COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed Changes to European Newsprint Coverage – Final Decision

To reflect better current trading in the European newsprint markets, and following consultation with stakeholders, RISI will make the following changes to its price coverage in PPI Europe with effect from January 2019.

- Launch assessments of improved newsprint 68 ISO in Germany (the same grade as assessed in the UK);

- Launch assessments of standard 42-g newsprint prices in Italy.

For comments and queries, please email pricing@risi.com, mentioning “European Newsprint” in the subject line of the email.

