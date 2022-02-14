Contact Us Login

Correction to China domestic germanium metal price

Fastmarkets has corrected its China’s domestic germanium metal price assessment, which was published incorrectly on Friday February 11 due to a reporter error

February 14, 2022 11:49 AM
Pricing noticeGermanium

Fastmarkets’ assessment for Germanium 99.999% Ge min, in-whs China (MB-GER-0004) was incorrectly published as 9,000-93,000 yuan per kg on Friday, but has now been corrected to 9,000-9,300 yuan per kg.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Ruby Liu by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Ruby Liu re: Fastmarkets germanium.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

