Correction to February 17 Shanghai aluminium arbitrage calculations

Fastmarkets has corrected its arbitrage figures for aluminium imported into China on Friday, both on a yuan-per-tonne basis (MB-AL-0290) and on a dollar-per-tonne basis (MB-AL-0289).

The aluminium import arbitrage prices for February 17 were previously published as -494.69 yuan and -$71.71.

These have been corrected to -1,055.93 yuan and -$153.07.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Sally Zhang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Sally Zhang re: Fastmarkets arbitrage”.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/methodology-and-compliance.

