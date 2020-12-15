The European Commission released legislative proposals on December 10 aiming to create a legal framework on sustainability, traceability and circularity of battery production throughout its life cycle.
Fastmarkets is launching low-carbon aluminium differentials to its existing European P1020 and value-added product (VAP) premium contracts in $ per tonne to meet market demand for a low-carbon aluminium pricing mechanism.
Start, Rio Tinto’s new digital sustainability label, uses blockchain technology to encrypt key information about the company’s aluminium, functioning like a “digital filing cabinet,” vice president of sales marketing at Rio Tinto Aluminium Tolga Egrilmezer told Fastmarkets.
Stakeholders from aluminium producers to downstream consumers in Europe have a strong interest in market growth but more comprehensive transparency around various aluminium smelter emissions is needed to sustain that growth, Anne-Claire Lejeune, green and sustainable asset originator at bank Natixis, said in an interview with Fastmarkets.
Market participants in the aluminium industry are calling for more transparency in low-carbon aluminium pricing, following recent global initiatives to lower carbon emissions that have created greater demand for such products.
Lithium carbonate has been produced for the first time in Cornwall in southwest England, the Li4UK consortium said this week.
Fastmarkets will publish inferred low-carbon midpoint calculations for some aluminium P1020A and value-added product (VAP) markets in line with the launch of the low-carbon aluminium differentials.
Fastmarkets will publish its first low-carbon aluminium differentials on Friday March 5, one for primary aluminium (P1020A) and one for aluminium value-added products (VAP).
Work is under way in Fredrikstad, Norway, to build a plant that will be key to electric vehicle (EV) transportation in Europe.
Steel consumers may find that they must pay the price for greener products and materials in the near future