Correction to China domestic germanium metal price

Fastmarkets’ assessment for Germanium 99.999% Ge min, in-whs China (MB-GER-0004) was incorrectly published as 9,000-93,000 yuan per kg on Friday, but has now been corrected to 9,000-9,300 yuan per kg.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect this change.

