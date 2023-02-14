Correction to price assessment of steel hot-rolled coil (commodity) export, fob main port India

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for MB-STE-0442 steel hot-rolled coil (commodity) export, fob main port India on February 10 has been corrected following a reporting error to $700-760 per tonne FOB from the erroneously reported figure of $670-760 FOB.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database has been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Suresh Nair/Paul Lim by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Suresh Nair/Paul Lim: HRC fob India assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

