Coverage Note: Changes for Two Delivered Canadian Plywood Markets (Notification)

After consultation with the Canadian panel industry, Random Lengths and Crow’s have proposed two changes to the Canadian plywood report.

When Crow’s is merged with Random Lengths at the start of the second quarter, the column headings for Spruce and Douglas Fir plywood prices delivered to the Maritimes will be changed to Moncton (N.B.) as the delivery location. In addition, prices for Nova Scotia, currently published in Crow’s as footnotes, will move into columns with Halifax shown as the delivery location.

These changes are intended to make pricing in these markets consistent with other Canadian plywood prices using key cities as delivery locations.

In addition, the freight rate to Moncton will be an adder of $20 from Toronto, and Toronto to Halifax will be $25.

For comments and queries, please send email to: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, indicating “Canadian Panel Pricing” in the subject line of the email. The deadline for comment is February 1, 2019.

