julian Luk
morning-view-a-2020-11-11.jpg
MORNING VIEW: Broader markets generally upbeat on vaccine hopes, base metals prices hold up in high ground
Markets were generally buoyant on the back of relief that a potential Covid-19 vaccine has been found, but the metals also seem hesitant this morning, Tuesday October 11, about what this will mean to the markets given how much they have run up already since the March lows.
November 11, 2020 07:34 AM
 · 
William Adams
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed