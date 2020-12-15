Contact Us Login

EC proposes fresh regulation for sustainable batteries to enter the EU market
The European Commission released legislative proposals on December 10 aiming to create a legal framework on sustainability, traceability and circularity of battery production throughout its life cycle.
December 15, 2020 05:16 PM
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets to launch low-carbon aluminium differentials
Fastmarkets is launching low-carbon aluminium differentials to its existing European P1020 and value-added product (VAP) premium contracts in $ per tonne to meet market demand for a low-carbon aluminium pricing mechanism.
February 01, 2021 09:00 AM
 · 
Alice Mason
Blockchain enables ‘digital filing cabinet’ for aluminium - Rio Tinto
Start, Rio Tinto’s new digital sustainability label, uses blockchain technology to encrypt key information about the company’s aluminium, functioning like a “digital filing cabinet,” vice president of sales marketing at Rio Tinto Aluminium Tolga Egrilmezer told Fastmarkets.
February 04, 2021 01:00 PM
 · 
Michael Roh
Growing low-carbon aluminium market needs more transparency - Natixis
Stakeholders from aluminium producers to downstream consumers in Europe have a strong interest in market growth but more comprehensive transparency around various aluminium smelter emissions is needed to sustain that growth, Anne-Claire Lejeune, green and sustainable asset originator at bank Natixis, said in an interview with Fastmarkets.
March 16, 2021 10:25 AM
 · 
Justin Yang
Fastmarkets’ low-carbon aluminium differentials to bring transparency to emerging trend
Market participants in the aluminium industry are calling for more transparency in low-carbon aluminium pricing, following recent global initiatives to lower carbon emissions that have created greater demand for such products.
February 02, 2021 02:22 PM
 · 
Alice Mason
UK produces first-ever battery grade lithium carbonate in Cornwall
Lithium carbonate has been produced for the first time in Cornwall in southwest England, the Li4UK consortium said this week.
January 20, 2021 05:36 PM
 · 
Cristina Belda
PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets to launch inferred low-carbon aluminium calculations
Fastmarkets will publish inferred low-carbon midpoint calculations for some aluminium P1020A and value-added product (VAP) markets in line with the launch of the low-carbon aluminium differentials.
February 12, 2021 05:09 PM
 · 
Alice Mason
low-carbon-aluminium-differential-v2.jpg
INFOGRAPHIC: How do low-carbon aluminium differentials work?
Fastmarkets will publish its first low-carbon aluminium differentials on Friday March 5, one for primary aluminium (P1020A) and one for aluminium value-added products (VAP).
February 10, 2021 03:09 PM
 · 
Alice Mason
pev-forecast.jpg
FOCUS: Battle begins to recycle millions of EV batteries
Work is under way in Fredrikstad, Norway, to build a plant that will be key to electric vehicle (EV) transportation in Europe.
June 21, 2021 04:12 PM
Green Question
Green steel will be a premium product
Steel consumers may find that they must pay the price for greener products and materials in the near future
November 29, 2021 04:01 PM
 · 
Mark Shenk
