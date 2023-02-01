Correction to Fastmarkets’ premium hard coking coal, hard coking coal CFR prices

The index for premium hard coking coal was initially calculated at $324.01 per tonne on Tuesday. This has been corrected to $323.39 per tonne.

The index for hard coking coal was calculated at $285.18 per tonne on Tuesday. This has been corrected to $285.27 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Olivia Zhang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Olivia Zhang, PHCC, HCC cfr prices.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

