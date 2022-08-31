Methodology Contact us Login

CMC launches RebarZero; supports end-user green goals

Commercial Metals Co (CMC) is launching RebarZero, a line of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions rebar products, the company announced on Tuesday August 30

August 31, 2022
By Abby Verret
Steel raw materialsSteelLong products

“Today, most [or] all US steel-consuming markets are looking for a sustainable solution for their construction projects or manufactured product to help meet their own sustainability goals,” a CMC spokesperson told Fastmarkets.

“Although it is available for all CMC customers, it is most requested by the construction industry for use in construction of buildings, warehouses and infrastructure,” she said.

Lead times and product costs should not be impacted by opting for RebarZero over traditional rebar, according to the spokesperson.

“RebarZero is produced as any of our other products are and [has] the same availability as any of our products,” she said.

The product launch is a step in CMC’s ongoing push to provide “one of the lowest emissions steel products in the marketplace,” Barbara Smith, chief executive officer, president and chairperson of CMC, said in the release.

“RebarZero was developed to put our customers’ projects at the leading edge of sustainable construction,” Smith said. “Today’s product launch further strengthens CMC’s ability to provide innovative solutions for the construction and industrials markets across a wide breadth of end-use applications.”

CMC is also introducing net-zero steel across its entire mill product portfolio, including merchant bar, wire rod and fence posts, according to the release.

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for steel reinforcing bar (rebar), fob mill US was at $50.50 per hundredweight ($1,020 per short ton) on August 24, down by 0.98% from $51 per cwt on August 17 and 10.62% lower than the all-time high of $56.50 per cwt that held from March 16 until June 22. However, the price was still 2.54% higher than $49.25 per cwt on August 25, 2021.

The next rebar price assessment will take place on August 31.

RebarZero™ is a registered trademark of Commercial Metals Company.

