Corrections to daily US, Northern Europe steel scrap indices

The daily index for MB-STE-0416 steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), North Europe origin, cfr Turkey, was initially calculated at $373.33 per tonne. This has been corrected to $369.35 per tonne.

The corresponding daily index for MB-STE-0417 steel scrap, HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix), US origin, cfr Turkey, was initially also calculated at $373.33 per tonne. This has been corrected to $376.89 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Ross Yeo by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

