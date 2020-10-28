Thirty years from now, the global steel industry will likely use more briquetted iron products and scrap and hardly any steelworkers, executives said during the “Steel Industry 2050" panel at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference.
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk once described the ongoing use of fossil fuels and their generation of a vast carbon footprint as “the dumbest experiment in human history.”
Enabling large-scale expansion of solar power production capacity is a crucial part of the transition to a sustainable future for energy, but its prospects of growth rest on the current and future availability of key minerals and metals.
Market fundamentals have reasserted their influence on copper pricing in the first quarter of 2021, but macro forces are expected to push and pull the red metal’s price in the near term, driving volatility.
Is the switching to scrap-based electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel production enough to get the industry to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions? The answer is probably not.
Is green becoming the new black in US steel industry boardrooms?
China’s government has launched a new energy vehicle (NEV) industry development plan to run from 2021 to 2035 in order to promote and stimulate high-quality, sustainable development of China’s new energy automotive industry, according to an official announcement on Monday November 2.
The UK steel industry is a key focus of the British government’s £1 billion ($1.4 billion) Industrial Decarbonization Strategy, which is intended to create the world’s first low-carbon industrial sector.
Electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries feature prominently in US President Joe Biden’s $2-trillion plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy.