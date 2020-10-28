Contact Us Login

SSS 2020: More steel, fewer workers will be needed in future
Thirty years from now, the global steel industry will likely use more briquetted iron products and scrap and hardly any steelworkers, executives said during the “Steel Industry 2050" panel at Fastmarkets’ 2020 Steel Success Strategies Online conference.
October 28, 2020 09:10 PM
 · 
Dominick Yanchunas
RESEARCH: Ore and alloy prices forecast to maintain momentum through Q1
The latest forecasts from Fastmarkets’ team of analysts are ready to view.
February 02, 2021 11:20 PM
 · 
Amy Bennett
lithium-suppy-demand-balance.jpg
ENERGY TRANSITION: The complex path to net zero
Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk once described the ongoing use of fossil fuels and their generation of a vast carbon footprint as “the dumbest experiment in human history.”
June 01, 2021 09:08 PM
 · 
Andrea Hotter
energy-transitions-solar-power-17-06-2021.jpg
ENERGY TRANSITION: Solar power capacity growth requires guaranteed supply of minerals and metals
Enabling large-scale expansion of solar power production capacity is a crucial part of the transition to a sustainable future for energy, but its prospects of growth rest on the current and future availability of key minerals and metals.
June 17, 2021 08:40 AM
 · 
Davide Ghilotti
02-03-21-lme-copper-graph-mb.jpg
Are higher copper prices here to stay?
Market fundamentals have reasserted their influence on copper pricing in the first quarter of 2021, but macro forces are expected to push and pull the red metal’s price in the near term, driving volatility.
February 02, 2021 05:57 PM
Solar Power Station In Mountains
Solar to power CMC’s new Arizona mill
Is the switching to scrap-based electric-arc furnace (EAF) steel production enough to get the industry to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions? The answer is probably not.
July 20, 2021 05:00 AM
 · 
Robert England
Pipeline Summer Landscape Panorama
Green paths may be lined with US pipe, tube
Is green becoming the new black in US steel industry boardrooms?
September 01, 2021 01:11 PM
 · 
Mark Burgess
China launches new energy vehicle industry plan for 2021-35
China’s government has launched a new energy vehicle (NEV) industry development plan to run from 2021 to 2035 in order to promote and stimulate high-quality, sustainable development of China’s new energy automotive industry, according to an official announcement on Monday November 2.
November 02, 2020 04:36 PM
 · 
Carrie Shi
Steel Profiles
Key role for UK steel in bid to set up world-first low-carbon industrial sector
The UK steel industry is a key focus of the British government’s £1 billion ($1.4 billion) Industrial Decarbonization Strategy, which is intended to create the world’s first low-carbon industrial sector.
March 18, 2021 07:12 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
EVs net lion’s share in US infrastructure proposal
Electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries feature prominently in US President Joe Biden’s $2-trillion plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and economy.
April 07, 2021 01:30 PM
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
