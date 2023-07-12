Correction to Fastmarkets’ shredded auto scrap price in Houston

The affected price is MB-STE-0900 steel scrap shredded auto scrap, consumer buying price, delivered mill Houston.

The price assessment has been corrected to $370 per gross ton from $360 per gross ton previously.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Amy Hinton by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton, re: Houston shredded auto scrap.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.