Correction to Fastmarkets’ premium hard coking coal, hard coking coal CFR prices
Fastmarkets has corrected its MB-COA-0005 premium hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang and MB-COA-0002 hard coking coal, cfr Jingtang indices, which were published incorrectly on Tuesday January 31 due to a technical error.
The index for premium hard coking coal was initially calculated at $324.01 per tonne on Tuesday. This has been corrected to $323.39 per tonne.
The index for hard coking coal was calculated at $285.18 per tonne on Tuesday. This has been corrected to $285.27 per tonne.
Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.
For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Olivia Zhang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Olivia Zhang, PHCC, HCC cfr prices.”
To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.