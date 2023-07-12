Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Correction to Fastmarkets’ shredded auto scrap price in Houston

Fastmarkets has corrected its consumer buying price for steel scrap shredded auto scrap, delivered mill Houston to reflect pricing and trend information received after that market was originally settled on Monday July 10.

July 12, 2023
By Amy Hinton
Pricing noticeFerrous scrap

The affected price is MB-STE-0900 steel scrap shredded auto scrap, consumer buying price, delivered mill Houston.

The price assessment has been corrected to $370 per gross ton from $360 per gross ton previously.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Amy Hinton by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Amy Hinton, re: Houston shredded auto scrap.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed access to some prices
Fastmarkets’ pricing database was not accessible at the time some US-based prices were published on Wednesday July 12, due to technical difficulties.
July 12, 2023
 · 
Robert England
Pricing Notice
Delayed publication of RLI market group, derived prices
A technical glitch has delayed publication of five Random Lengths International European boards assessments and numerous derived prices.
July 12, 2023
 · 
Joe Pruski
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment of specifications for South Korea black mass payable indicators
Fastmarkets has amended the specifications of its weekly payable indicators for black mass in South Korea to better reflect the materials being traded in the country’s import spot market.
July 12, 2023
 · 
Lee Allen
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to price of European high-carbon ferro-chrome, basis 60-64.9% Cr
Fastmarkets has corrected its price assessment for European high-carbon ferro-chrome, basis 60-64.9% Cr, which was published incorrectly on Tuesday July 11 due to a reporter error.
July 11, 2023
 · 
Janie Davies
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of chrome ore index, ferro-chrome benchmark indicator
The publication of Fastmarkets’ South Africa chrome ore index and ferro-chrome benchmark indicator for Tuesday July 11 were delayed due to a reporter error.
July 11, 2023
 · 
Janie Davies
Bridge frame closeup
Weak construction output hampers European aluminium, steel market
Slower demand for construction materials continues to weigh on Europe’s aluminium and steel market price and premiums
July 11, 2023
 · 
the Fastmarkets team
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed