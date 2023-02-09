Methodology Contact us Login

Correction to price assessment for steel rebar, domestic, exw Italy

Fastmarkets has corrected its price assessment for steel reinforcing bar (rebar) domestic, exw Italy, which was published incorrectly on Wednesday February 1 due to an error.

February 9, 2023
By India-Inés Levy
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets initially assessed the market for steel reinforcing bar (rebar), domestic, exw Italy, at €720-825 per tonne. This has now been corrected to €740-825 ($812-905) per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact India-Ines Levy by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO India-Ines Levy, re: Italy rebar price.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

